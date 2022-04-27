Tigers aren’t worried about bunched-up schedule

Defending Class 4A baseball champs have pitching to handle the load
If the weather is messing up a spring sports team’s schedule, coaches look for a ray of sunshine – literal or figurative – wherever they can find one.
Seven times since the start of the season, gameday came and went without a game for Farmington’s baseball team. The remaining four weeks of the regular season are filled with games that were supposed to have been played by now but had to be moved back because of bad weather.
That’s enough to stress any high school baseball team’s pitching staff, but here’s where Tigers coach Jon Graff sees a hopeful sign. “I think we’re in the best position to manage a backed-up schedule because of our pitching,” said Graff.
The Tigers have three pitchers who worked significant innings during their run to the 2021 Class 4A championship, and they’re supported by a large group of up-and-comers. There also are enough returnees among the position players to give the pitchers confidence that when a ball is in play, it will be turned into an out.
Farmington, ranked first in the state Class 4A preseason poll, was 3-2 in its first five games following an 8-0 victory over Burnsville on Tuesday. But the Tigers don’t have to look back farther than last season to find encouragement. They started fast, struggled in midseason but closed with nine consecutive victories, thanks to consistently good pitching, stout defense and timely hitting. They allowed just seven runs in their first six postseason games before winning a high-scoring state final 12-10 over Park of Cottage Grove.
“You win with pitching and defense, and your offense determines how much you win by,” Graff said.
Kyle Hrncir, Zach Dohrmann and Hunter Frost are the top three returning pitchers. Hrncir and Dohrmann started games last year, while Frost worked as the Tigers’ closer, earning saves in Farmington’s Section 1-clinching game as well as the state tournament final. Dohrmann had a 2.33 earned-run average over his first two appearances, with 15 strikeouts in nine innings.
Providing the depth on the mound are Tyler Borlik, who has yet to allow an earned run; Ethan Coyer, who couldn’t pitch last year because of an injury but returned in the second half of the season to bat .400 as the Tigers’ designated hitter; and Carson Spelman and Sawyer Hoffman. Graff said the Tigers have as many as nine pitchers they could send to the mound in a varsity game.
And they might all be needed. In the early part of the season a team could use its top pitcher in a game, and by the time the weather allowed the team to get back on the field, that pitcher might be ready again. Over the next few weeks the Tigers are scheduled to play 16 times, including as many as five times in a week.
The Farmington roster is deep and experienced. Of the Tigers’ 16 seniors, 13 are going to play college baseball. That group includes Hrncir, who will play baseball and basketball at Division II Upper Iowa. First baseman Gabe Bombardier also is headed to Upper Iowa. Dohrmann and Coyer will play at North Iowa Area Community College. Center fielder Connor Weed will go to Iowa Western Community College. Returning catcher Matt Hinnenkamp, a senior captain, also is on his way to Iowa to play at Iowa Central Community College.
Outfielders Mason Conrad and Drew Conrad have been lineup staples. Dom Vogel and Luke Walton also have had starts in the infield.
The backed-up game schedule will leave relatively little time for practice. High school teams typically don’t schedule practices on Saturday, and Minnesota State High School League bylaws don’t allow games or practices on Sunday. A number of the practices the Tigers have had so far took place indoors because of bad weather.
“We’ve had days where we had to practice in the gym, then go to my classroom to talk about game situations,” Graff said. “It’s not ideal, but I haven’t heard one complaint from the kids.”
The South Suburban Conference standings aren’t likely to sort out for a while. Going into Tuesday’s action, Eastview held the lead at 3-0, half a game ahead of Rosemount. In the upcoming schedule, who you play might not be as important as when you play them.
“A lot of teams in our conference have a really good No. 1 pitcher,” Graff said. “Eastview has two Division I pitchers (T.J. Egan and Ezra Formaneck), and we saw both when we played them (a 7-4 Eastview victory April 11). Our next game was against Eagan when they couldn’t use their No. 1 pitcher, and we scored 20 runs. It’ll be interesting to see what happens when teams are using the No. 4 and No. 5 pitchers. We feel pretty comfortable in that situation.”
Weather permitting, Farmington’s upcoming schedule includes a rematch with Eastview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Eastview High School. The Tigers play potential Section 1 rival Rochester Mayo at 5 p.m. Friday at home. They take on Eagan at home at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 2.
