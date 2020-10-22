South Suburban Conference athletes took most of the places on the awards stand at last week’s Section 1AA cross country meet.
The top two girls teams – which would advance to the state meet if one was being held this year – were Farmington and Lakeville South, ranked fourth and sixth in Class AA. It was the fourth consecutive section championship for Farmington, which also had the top two individuals in Anna Fenske and her sister Mariah.
Lakeville South won the boys team championship by six points over Rochester Century, with Farmington and Lakeville North placing fourth and fifth. Farmington’s Robbie Spain was individual runner-up to Rochester Century’s Seth Hill.
With 17 boys teams and 16 girls squads competing, COVID-19 protocol required five sessions for each gender, with each session consisting of three or four teams.
Girls
Farmington, also ranked 22nd nationally, won the Section 1AA team championship with 30 points, 18 fewer than runner-up Lakeville South. Rochester Century was third with 111. Lakeville North placed ninth of 17 teams.
Anna Fenske, the 2016 Class AA individual champion and third last year, remained unbeaten in 2020. The senior won the 5,000-meter section meet in 17 minutes, 35.1 seconds, 42 seconds ahead of Mariah Fenske, the runner-up. Anna Fenske is ranked second in Class AA and would have been one of the top challengers to defending champion Analee Weaver of Stillwater if a state meet was taking place this year.
The Tigers are more than two runners deep. Ninth-grader Mackenzy Lippold was sixth in 19:10.4, senior Sophia Taarud was 10th in 19:20.9 and eighth-grader Lindsey Woestehoff was 11th in 19:23.9. Senior Laura McGregor was 18th and junior Maleah Scott finished 43rd.
Eighth-grader Claire Vukovics of Lakeville South was third individually in 18:32.9 in addition to leading her team to second place. Three other South runners placed in the top nine – junior Brycelyn Brewster (fifth, 18:57.2), sophomore Rylie Rassmussen (eighth, 19:18.6) and sophomore Avery Heinz (ninth, 19:20.1). Ninth-grader Annabelle King (23rd, 20:20.4) also counted toward the Cougars’ team score.
Ninth-grader Elsie Peterson (41st) and junior Maggie Flicek (46th) were the Cougars’ sixth and seventh runners at the section meet.
Top runners for Lakeville North were ninth-grader Ella Raiche (44th), seventh-grader Sophia Olson (52nd) and senior Alyssa Seal (55th).
Farmington and Lakeville South would have been looking to improve on their finishes at the 2019 state meet, where the Tigers finished seventh and the Cougars were 15th.
Boys
Lakeville South placed five runners in the top 17, scoring 51 points and edging Rochester Century for the Section 1AA team championship.
Cougars junior Matthew Whittaker led for more than half the race before finishing third in 16:28.9, less than five seconds out of first place.
Aaron Cavanaugh, a senior, was fifth in 16:41.4. Also counting toward South’s team score were Alberto Fuentes (12th, 16:56.7), sophomore Ethan Starfield (14th, 16:58.8) and senior John Ziemkowski (17th, 17:12.9).
Senior Lucas Pessanha (30th) and senior Andrew Cavanaugh (36th) also ran for the Cougars at the Section 1AA meet.
Lakeville North placed fourth with 110 points. Panthers sophomores Andrew Casey (seventh, 16:47.2) and Bryce Stachewicz (eighth, 16:47.6) would have been individual qualifiers for the state meet.
Two more sophomores, Ethan Kimmel and John Glick, finished 24th and 29th for Lakeville North.
Farmington’s Spain finished in 16:26.4, ahead of everybody but Hill, whose time was 16:24.1.
Ninth-grader Mason Sullivan was 22nd and junior Ramy Ayoub 28th for Farmington, which was fifth in the Section 1AA team standings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.