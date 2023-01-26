Tiger boys remain competitive with revamped lineup

Basketball team ranked ninth in Class 4A
Anybody who thought last year would be Farmington’s best chance to qualify for the state boys basketball tournament might need to reconsider.
About halfway through the season the Tigers are 9-5 against a schedule that included several of the state’s top-ranked teams. Farmington is ranked ninth in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News.
“We were in the section championship game last year (losing to Owatonna in the Class 4A, Section 1 final) and the goal is to get back there,” Tigers coach Tharen Johnson said. “It might be tough to beat out Lakeville North for the No. 1 seed; they have two players who are going Division I. But we think we can be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed.”
After graduating their top three scorers from last season, the Tigers returned this year with a smaller but still feisty team. “Our JV lost only three or four games last year, so we thought those guys would come in ready to play,” Johnson said. “Our first game was against Hopkins and even though we lost, it looked to me like our kids thought they belonged out there.”
The Tigers, 3-3 in the South Suburban Conference, defeated Rosemount 57-44 on Jan. 18 before losing to Prior Lake 69-68 on Jan. 21. They have a tough stretch of games against Shakopee (Tuesday), Lakeville South (Friday) and Eastview (Tuesday, Jan. 31). The Lakeville South and Eastview games are at home.
Shakopee, South and Eastview all entered the week with just one conference loss each, but Farmington can put itself in contention for the SSC championship with some good performances.
Most of what the Tigers do is initiated by senior point guard Baiden Bean, the only returning starter from last year’s 21-8 squad. Bean, who’s averaging 16 points a game, is on the watch list for the Mr. Basketball award that was released last week.
“If you’re doing sprints from one end of the gym to the other, he’s not going to be the fastest,” Johnson said. “Put a ball in his hands, and it’s different. He’s a really good playmaker and can score at all three levels. I’m hoping colleges are looking at him closely.”
Bean led the Tigers with 14 points in the Prior Lake game. Farmington has several other options on offense. Connor Todd, Robert Conover and Brandon Hrncir all average at least 10.5 points, and Tyler Beckwith and Nik Domier each average more than eight. Todd came off the bench for last year’s Farmington team. Hrncir missed most of last season because of an injury but likely would have been in the varsity rotation if healthy, Johnson said.
Jonathan Shrum, a senior captain along with Bean and Todd, gives the Tigers another skilled athlete to plug into key situations.
Hrncir had 15 points and Bean and Todd 12 each in a 71-65 loss to Shakopee on Tuesday.
Despite having a smaller lineup this season, the Tigers are getting their share of rebounds, Johnson said. “Last year we could depend on a couple of players for rebounds. This year we need them from everybody,” the coach said.
Johnson said the Tigers are trending in a good direction.
“We want our kids to have tough competition,” he said. “We get that in our conference, and it’s why we schedule the non-conference games that we do. It’s to get them ready for the playoffs, and I think we’re on the right path.”
