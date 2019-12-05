Farmington girls play defending state champs Friday
Farmington was expected to be good, and the Tigers are wasting no time trying to figure out how good.
The Tigers, who opened the season third in the state Class 4A basketball rankings, defeated two other top-10 teams in a 3-0 start. On Friday they will play their home opener against defending state champion Hopkins, which has won all four of its games this season by at least 35 points.
Hopkins has a powerful team led by University of Connecticut-bound guard Paige Bueckers, who is rated the nation’s top prospect in the class of 2020. Farmington will counter with a roster deep in veteran leadership, athletes, and shooters.
“Right now our top 10 players are really good. We have great, competitive practices,” Tigers coach Liz Carpentier said. “Unfortunately, they’re playing on a good basketball team so we have trouble getting to that ninth and 10th player in a game situation. But if we need to use them, we have no problem doing that.”
Most of them are holdovers from a 2018-19 Farmington team that went 24-5 and was denied a berth in the state tournament by Lakeville North guard Lauren Jensen’s last-second basket in the Section 1 championship game.
Tigers guard Molly Mogensen, who last month signed to play at Creighton University, returns at point guard. Another likely Division I player is 6-foot-4 junior center Sophie Hart, who recently was offered a scholarship by Minnesota.
Mogensen last month became Farmington’s career scoring leader, surpassing her mother Julie, who’s now a teacher in the Farmington district. Molly Mogensen’s contributions extend far beyond points, Carpentier said.
“Molly’s leadership is a game-changer for us,” the coach said. “We’re a different team when she’s on the court. She’s so strong and she’s a smart player. She’s also the person who’s pulling everybody together and communicating.”
Mogensen has averaged 17.3 points through the Tigers’ first three games. Hart is averaging 19.3, and the Tigers’ scoring leader is junior guard Paige Kindseth, who has a 19.7 average.
In the off-season, “we emphasize shooting,” Carpentier said. “If you look at our top eight kids, they all shoot the ball well. That was very apparent in our first game (a 92-79 victory over ninth-ranked St. Michael-Albertville at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic). We have so many different threats and options on offense.”
The Tigers beat seventh-ranked Stillwater 79-74 on Saturday at the Pat Paterson Tournament at Hamline University as Kindseth scored 25 points and Mogensen and Hart scored 20 each. One week earlier against STMA, five Tigers scored in double figures and three had 22 points or more.
Junior guard Peyton Blandin and senior forward Katelyn Mohr are two more returning players who can contribute on offense. Senior guard Morgan Ebel and junior guard Maleah Scott also are part of the rotation, and Carpentier said the Tigers are prepared go deeper if needed.
Not many teams are going to want to get in a high-scoring game against Farmington. Some, in fact, might see Lakeville North’s 37-35 victory over the Tigers in the Section 1 final as the blueprint.
Carpentier, the president of the state coaches association, said she would love to see a shot clock in high school basketball. A 35-second clock was used at the Hamline tourney, but so far the Minnesota State High School League has resisted making it mandatory. So if opponents try to slow the pace to a crawl, the Tigers need to know how to deal with it.
“We’re prepared for anything,” Carpentier said. “We know teams are going to play zones against us, and we know teams will press us to try to slow us down. I just think it goes back to skill. We have very skilled basketball players, we have smart players, and it doesn’t make any difference to us what defense the other teams play.”
When the Tigers go on defense, Carpentier said they are smart and athletic enough to adapt.
“If we communicate, get our matchups right defensively when we play man, it’s going to be tough to score against us,” she said. “If we can make teams take difficult shots, I think we have an advantage on the rebounding end.”
After facing Hopkins on Friday, the Tigers will prepare for the South Suburban Conference schedule, which starts Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Shakopee. Five South Suburban teams – Farmington (third), Lakeville North (fifth), Rosemount (11th), Eastview (15th) and Burnsville (19th) – were in the top 20 of the Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings.
