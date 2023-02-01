Another batch of signed National Letters of Intent flowed from local high schools to colleges across the country on Wednesday.
It was the first day of the winter signing period for Division I and Division II-bound high school student-athletes. It primarily affects football, as it is the first day players can sign letters of intent with Division II programs.
For all other Division I and II sports except Division I football and basketball, the National Letter of Intent signing window has been open since Nov. 9. Division I basketball had an early signing period Nov. 9-16, and its regular signing period begins April 12. Division I football an early signing period Dec. 21-23; players that didn’t sign then could do so starting Wednesday.
Schools in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area announced a number of National Letter of Intent signings Wednesday, including the following:
Apple Valley
• Marie Moran, hockey, St. Cloud State.
Eagan
• Madeline Hobbs, soccer, Southern Illinois.
• Seraphina Stewart, track and field, Concordia-St. Paul.
Farmington
• Julia Gordon, volleyball, Montana State.
• Jordyn Schmucker, diving, Nebraska.
• Jonathan Shrum, football, Minnesota Duluth.
• Zach Dahl, football, Minnesota State Moorhead.
• Braden Mohr, football, North Dakota.
Lakeville North
• Ryan Joyner, baseball, Rockhurst.
• Hudson Vaith, basketball, Concordia-St. Paul.
• Alexandra Ward, lacrosse, Findlay.
• Sam Bayer, soccer, Quincy.
• Lexie Lyden, soccer, Winona State.
• Mallorie Benhart, soccer, Wisconsin-Green Bay.
• Jack Sabetti, golf, South Dakota School of Mines.
• Cecil Wilson, football, Kent State.
• Niko Angell, cross country/track, North Dakota.
Lakeville South
• Ryder Patterson, football, Minnesota Duluth.
• Adrienne Mongeon, rowing, Wisconsin.
• Brecken Klein, football, Winona State.
• Jacob Dorner, football, Minnesota State Moorhead.
Rosemount
• Will Priest, football, Southwest Minnesota State.
