Farmington’s season ends in Section 1 final
Farmington fans streamed into Mayo Civic Center hoping to see the end of an 85-year drought. Instead, they watched a pair of Owatonna guards extend it by at least 12 months.
The Huskies’ Ty Creger and Brayden Williams heated up in the Class 4A, Section 1 boys basketball final, and the Tigers’ bid to reach the state tournament for the first time since 1937 flamed out. Owatonna won its second consecutive Section 1 championship, defeating Farmington 69-61 on March 18 in Rochester.
Williams scored a game-high 24 points and Creger added 21. The senior guards combined to shoot 16-for-25 from the field.
The Tigers (21-8) kept pace for a while before attrition started taking effect. A tightly officiated game saw two Farmington starters, forward Kyle Hrncir and guard Sam Hoffman, each called for three fouls in the first half. Farmington played the final 3 minutes, 27 seconds without three of its starters – Hrncir and Hoffman, who fouled out, and forward Brendan Ebel, who left because of an injury.
Farmington, seeded No. 1 in Section 1, had a standout performance by senior center Zach Cochnauer, who helped keep the Tigers in the game with 16 points and nine rebounds. Ebel had nine points and nine rebounds before leaving the game; he appeared to be injured while going to the floor for a loose ball in the second half and went through the postgame handshake line holding an ice bag against his left hip. Hrncir and guards Baiden Bean and Connor Todd scored seven points each.
Todd made a three-pointer from the corner, tying the game 26-26, but Owatonna scored nine of the last 12 points in the first half and took a 35-29 lead into the break. The Huskies (27-3) held the lead throughout the second half, although Farmington pulled within 43-41 on Cochnauer’s putback.
Owatonna, however, responded quickly with a couple of three-pointers to expand its lead, and Farmington started losing players shortly thereafter.
It was the second consecutive year Farmington lost to Owatonna in the section tournament, although last year’s loss was a forfeit because of COVID-19 concerns. This season the Tigers started slowly – they were 4-4 on Jan. 1 – but were 15-3 in their last 18 regular-season games. That run included victories over top-10 teams Shakopee and Eastview, as well as a pair of wins against traditional South Suburban Conference power Lakeville North. Farmington finished second in the South Suburban Conference, one game behind Shakopee.
Hrncir, who led the Tigers with a 20.6 scoring average, will play basketball and baseball at Division II Upper Iowa. Hoffman, who averaged 13.2, will play basketball at Hamline University. Cochnauer is an offensive lineman in football and will play that sport at Central Arkansas.
Farmington also graduates Ben Buesgens, Connor Weed, Zachary Dohrmann and Noah Halverson from the playoff roster. Bean and Todd, both juniors, will be among the players leading the 2021-22 team.
Owatonna extended its winning streak to 21 games with its victory over Farmington in the section final, but the run ended with a 52-51 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall in the state Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday at the Target Center.
