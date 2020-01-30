Tiger wrestlers trying to peak for postseason

Ninth-ranked Farmington looks to return to state for first time since 2016
One of the toughest routes to the state wrestling tournament goes through Class 3A, Section 2, where teams have to figure out a way to get past nationally ranked Shakopee to get to the Xcel Energy Center.
Eight of the 10 South Suburban Conference schools, including Shakopee, are piled into Section 2. Farmington doesn’t have to take on this gauntlet, but the Tigers’ road to state has its share of potholes.
The Tigers, ranked ninth in Class 3A (the only other ranked SSC team is No. 1 Shakopee), might have to go through No. 5 Northfield and No. 7 Owatonna in next month’s Section 1 tourney. The Tigers say they’re ready to take on this challenge because they’re anxious to get back to the state team tournament after qualifying in 2015 and 2016. Those are Farmington’s only two appearances in the state team competition.
“If we’re having a bad practice we just say, ‘What do you think Owatonna is doing right now?’ ” said Tigers senior Luke Peterson, who’s ranked second in Class 3A at 145 pounds. “The teams in our conference and section, we know they have good wrestlers. That makes us want to work harder, because we want to be able to go to state and those are some of the teams we have to beat to go to state.”
Last week Farmington defeated Lakeville South 45-27 and Faribault 50-15 in what co-head coach Chad Olson called two of the Tigers’ best performances of the season. The Tigers have only one loss in the South Suburban Conference, with that coming against Shakopee.
“Our older kids are about where we thought they’d be,” said Olson, who leads the Tigers along with co-head coach Henry Gerten. “We need a few of our younger kids to figure out how not to give up bonus points, but last week we made some big strides. Friday night against Faribault was probably our most complete dual of the year. We lost five matches, but four were by regular decision, so that’s three points (against) instead of giving up six every time.”
The back-to-back Farmington state team qualifiers in the mid-2010s weren’t a complete shock, at least to the coaches. “The group that took us to the state tournament, all of those guys started in the youth program. We placed high at the ninth-grade state tournament, so we could see it coming,” Olson said.
“Last year our ninth-graders took fourth place in the dual state (tournament) and we had a lot of kids place high in the individual tournament, so it’s not surprising they’re having success now. Teams that have success at the ninth-grade level, a couple of years later you see them pop at the varsity level.”
Peterson entered this week with a 29-2 record. Sophomore Hunter Frost is 30-10 and ranked seventh in Class 3A at 113 pounds. Junior Austin Hamel (29-7) is ranked fourth at 160, junior Chase Vought (22-5) is ranked eighth at 170 and junior Parker Venz is fifth at 195. Luke Weierke, a senior, had 23 victories.
“I think we have a pretty strong group – a lot of seniors and juniors and some good younger guys,” said Venz, who expects to return to the mat next week after sitting out several weeks because of mononucleosis. “We watched the Farmington guys who went to the state tournament a few years ago. A lot of us worked as towel-tappers at the tournament. We wanted to get there too, and we thought we could if we worked at it.”
Olson said sophomore Ryan Sullivan has grabbed the starting spot at 106 pounds and is wrestling with more confidence. A potential future star is eighth-grader Cole Han-Lindemyer, who starts at 152.
Olson said he doesn’t want to put a lot of pressure on Han-Lindemyer, but added it’s tough not to be excited about what he’s done already. “He’s an eighth-grader wrestling juniors and seniors and he’s beaten four ranked guys already this season,” Olson said. “He has a motor that just doesn’t quit.”
The Tigers have faced Shakopee and St. Michael-Albertville, the top two teams in the state Class 3A rankings, as well as Simley, the top-ranked team in Class 2A. They wrestle at Lakeville North at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before going to Scott West, the ninth-ranked team in Class 2A, on Friday.
Farmington also has been to the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo (finishing third). The Tigers took 12th in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, which “probably was the toughest Christmas Tournament we’ve ever been a part of,” Olson said.
All that, he hopes, prepares the Tigers for February. First-round matches in the Section 1 team tourney are scheduled Feb. 13.
Peterson said the team will be ready. “Guys have bought into what we want as a team and program,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of good practices and a couple of really good performances in our last two matches. Everybody did their job, whether it was getting bonus points or saving bonus points. When our opponents were super-tired, it seemed like we were just getting started.”
