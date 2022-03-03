Their chance to step into the arena

First state high school girls wrestling tourney is Saturday
Riley Myers and Elsie Olson are too busy getting ready for a tournament this weekend to spend much time thinking about their roles in getting an emerging sport off the ground.
“What do you mean by ‘trailblazer’?” Myers said when asked if she considered herself one.
The two Eastview High School students are among 46 wrestlers from across the state who will compete for championships in the inaugural Minnesota State High School League girls tournament Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. The girls matches will take place during the traditional final day of the boys individual tourney, with semifinals during the 9 a.m. session and championship matches at or after 6 p.m.
Myers and Olson have grown up around the sport, started at an early age, and were willing to deal with the obstacles associated with being girls in a male-centric sport. They want to treat state as just another tournament but are aware of the historical ramifications.
“It’s going to be really cool later on when there are so many more girls wrestling and we’re out of high school, knowing we were part of the first state tournament,” Myers said.
Girls, of course, have been allowed to compete on Minnesota boys high school teams for years. But few wrestled varsity matches and fewer still reached the state tournament; the most recent girl to qualify was Emily Shilson, who competed in three state tourneys and now wrestles for the Augsburg University women’s team. The MSHSL board of directors voted in May 2021 to conduct a state girls individual tournament starting in 2022. It was considered a necessary step to ensure the continued growth of girls wrestling.
“We have seen the growth in other states once they added the tournament for girls,” Eastview head coach Kurt Habeck said. “When you give those opportunities, it will increase participation levels.”
More than 28,000 girls participated in high school wrestling in 2019-20, according to USA Wrestling, including almost 7,000 in California alone. Last year Minnesota joined more than 30 other states where the high school athletic association sponsors girls wrestling. About 70 colleges have women’s wrestling programs, most in Division II, Division III and the NAIA.
The sport is ingrained in Myers’ and Olson’s lives. “My two older brothers wrestled for Rosemount High School,” said Olson, a ninth-grader who will compete in the 185-pound bracket at state. “I went to a lot of the youth (wrestling) groups at Rosemount, I think starting in second grade. It’s been a bit of a bumpy path with a bunch of surgeries, but it’s something I enjoy doing so I stuck with it.”
Myers’ father wrestled in California during his youth. Riley, an Eastview sophomore, recalled her brother going to a wrestling tryout. She was a third-grader and tagged along. The wrestling room has been a part of her life ever since. Eventually, she got over the fact most of the rest of the people in the room were male.
“Starting at such a young age, you’ve wrestled up with boys the whole time, so at this point it’s normal,” Myers said.
Eastview has had other girls in the wrestling program, but last year Myers became the first one to make it to the end of the season. Habeck said it has helped Myers and Olson together in the room to serve as training partners and offer support. Hopefully, he said, more will follow.
Myers, who will wrestle at 138 at state, is 15-10 this season. Olson is 9-17. Most of their matches this season have been against boys. Myers could recall having only one match against a girl outside of girls-only tournaments.
Even if they’re the only two girls in the wrestling room, Olson and Myers said the support system is valuable.
“I consider my team another family,” Olson said. “I’ve gotten pretty used to being surrounded by guys. I have two older brothers at home, so it’s not that much different.
“Healthy people develop healthy habits. I can definitely say I’ve improved because of my team.”
Also qualifying for the state girls tourney are two wrestlers from Apple Valley – ninth-grader Hanah Schuster (12-0), who will wrestle at 107, and sophomore Grace Alagbo (13-1), who’s at 145.
Each bracket at state from 100 pounds through 185 has four wrestlers. The 235 bracket has two. Scouting opponents won’t be a problem. Each of the Eastview qualifiers said she has wrestled two of the other three girls in her bracket earlier in the season.
Dealing with state tournament jitters could be an issue, considering it’s the first state tournament for all the qualifiers. Habeck has pointed out to his wrestlers that the size of the mat doesn’t change whether it’s in the high school wrestling room or at Xcel Energy Center.
“That’s what I’ve been hearing a lot. No matter how many more people are watching or how big the place is, it’s just another match,” Myers said.
Asked how she will react to the crowd noise once she walks through the tunnel at Xcel, Olson said, “I’m going to do my best to block it out. But I think I’m going to turn bright red.”
Minnesota remains a long way from girls wrestling being its own high school team sport. But it has to start somewhere, and once Myers and Olson have had a chance to reflect, they believe they’ll be proud of getting in on the ground floor.
“It’ll be an interesting story to tell my kids someday, that I was in the first-ever girls wrestling tournament,” Olson said. “But we’re going to branch out from here, and I’m excited to see what that looks like.”
