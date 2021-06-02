Rosemount boys, girls take first place
They had to take an involuntary year off in 2020, but in 2021 it looks as if Rosemount’s track teams haven’t lost a step.
The Irish girls defeated seven other teams to win their division of the state Class 3A True Team “alternative” meet May 26 at Rosemount High School. Rosemount’s boys topped six other teams to win their division. But, with COVID-19 protocol preventing all qualifiers from competing at the same site, the Irish had to wait to find out if their performances were good enough to be overall state True Team champions.
Word came down last weekend – they were. It’s the second consecutive Class 3A True Team championship for Rosemount’s girls, who swept the True Team and Minnesota State High School League meets in 2019. The Rosemount boys were fourth in state true team in 2019 and second at the MSHSL Class AA meet.
Rosemount held a narrow, 13-point lead over Wayzata when those teams went head-to-head last week at Irish Stadium. Four other state qualifiers competed at other locations, and when their results were added to the mix of a “virtual” meet the Irish’s winning margin was even closer at seven points.
Lakeville South placed fourth in the 12-team girls meet. Eagan qualified for the state girls finals as Section 2 champion but did not participate and was replaced in the field by Cambridge-Isanti.
The Irish boys won by a comfortable margin in the Class 3A boys True Team meet, scoring 1,179 points. Wayzata edged Stillwater for second, 1,003.5 to 1,000. Lakeville South placed seventh.
Rosemount’s girls had depth, which is critical in the True Team scoring format, but the Irish also had strength at the top of the lineup with five event winners. Ava Cinnamo, a junior, won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.52 seconds to go with her second places in the 100 hurdles (14.86) and triple jump (36-4.25).
Sophomore Jordan Hecht won both throwing events handily, with her shot put of 40 feet, 9.5 inches winning the event by almost 4 feet. She was more than 9 feet ahead of the runner-up in discus, winning with 138-10.
Shay Payne, a sophomore, cleared 5-2 in the high jump to tie for first with six other jumpers. Elizabeth Narloch, Mya Cinnamo, Ava Cinnamo and Jenna Johnson won the 4x200 relay in 1:44.57.
Senior Kenzie Jacobson finished third in two sprints and was one of three Rosemount athletes in the top five in the 200 dash. Hecht, Ava Webster and Jadyn McIntosh finished first, third and fourth in the shot put.
The Rosemount boys team’s victory was powered by strong performances in sprints, jumps and throws. Senior Gary Afram and junior Miles Townsend led the sprinters, with Afram winning the 100 in 10.81 and Townsend taking second in the 400 in 50.63.
Joshua Liggett, Vincent Pyne, Vicar Pyne and Cedric Wall won the 4x100 in 43.50, while Adam Polanski, Vincent Pyne, Vicar Pyne and Wall took second in the 4x200 in 1:32.37.
Weston Ebner of Rosemount threw 55-1.5 to win the shot put, with teammate Hayden Bills taking second. Bills was the discus winner with 165-6, with Charles Barnick and Samuel Reiland finishing third and fourth.
Grantham Green picked off a hurdles victory for the Rosemount boys, taking first in the 300-meter race in 41.12.
Afram also placed third in the long jump and triple jump.
Lakeville South
Lakeville South’s top individual finishes in the girls meet were third places in pole vault and discus, but the Cougars had enough strength in the middle of the lineup to take fourth in the overall team standings.
The Cougars’ Mari Saufferer cleared 10 feet in the pole vault for third place. Alexis Brainer was third in the discus with 124-6.
South girls coach Andrew Hilliard said his team rose to the level of the competition at True Team state, with his athletes bettering their Section 1 meet performances in at least 13 of the 18 events.
Top-10 individual finishers for South included Brycelyn Brewster in the 400 (seventh), Claire Vukovics in the 1,600 (eighth), Sylvia Stephenson in the high jump (tied for eighth), Jaydn Krull in the pole vault (tied for fifth), Sydney Heupel in the triple jump (10th) and Whitley Ronn in the shot put (10th). The Cougars were ninth in all four relays.
Lakeville South’s boys, who earned a wild-card berth in the state finals, were 9.5 points behind Section 1 rival Rochester Mayo, which finished sixth.
Benjamin Mosser was the Cougars’ top athlete, winning the high jump (6-4), finishing third in the 300 hurdles (41.42) and placing sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.66).
The Cougars’ Lucas McLevish was ninth in the 400, and Matthew Whittaker finished eighth in the 3,200. South teams finished fifth in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and sixth in the 4x400 and 4x800.
