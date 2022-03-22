Hawks win PI Division at first state adapted floor hockey tourney since 2020
Once Dakota United teams reach the state tournament, goal-setting becomes easy.
“Win and have fun,” said Indigo Jaworski, a senior captain for the Hawks’ PI Division adapted floor hockey team. “We have fun at practices and get down to it when we’re playing games. If you’re not having fun playing you’re not doing it right.”
But what if the competitive outlet is taken away for 18 months, as was the case from March 2020 to fall 2021, when adapted sports competition was put on hold because of the pandemic? Programs such as Dakota United improvised with practices and Zoom meetings so the players could stay connected, but it wasn’t the same. That was clear to Hawks’ co-head coach Brett Sadek at last weekend’s state tournament, where Dakota United won the PI state championship.
“We had a two-hour break (between the semifinal and championship games) and they would not sit down in the lunchroom,” Sadek said. “I said, you guys need to relax, drink some water, just sit down and talk with your buddies. But every time I saw them, they were so excited to be here. What do I know? I’ve only been doing this 30 years.”
The Hawks channeled the energy into performance on the court, defeating three-time defending state champion Brainerd 5-2 in the PI Division championship game March 19 at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Dakota United won its fifth PI floor hockey championship since the Minnesota State High School League took over sponsorship of the tournament in 1994 and first since 2016. In PI floor hockey, the Dakota United co-op includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview, Rosemount, Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools.
“I’m as excited now as when we won our first in 1992 (when the state tournament was run by the Minnesota Association for Adapted Athletics),” Sadek said. “These families are so cool, and they’re excited that their kids can be in a program like this.”
Dakota United (9-1) shut out Maple Grove 16-0 in the quarterfinal round March 18 and beat longtime state tournament nemesis Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 8-1 in the semifinals March 19. That set up a rematch with Brainerd, which defeated the Hawks 3-1 in a regular-season game March 31.
Since then, “we have grown a lot, learned to communicate with each other and do a lot more passing,” Jaworski said. “We worked together like a machine. The way we worked together, the way we played together, really made a difference this time.”
Jaworski split time between goalie and forward during the championship game. Playing forward in the third period, he sparked the Hawks’ comeback from a 2-1 deficit, scoring the tying and go-ahead goals. He also scored Dakota United’s final goal, completing his hat trick.
Fiona Sitzmann, a junior, also scored in the third period. Ninth-grader Cayden Needham, who also divided time between goalie and forward, scored in the first period of the championship game.
“Our seniors were really good,” Sadek said. “Alex (Jorgenson), our wheelchair player, had a great tournament.”
Jaworski and senior forward Sam Gerten are the other seniors on the roster. “They were the best players in the tournament, and both made the all-tournament team,” Sadek said. Sitzmann also was named all-tournament.
The 2020 state floor hockey tournament was canceled the day before it was to start because of the COVID-19 outbreak. That hit Dakota United particularly hard, Sadek said, because the Hawks believed they had a chance to win the PI championship.
Adapted sports competition did not take place in the 2020-21 school year out of concern for the players’ health. A limited number of practices were allowed that year. A couple of players who had been with Dakota United previously found other interests and didn’t come back to adapted sports, Sadek said, although the Hawks did pick up a couple of new players.
This season the adapted sports schedule is returning to normal, and players and coaches welcome it. Missing games and tournaments “wasn’t fun at all, but at least I was with my team when we practiced,” Jaworski said. “It was really nice to win the state championship this year with the new friends I’ve made and my old teammates.”
CI Division
The New Prague juggernaut rolled through the state CI Division floor hockey tournament, held concurrently with the PI Division tourney at Bloomington Jefferson. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville was the last team in New Prague’s path, but the Trojans started quickly, scoring six goals in the first period on their way to a 12-3 victory in the March 19 championship game.
Sophomore center Caden Roseth scored two goals in the first period for Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville, which finished 8-2 with both losses to New Prague. Conner Wilson, also a sophomore, scored in the third period for the Blazing Cats.
New Prague and the Blazing Cats were the dominant teams in CI Division floor hockey in 2021-22. New Prague outscored its three state tournament opponents 35-4 and won all 10 of its games this season by at least six goals.
The Blazing Cats shut out Owatonna 15-0 in the first round and previously unbeaten Maple Grove 12-6 in the semifinals. All of the Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville victories were by at least six goals.
It was the second state championship game appearance in the 2021-22 school year for the Blazing Cats program. The team won the state adapted soccer championship in November 2021, and a number of those players also are on the floor hockey roster. The Blazing Cats are still seeking their first CI Division floor hockey championship; they were runners-up in 2013 and 2014 as well as this season.
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville could have more chances at the floor hockey championship. Only two of the 11 players on the roster are seniors, and eight are sophomores or younger.
Dakota United completed an 8-3 season by winning the consolation championship in the CI Division state tourney. A 3-2 loss to North Suburban in the first round sent the Hawks to the consolation bracket, where they defeated South Washington County 8-5 and South Suburban 12-2.
Dakota United graduates only one player, defenseman Albert DeLeon, from its roster of 14.
