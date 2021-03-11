Victories over Rosemount, Shakopee clinch girls basketball championship
One-sided victories have become commonplace during Farmington’s undefeated girls basketball season. But once the Tigers closed in on a third consecutive South Suburban Conference championship, Rosemount and Shakopee made sure they would have to sweat it out.
Only four opponents have stayed within 10 points of Farmington (17-0). Two of them were Rosemount and Shakopee, both of which took the Tigers to the final minute. A 52-47 victory over Rosemount on March 4 assured Farmington of at least a share of the conference championship, and A 61-57 victory at Shakopee last Saturday clinched it outright.
With the section playoffs beginning next week, the Tigers needed a little late-game pressure.
“These game situations are valuable,” Tigers coach Liz Carpentier said following the Rosemount game. “We’re going into the playoffs in a couple of weeks. We did some really good things at the end of the game, and there were some things we didn’t execute. We need to go back and work on those things.”
Before the Tigers returned to work, they had a chance to celebrate 1,000-point career scorers in back-to-back games. Senior guard Paige Kindseth reached the milestone against Rosemount, and senior guard Peyton Blandin got there during the Shakopee game.
That gives Farmington three 1,000-point scorers in their starting lineup; senior center Sophie Hart also has reached the mark. And the school’s career scoring leader, Molly Mogensen, graduated just last year.
Those four have been part of a 33-game winning streak, a state finalist trophy in 2020, and the three consecutive South Suburban Conference championships.
“That’s pretty impressive when you think of this group. All have made huge contributions,” Carpentier said.
Kindseth was elated to reach the individual goal, and said she was happy now to focus on team objectives.
“One of my biggest goals in life was to get 1,000 points for my high school career,” said Kindseth, who will play Division I basketball next season at Presbyterian College. “I just love the support I get from my teammates, the community and my family. It’s an awesome achievement.”
Rosemount (14-3) made things tough for Farmington, and Kindseth. Trailing 45-36 with 5 minutes, 35 seconds remaining, the Irish scored the next eight points to pull within one. Hart scored the next six points as the Tigers pulled away again.
The Tigers were nursing a four-point lead in the final minute when Rosemount was called for an intentional foul, giving Farmington two free throws (which Hart made) and possession.
Farmington senior guard Maleah Scott had a big first half and finished with 15 points. Hart also had 15 and Kindseth scored 13.
Junior guard Alexa Ratzlaff (12 points) and senior forward Helen Staley (11) were Rosemount’s top scorers in the March 4 game.
The Irish were the last team to beat Farmington in January 2020. Since then the Tigers have won 33 in a row.
Blandin had four points against Rosemount, putting her at 999 for her career. The Southwest State-bound guard blew past the 1,000-point mark Saturday, scoring 20 in the Tigers’ victory at Shakopee. Kindseth had 17 points and Hart 16.
Rosemount routed Burnsville 66-39 on Saturday as junior forward Tayah Leenderts scored 20 points. The Irish defeated Eagan 44-36 on Tuesday and close the regular season at home against Apple Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers aren’t interested in ranking their conference championships, but Carpentier said this one carries a lot of meaning. “This one is going to be one they don’t forget, just given the circumstances of our season, how it started, how it was limited to conference play,” Carpentier said. “It’s been a grind every night.”
