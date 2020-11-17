Farmington takes on Totino-Grace on Saturday afternoon
A year ago Farmington’s defense was, if not a liability, at least an area of concern. But a lot can change in 12 months.
Now, defense is one of the reasons the Tigers are brimming with confidence as they take a 5-1 record into the Class 6A football playoffs.
“I think our defense has been underrated all year, and they’ve been doing it every week,” coach Adam Fischer said after the Tigers’ 29-7 victory at Lakeville North on Nov. 11. “Our defense is rock solid. They swarm, all 11 guys getting to the football.”
Last year Farmington allowed almost 28 points a game. The previous season was even as opponents scored more than 45 per game. Now? Farmington allowed 84 points in six regular-season games, almost half of which came in the Tigers’ only loss, 41-7 to No. 1-ranked Lakeville South on Nov. 6.
One of the South touchdowns came on an interception return and the Cougars benefited from short fields on several other possessions because of Farmington offensive miscues. Farmington held the powerful Lakeville South rushing attack below 300 yards, the only team to do so this season.
The Tigers held four of their six regular-season opponents to one touchdown. Eagan scored twice against Farmington in the season opener, but it hardly mattered in the Tigers’ 68-13 victory.
Last week Farmington held Lakeville North (3-3) to 145 yards, breaking open a close game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Lakeville North was hindered by the absence of rushing leader Logan Freeburg, who sustained a leg injury in the Panthers’ previous game against White Bear Lake. Farmington, on the other hand, benefited from a full-strength Zac Janz, who rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
“I love Zac Janz. He hurt his hamstring against Burnsville, so we didn’t have him for Roseville and he wasn’t 100 percent against South,” Fischer said. “(Against Lakeville North) he was ready to go, so we rode him all the way.”
Tigers quarterback Alex Berreth passed for 110 yards and rushed for 54 yards and one score.
Farmington cashed in whenever it was within sight of the Lakeville North goal line. “That was the biggest key. We got stopped three times inside the 10 against South. That was the first time we’ve been stopped in the red zone all year,” Fischer said. “We truly believe our defense is really, really good, and if we take care of the football and finish in the red zone, we have a good chance. The guys did that tonight.”
Lakeville North’s touchdown came in the first quarter on a 37-yard pass from Matt Miller to Gunnar Swetala. Swetala also led the North defense with 12 tackles, eight unassisted. Noah Nephew made 10 tackles for North, and Gavyn Schraufnagel rushed for 50 yards on 16 carries.
Lakeville North played at Centennial (2-4) on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6A postseason, with the winner going to Stillwater at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Farmington received the No. 2 seed Section 3 and under the Class 6A playoff crossover format was supposed to face the seventh seed from Section 5 on Tuesday. But the withdrawals of Maple Grove and Forest Lake because of COVID-19 left Section 5 with six teams and gave the Tigers a first-round bye. They will play at home at noon Saturday against Totino-Grace, whose first-round game against Hopkins was scrapped over the weekend. The winner is designated a section champion, and will play Eden Prairie, Prior Lake of Roseville in a bracket championship game next week.
Not playing Tuesday cost the Tigers a chance for playoff experience, but in Fischer’s mind they’ve already had some. The Tigers might have dropped to the No. 4 seed in Section 3 had they lost to Lakeville North, which reached the Class 6A semifinals the last two years and won the state championship in 2018.
“We talked about it being a playoff game for us,” Fischer said. “This is our first win ever against Lakeville North, so it’s a huge game for our program. They’re the measuring stick for our league and across the state with their consistency.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.