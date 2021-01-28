High school Nordic season could extend into March, weather permitting
The Rosemount girls and Eagan boys teams were winners at a South Suburban Conference Nordic skiing meet Jan. 19, and Eastview ninth-grader Emily Percival placed first in the girls 5-kilometer race at Hyland Recreation Area in Bloomington.
High school athletic schedules have been turned upside down by the pandemic, and it’s no different for Nordic skiing. In a normal high school season the homestretch begins in late January with conference championship meets, followed by section meets in early February and the state meet in the middle of the month.
This year, the Nordic season is just getting started. The South Suburban Conference has regular-season meets scheduled through the end of February; in a normal year the high school season would be over by mid-February. Most meets – including the Jan. 19 event – will be at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington, which has the capacity to make snow. If a state meet is held (the Minnesota State High School League has not committed to that yet) it likely would take place in March. That figures to be doable at Giants Ridge, the traditional state meet site in the Arrowhead region of Minnesota.
Rosemount’s girls and Eagan’s boys teams, both of which qualified for the 2020 state meet, had plenty of skiers near the front of the pack in the Jan. 19 conference meet. Skiers from the ISD 196 girls co-op, which includes Eagan, Eastview and Apple Valley, took the top two places individually, but four of the next five finishers were from Rosemount.
Skiers in the boys and girls meets competed in two groups for social distancing purposes. Percival, representing the ISD 196 girls, led “Meet B” and was first overall in 16 minutes, 17.3 seconds. She was about 20 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Olivia Matsoff (16:36.7).
Skiing in “Meet A,” Rosemount junior Lydia Jacobson led the group in 16:43.9. She was third overall. Kaley Riley (17:26.0), Madelyn Michels (17:43.2) and Ella Lovin (17:44.2), all of Rosemount, were fifth through seventh. The Irish’s Avery Bolton was 10th in 17:49.8.
Also placing in the top 10 of the girls race were Kyra Kusnierek of ISD 196 (eighth, 17:48.1) and Kaelyn Ambuehl of Burnsville (ninth, 17:48.2).
Rosemount scored 274 points to win the girls team competition by 14 points over second-place ISD 196. Burnsville was fourth of six teams. The combined Lakeville North-South team was fifth. Ninth-grader Ellyn Engels was Lakeville’s top finisher, taking 23rd in 19:01.5.
Top-10 individual finishes by Samuel Abbott, Samuel Marshall, Arlan Hegenbarth and Michael Marshall led the Eagan boys to victory in the Jan. 19 conference meet. The Wildcats were 14 points ahead of second-place Prior Lake. ISD 196 (Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount), Burnsville and Lakeville were fourth through sixth.
Northfield, which competes in the South Suburban Conference for Nordic skiing, had the boys overall winner in sophomore Sam Folland, who finished the 5K course in 14:02.4. Folland skied in the boys Meet B while Eagan’s Abbott led Meet A in 14:25.2 to place second overall. Marshall was fifth in 15:00.6, Hegenbarth was seventh in 15:05.2 and Marshall placed eighth in 15:10.0.
Sophomore Hayden Zoll led Lakeville and was third overall in 14:38.8. Burnsville junior Zachary Friedmann finished 10th in 15:54.0 and his teammate Ben Palmieri was 11th, also in 15:54.0. Top skier for ISD 196 was sophomore Apollo Oase, who finished 16th.
Remaining varsity conference meets are (subject to change): Feb. 4 at Hyland Park Reserve, Feb. 9 at Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve, Feb. 13 at Valleywood, Feb. 16 at Hyland Park Reserve, Feb. 22 at Hyland Park Reserve and Feb. 26 at Hyland Park Reserve.
