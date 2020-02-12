Three ISD 196 teams will compete Friday at Giants Ridge
The girls Nordic skiers from Eastview and Rosemount are teammates – most of the time.
From the first day of practice in November until the end of the season in February, they train together. The only time that changes is on a race day. Then, they’re trying to beat each other.
They’ll be going at each other again Friday when they compete at the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The state meet, originally scheduled for Thursday, was pushed back a day because of a forecast for below-zero temperatures.
Eagan’s boys team also will be at Friday’s meet, marking the first time in ISD 196 Nordic program history it has sent three teams to state.
Several years ago the Minnesota State High School League changed its qualification procedures for section meet, allowing the top two boys and top two girls teams to advance to state (previously, only the section champions moved on). That cleared the way for what happened in the Section 1 meet Feb. 4 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, where Eastview and Rosemount finished first and second in the girls race. Eastview was nine points ahead of Rosemount, which was 30 in front of third-place Prior Lake.
“Those teams have bonded really well,” said ISD 196 Nordic coach Brian Abery. “They’re competitive with each other, but the girls also do a great job of supporting each other. Regan Hansen (of Rosemount) and Gabby Kraemer (of Eastview) are the top skiers on their teams, and they train together all the time.”
Kraemer, Hansen, Brianne Brewster of Lakeville and Anni Skillicorn of Winona/Winona Cotter were virtually in a dead heat with about 300 yards remaining in the Section 1 freestyle race, the second leg of the girls pursuit competition. Brewster won by 1.5 seconds over Kraemer, with Skillicorn another eighth-tenths of a second back. Hansen fell late in the race, ending her chances of winning, but she still finished fourth to lead the Irish’s team effort.
Eastview’s girls have a strong top four of Kraemer, Josie Roberts, Claire Nack and Emily Percival, all of whom finished in the top 17 in the Section 1 pursuit competition. Rosemount’s calling card is depth, Abery said; all seven Irish skiers at the section meet finished 22nd or higher, and there are several others who could have pushed for spots in the lineup.
Hansen, Lydia Jacobson, Makayla Bishop and Maddie Michaels finished in the top 19 to provide the scores that counted toward the Irish’s team total.
ISD 196 Nordic trains as a cooperative but fields several teams for competition, depending on how many skiers from each school come out. This year there were enough girls from Eastview and Rosemount for each of those schools to have its own team, with Eagan and Apple Valley skiing as a co-op. On the boys side, Eagan had a separate team, with Rosemount, Eastview and Apple Valley forming a co-op.
Rosemount’s emergence as a conference and section girls skiing power is a recent development. “Five years ago we didn’t have any skiers from Rosemount,” Abery said. “Now they’re a very strong team, and they’ll lose only two girls after this year.”
Rosemount, which is appearing at state for the first time as a team, is looking for a top-eight finish at state. This will be the seventh consecutive state appearance for the Eastview girls team, and “they’ve been eighth before, so they’d like to finish a little higher.”
Kraemer and Hansen are aiming for top-25 finishes individually to secure spots on the All-State team, and Abery said Eastview’s Roberts and Rosemount’s Jacobson have the potential to finish in the top 40.
Eagan’s boys finished second to Prior Lake in the Section 1 meet. The Wildcats’ Sam Abbott and Brian Dilla were fifth and ninth individually.
Abbott, a junior, has not trained specifically for skiing in the off-season, although Abery said he hoped Abbott would be encouraged to do so now after a successful winter.
“In our conference championships, Sam finished one second behind Magnus O’Connor (of Prior Lake) in the classic race, and Magnus was far and away the best skier in the conference this year,” Abery said.
Twins Sam and Michael Marshall were Eagan’s third and fourth skiers at the Section 1 meet, with Cullen Grannes, Arlen Hegenbarth and Eric Josephson making up the rest of the lineup.
Eighth-grader George Grunklee, skiing for the boys ISD 196 co-op team, advanced individually to state by finishing 10th in the Section 1 meet.
The schedule also has been compressed because of expected cold weather Friday morning, with the first race (girls freestyle) moved back to 11:30 a.m.
“That means skiers might have 2 1/2 hours to recover between races instead of 3 1/2 hours,” Abery said. “But the priority is to have a safe race.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.