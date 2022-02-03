Victory over Apple Valley could mean No. 1 section seed for Farmington
Two South Suburban Conference wrestling programs that haven’t traditionally been postseason rivals now find themselves in each other’s way as they pursue a place in the state team tournament.
Farmington defeated Apple Valley 36-30 on Jan. 27, a result that gives the Tigers the best path to the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A, Section 2 team tournament Feb. 18 at Prior Lake High School.
The Minnesota State High School League’s section realignments last spring placed eight South Suburban Conference wrestling teams in Section 2 – and, just as significantly, moved Shakopee to Section 6. The Sabers, one of only two SSC teams not assigned to Section 2 (Eagan wrestles in Section 3 in the postseason), have won the last three state Class 3A championships and the last four Section 2 titles.
Farmington, Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rosemount and Prior Lake make up the new Section 2. Farmington came over from Section 1, which included traditionally strong programs such as Owatonna, Northfield and Faribault. Tigers co-head coach Chad Olson said he and his wrestlers approved of the change.
“They were excited because the team competition is at Prior Lake and the individual tournament is at Eastview. Now they don’t have to go to Rochester multiple times in two weeks,” Olson said. “We felt good about moving because we don’t have to travel and we thought we could compete better.”
The rest of the teams in the new Section 2 probably feel the same way about the competitive balance, but Olson said it wouldn’t surprise him if Farmington and Apple Valley meet again in a couple of weeks, this time in the section team final.
Last week’s victory at Apple Valley “should give us the No. 1 seed in the section,” Olson said. “I think Valley will be 2. It’s a great win for our team, but like we told them afterward, we have to improve in the next few weeks because (Apple Valley) will. It’ll be another good battle in the finals, hopefully.”
Apple Valley was ninth in the recent Class 3A rankings on theguillotine.com. The Eagles jumped to a 24-3 lead on three falls and a forfeit before Farmington rallied, winning seven of the final nine matches.
The Tigers won several close matches, including Davis Parrow’s 6-3 victory over Apple Valley’s Louis Prouty in a matchup of the fifth-ranked (Parrow) and fourth-ranked (Prouty) wrestlers in Class 3A at 106 pounds. But the biggest match for the Tigers might have been sophomore Dylan Henrikson’s 7-4 victory over A.J. Garcia at 195 pounds, which put Farmington up by three points.
With Farmington’s No. 4-ranked Andrew Keeler anchoring the lineup at 285, Apple Valley needed a lead going into the final match. Henrikson’s victory made Apple Valley’s path to victory much more difficult. It was 30-30 when Keeler took the mat, and he left 17 seconds later with a pinfall victory.
Henrikson did not wrestle in Farmington’s 45-27 victory over Eastview on Jan. 26 because the Tigers put 2021 state individual runner-up Cole Han-Lindemyer at 182 pounds, bumping Henrikson out of the lineup. Against Apple Valley, Han-Lindemyer wrestled at 170, creating a spot for Henrikson at 195.
“There were several key matches, but we knew the winner of 195 was probably going to win the dual,” Olson said. “It was huge for Dylan to get that win.”
Cole Han-Lindemyer won by fall at 170. Other winners for Farmington against Apple Valley were Ryan Sullivan (decision at 138), Aiden Han-Lindemyer (fall at 145), Edon Davis (decision at 152) and Gavin O’Neil (fall at 182).
Apple Valley junior Austin Laudenbach, ranked third in Class 3A at 113, won his match by first-period fall. Tyler Laudenbach (120) and Keiichi Kong (126) also pinned their opponents. Marcell Booth (160) and Conner Elliott (220) won by decision, and Jayden Haueter (132) won by forfeit.
Apple Valley will regroup in its bid to reach the state team tournament for the first time since 2017. Before Shakopee ended the streak in 2018, the Eagles won 35 consecutive section championships, along with 25 state titles.
Farmington’s two state team tournament appearances were in 2015 and 2016. “Our 2015 team was probably our best,” Olson said. “The ’16 team, we had seven guys who were just hammers, and the other seven, it was hold on tight. This (year’s) team is a lot more balanced. Our 220-pounder (Tanner Olson) has won almost 20 matches. Aidan Han-Lindemyer was rolling along, then he got a concussion and had to miss about eight matches. We have guys who don’t give up the big bonus points, which helps.”
Chad Olson said several of the Tigers’ younger wrestlers turned a corner during a holiday tournament at Rogers High School.
“Could see they started to understand the competitive level they needed to have,” the coach said. “We saw practice habits change. We wrestled Anoka tough, wrestled Hastings tough, and they’re both ranked teams. We knew if we could get our full lineup on the mat and do the work we needed, we could be right there at the end of the year.”
Ninth-grade state
For some high school wrestlers, the postseason has already started. The Minnesota Ninth Grade and Under Wrestling League held its state individual tournament Saturday at Champlin Park High School.
Legendary Minnesota wrestling coaches Bill Demaray of Apple Valley, Jim Short of Simley and Paul Vaith of Hastings started the league in 1991. It originally was called the South of the River Ninth Grade Wrestling League before it expanded statewide. It gave young wrestlers who were not seeing regular varsity action an opportunity to compete.
More than 90 programs had wrestlers in what is commonly called “Ninth Grade State.” Local place-winners included Dylan St. Germain of Eagan (seventh at 94 pounds), Tyler Reed of Apple Valley (sixth at 106), Noah Trotter of Apple Valley (fifth at 113), Carter Harris of Eastview (fourth at 120), Jameson Joubert of Burnsville (seventh at 152), Landon Odegard of Eastview (fifth at 160) and Cole Will of Eagan (third at 285).
Holdingford won the MNGWL team state tournament held Jan. 15 in Mora.
