Tigers believe they have what it takes to pull out of slump

Baseball team still in South Suburban race
Hiccups are inevitable but difficult to predict – both in life and on the baseball field.
When Farmington’s baseball team started 10-1, coach Jon Graff made sure to remind his players about the things they did correctly to bring about that kind of success. At the same time, Graff had to be ready to tell his players how to respond in case a slump hit.
Baseball being baseball, slumps happen. Farmington, which had been in control of the South Suburban Conference race, lost three in a row to drop into a tie for second place, one game behind Eagan and tied with Rosemount. The Tigers play host to Eagan on Thursday and Rosemount on Monday, May 17, in games that could determine the conference champion.
“With the start we had, it wasn’t going to be like that all year. You’re going to come into some adversity,” Graff said last week after a 9-2 loss at Lakeville South. “The bats were ripping it early in the year and defense has played a lot better recently. Then we had a little setback, six errors or whatever it was (against Lakeville South). We’ve had kind of a tough stretch, but we have good resiliency and we’ll bounce back from it.”
One reason Graff is confident in his team’s ability to recover is a deep roster that doesn’t need to rely on just one or two players. Multiple pitchers have been strong for the Tigers and the lineup has been able to produce runs from any position in the order.
“It’s a well-rounded team and a deep team,” Graff said. “It starts with pitching, as it does with most good teams. We have so many pitchers who can throw. It’s tough to find enough innings for everybody. We’ve got four guys who have dominated the innings and another two, three, four who should be getting more innings. But our starters have gone so deep in games and it’s tough to take them out. They’ve done a good job making sure they’re ready when they do get called on.”
Junior Zach Dohrmann has struck out 45 batters in 30 innings and has a 1.80 earned-run average. Hunter Frost and Kyle Hrncir, also juniors, have seen a lot of time on the mound as well.
Alex Berreth, Connor Weed and Carter Hendrickson bat at the top of the order for a Farmington lineup that averaged about six runs in the team’s first 11 games. Hrncir and Frank Vogel also have had some good game offensively, and Noah Drusch provides a power threat.
The Tigers were expecting big things in the 2020 season that never happened because of COVID-19. Six Farmington players in the class of 2020 went on to play college baseball and seven on this year’s roster are planning to play baseball in college. Potentially, the 2020 roster could have had 13 future college players – along with Dohrmann and several other up-and-coming sophomores.
The Tigers, of course, can’t spend much time looking back on the lost 2020 season. “From that point through COVID through the rest of the summer, we called it the great separator,” Graff said. “There will be some players who are going to work hard and separate themselves and some that don’t and won’t progress as much. The same thing with teams. Some are going to coalesce and keep each other going. We were fortunate with our start that our guys came ready to play. That was because of their effort in the off-season.”
Farmington still is chasing the South Suburban title, but it’s hard for the Tigers not to look ahead to the Class 4A, Section 1 playoffs. Farmington finished second to Lakeville North in Section 1 in 2018 and made another strong run in 2019. The Tigers are familiar with their prospective playoff opponents – including 2019 Section 1 champion New Prague, a team Farmington recently defeated in a non-conference game.
“We’ve got North and South in our section, and we think we’re right there,” Graff said. “I think New Prague’s down a little this year but they played us tough and they do have a lot of talent.”
