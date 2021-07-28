Strong pitching helps carry Eastview to Sub-State title
A one-year hiatus for American Legion baseball didn’t change one fact: The Eastview Thunder are a tough out when the playoffs start.
Eastview went 4-1 to win the Sub-State 6 tournament last weekend in Hastings and qualified for this week’s state tournament. Eastview won its fifth consecutive Sub-State championship and its sixth since the current postseason format started in 2013. The Thunder also won three consecutive Third District championships from 2010 through 2012.
Eastview (19-6) begins play at the state tournament Thursday in Sauk Rapids. The Thunder play Ham Lake, a team consisting mainly of Blaine High School players, at 10:30 a.m. Eastview faces Moorhead at 6 p.m. Thursday and Foley at 6 p.m. Friday to complete pool play. The top two teams in the pool advance to the elimination stage of the tournament Saturday and Sunday. The championship game is 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud, but both finalists will advance to regional play next week.
The Thunder clinched the Sub-State 6 championship Sunday, defeating Northfield 7-0 on a six-hit shutout by Braden Marks. Dahltyn Virnig was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in. Aaron Lagios had two hits and two RBI.
Eastview’s pitching was consistently strong throughout the tournament. The Thunder allowed three runs combined in their four victories. Their only loss was 5-2 to Eagan on Saturday, which left three teams – Eastview, Eagan and Northfield – with one loss in the double-elimination tournament. Later Saturday, Northfield defeated Eagan for the second time in the tournament to earn the spot in the finals against Eastview.
Virnig, Brady Schmitz and Connor Wiberg drove in three runs each as Eastview routed South St. Paul 13-2 in 4 1/2 innings in a first-round Sub-State game. Schmitz was 4-for-4 with two RBI in a 10-1 victory over Hastings in the second round.
The Thunder jumped in front of Northfield early in a third-round game, scoring nine runs in the first two innings and going on to win 10-0. Wiberg doubled twice and drove in five runs, and Isaac Finley pitched a three-hit shutout.
Eastview is looking for its second championship at the state Legion tournament, having won in 2008.
