Loss to Stillwater in Class 4A final breaks 13-game postseason winning streak
The state Class 4A baseball championship game wasn’t Farmington’s finest hour but shouldn’t diminish what came before, coach Jon Graff said.
“The last couple of years we’re 44-10,” Graff said following the Tigers’ 8-1 loss to Stillwater on June 17 at Target Field. “We’re 13-1 in postseason play. First-place and second-place trophies brought home by these guys. We had our goal of getting back here and giving ourselves a chance, but Stillwater did a great job. I’m very proud of everything these guys did.”
Spirits were high in the Farmington dugout and in the Tigers’ fan section based on winning 22 of the previous 23 games in 2022, and 13 consecutive postseason victories over two seasons. But an opportunistic Stillwater team took the lead in the second inning and built on it, while pitcher Austin Buck held the Tigers scoreless after the first inning and allowed just four hits.
Mason Conrad led off the Farmington first inning with a single and scored on Gabe Bombardier’s one-out double. Buck didn’t overpower the Farmington lineup (he had four strikeouts) but had the Tigers getting under the ball frequently; they made 13 outs on fly balls or pop-ups.
“We knew they were going to throw strikes and try to keep us off-balance, mix in their curveballs and two-seamers,” Graff said. “We got under them, popped them up, and hit some on the ground right at guys. We hit a couple of line drives at the outfielders. Their second baseman made nice plays on a couple of one- and two-hoppers. We didn’t quit. We did everything we could, but the ball didn’t find the gaps for us.”
Mason Conrad had two of the Tigers’ four hits. Stillwater scored twice in the second inning and twice in the third. The game broke open in the sixth when the Ponies scored four runs, including Buck circling the bases on a single that was followed by two errors.
That left the Tigers (23-4) with not enough time for a third comeback victory in the state tournament. Farmington scored twice in the sixth inning to rally past Park of Cottage Grove 3-2 in the first round. The Tigers fell behind Maple Grove 5-0 in the semifinals June 16 at CHS Field before rallying to win 7-5, with Luke Walton’s grand slam being the difference.
Walton took advantage of a hitter’s count (3-1) to drive the ball over the right-field fence.
“I knew (Maple Grove reliever Zane Vitense) had to come to me – 2-0, 3-1, those counts, they had to come to me with a strike,” Walton said. “That guy was mainly throwing fastballs. It was low and right in the middle of the strike zone.”
Farmington’s seventh through ninth hitters in the Maple Grove game – Dominic Vogel, Drew Conrad and Walton – were a combined 4-for-7 with six runs batted in. Walton had a sacrifice fly in Farmington’s three-run fourth inning in addition to his sixth-inning grand slam. Bombardier hit the first pitch of the fourth inning for the Tigers’ first run, and the second scored when Vogel drew a bases-loaded walk.
“If you look at the guys who came up big, Drew Conrad in the eight hole and Wally (Walton) in the nine hole, they’ve been having a great tournament, and that puts a lot of pressure on the other pitcher,” Graff said. “There’s nobody easy to get out on this team.”
“We all know we have good players up and down the lineup,” senior infielder Ethan Coyer said. “We know we can hit. If the top of the order’s not producing, I know the bottom half will be able to produce.
Tyler Borlik pitched the final 4 2/3 innings against Maple Grove without allowing a run and earned the victory. Borlik allowed only one unearned run in more than more than 25 relief innings this season, Graff said.
“He’d be a starter, but we have such a deep pitching staff,” Graff said. “If we need him for one or two innings, he’ll come in for one or two. He pitched 5 1/3 against Rosemount to clinch the conference championship, and you saw what he did (against Maple Grove). We know he can do that. It’s not a surprise to us.”
The state tournament games were the last in Farmington High uniforms for a massive senior class consisting of Coyer, Bombardier, Vogel, Borlik, Connor Weed, Nathan Bartell, Hunter Frost, Zach Dohrmann, Carson Spelman, Caleb Meyers, Mason Conrad, Drew Conrad, Matt Hinnenkamp, Kyle Hrncir, Owen Giesen and Carter Hoff. Fourteen of them are planning to play college baseball.
“When you look in the stands (at Target Field) and see how many youth are out there, what they did doesn’t just impact last year and this year,” Graff said of his seniors. “The kids get to see these guys get a chance to play twice out here and it’s going to grow our program even more. They’re great stewards of the game. Farmington is a baseball town now.”
The baseball program’s sustainability will be tested next season with only Walton, Owen Schmidt and Sawyer Hoffman returning from the 2022 varsity roster, but Graff isn’t worried.
“We’re going to do the same things we always do – go out and compete, push each other in practice to get better,” the coach said. “When you have good players who take coaching and push each other, great things happen. That’s the legacy we’re building.”
