Majority of girls hockey state tourney roster will return
The 2019-20 season just ended, but planning already is well underway for Farmington girls hockey in 2020-21.
Fortunately for the Tigers, the planning will involved many of the same players who helped the Tigers reach the state Class AA tournament last week. Farmington ran into eventual state champion Andover in the quarterfinals, losing 6-0, then fell to Roseau 2-1 in the consolation semifinals.
The Tigers have gone to state three of the last four years. Each time, they were among the youngest of the Class AA qualifiers. Only two seniors (forwards Izzy Zwart and Grace Auge) graduate from this year’s roster, and next season Farmington could have a dozen or more seniors and juniors in the lineup.
“I don’t want to count anything going forward, but it looks good for us the next couple of years to have a chance with the young team we have,” Farmington coach Jon Holmes said after the Tigers played Andover at state. “Getting here is awesome. At some point we want to have the seniors and juniors to be able to hold our own. It’s tough when we’re so young.”
The Tigers know what it’s like to play at Xcel Energy Center. Now they want to get back there and stay for more than one game. They have lost in the quarterfinals their last three appearances at state.
Andover, the highest-scoring team in Class 2A, kept the pressure on throughout in a 6-0 victory Feb. 20 at Xcel Energy Center. Two days later, the Huskies ended the reign of three-time defending state champion Edina, defeating the Hornets 5-3 in the Class AA title game.
Farmington’s players went into the tournament wanting to get past the first round so they would be guaranteed three games at the Xcel Center. They were disappointed with their showing against Andover, Holmes said.
“When we came in the locker room (following the game), they were hurt,” Holmes said. “They knew we had to play close to perfect. They also knew if they did play that perfect game they’d give themselves a chance, and they knew they didn’t. We didn’t get beat by anything we didn’t know was coming. We were prepped. But it wasn’t our day.”
The Tigers held Andover’s top line, led by 66-point scorer Jamie Nelson, scoreless in the state quarterfinal game. They also skated off all four of their penalties.
But the Huskies (28-2) remained dangerous because “we have a solid three or four lines that produce,” said junior forward Madelynn Jurgensen, who scored two goals.
“They’re on you so fast that the mistakes we got away with against some teams we played earlier in the year, we just couldn’t get away with today,” Holmes said.
Andover’s defense also is tough to crack. The Huskies held Farmington to 12 shots on goal and earned their fourth consecutive playoff shutout.
The Tigers’ best scoring chance might have been in the third period when forward Sadie Long got a shot away at the end of a 2-on-1, but Huskies’ goalie Amanda Pelkey turned it away.
Farmington had a plan to deal with Andover’s aggressive forecheck but couldn’t always execute. “They’ll send three to the strong side really fast,” Holmes said. “We knew we had to work on ringing the puck to the weak side. In the first and second periods we had a lot of opportunities to get the puck out. Four of their goals specifically came on plays where we made a nice ring to the offside wing, and our wing didn’t handle it. They kept it in and they scored.”
Although Andover didn’t convert on any of its power plays, they had a cumulative effect. The Huskies scored two goals within a minute of the end of Farmington penalties, when some of the Tigers players were still a little gassed from playing shorthanded.
Junior defender Jayden Seifert had four shots on goal, one-third of Farmington’s total. Junior forward Carly Lancaster had three shots. Tigers goalie Ryleigh Furlong made 23 saves.
Tigers forward Ava Johnson scored with 27 seconds remaining in the third period to send the consolation semifinal game against Roseau to overtime. But the Rams scored the winner at 7 minutes, 26 seconds of overtime at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul, ending Farmington’s season at 18-12.
Auge assisted on Johnson’s goal and Tigers goalie Furlong stopped 55 of 57 Roseau shots, including all 35 she faced in the first two periods.
Furlong will be back next season, as will backup goalie Rylee Bartizal. Eight of the top nine scorers return, including building blocks Seifert, Brenna Fuhrman and Claire Enright, all of whom have committed to Division I college programs. Seifert and Fuhrman are juniors who play defense. Enright is a natural forward but this season saw a lot of time on defense as she tried to play through a hip injury. Eventually the hip became too painful for Enright to continue and she had season-ending surgery in late January. She is expected to be full strength next season. Enright still had 13 goals, tied for second on the team with sophomore Sam Moehle and one behind junior Sadie Long.
“I hate doing the what-ifs with Claire, but she’s so dynamic,” Holmes said. “Even playing defense this year because of her hip injury she was good for a goal and a half a game. If she’s playing forward, who knows?”
While the Tigers were disappointed to be out of the state tournament after two games, in the big picture it was good for a program on the rise.
“For the community, it’s awesome. Farmington is a hockey community and has been for a long time,” Holmes said. “It’s also good for our culture. Our numbers are amazing for youth hockey, and coming back here annually is huge.”
