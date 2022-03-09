Farmington will face Lakeville South on Saturday
The race to the state boys basketball tournament started Tuesday night, with Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South winning Class 4A, Section 1 quarterfinal games.
That sets up a semifinal game between South Suburban Conference rivals Farmington and Lakeville South, which will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Farmington High School. Lakeville North plays at defending section champion Owatonna in the other semifinal game Saturday.
Farmington (20-7), the section’s No. 1 seed, drubbed Rochester John Marshall 80-52 on Tuesday, scoring 45 points in the first half. Sam Hoffman scored 21 points and Kyle Hrncir 17 for the Tigers.
Lakeville South improved to 17-10 with a 68-44 victory over Northfield. Avery Mast scored 17 points, Sam Fliehe 16 and Connor Beauchamp 13 for the Cougars, who will seek their first victory over Farmington in three tries this season. Farmington defeated South by three points in each of two regular-season South Suburban Conference games.
Nolan Winter scored 23 points, Hudson Vaith 16, Jack Robison 14 and Brayden Manning 12 as Lakeville North (19-8) defeated Rochester Century 78-68. Century kept the game close by making 12 three-pointers.
Owatonna (25-2), seeded second in the section, defeated Rochester Mayo 70-52 to earn the right to play at home in the semifinals. According to the Lakeville North boys basketball Twitter account (@LNHoopsOx), it’s the program’s first true playoff road game since March 8, 2011. Since then, all postseason games have been at Lakeville North High School or neutral sites.
Semifinal winners play for the Section 1 championship at 6 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The state Class 4A tournament begins March 22 with quarterfinal games at Target Center.
All four teams left in the Section 1 tournament are ranked in the top 20 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News. Owatonna, Farmington and Lakeville North are eighth, ninth and 10th, and Lakeville South is 19th.
Class 4A, Section 3
Eastview received the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs that begin with quarterfinal games Wednesday night.
The Lightning (19-6), who finished third in the South Suburban Conference, play Hastings (5-21) at home. The winner faces fourth-seeded and defending section champion Rosemount (16-10) or fifth-seeded Eagan (7-19) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In the other half of the bracket, Apple Valley (5-21) plays at No. 2 seed Park of Cottage Grove (18-8) on Wednesday, while Burnsville (3-21) is on the road at third-seeded Bloomington Jefferson (19-6). The winners of those games play in the semifinals Saturday night.
The section championship game is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, with the higher-seeded team having home court.
