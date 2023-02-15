Team sprints help propel ISD 196 Nordic skiers to state

Competitors eagerly embrace new event
High school Nordic skiing coaches’ jobs became a little more complicated now that team sprints are part of the equation for determining state team champions.
Team sprints were introduced at the Olympics in 2006. The Minnesota high school state meet has held relays before, but at first they were separate events that had no bearing on the team competition. The Minnesota State High School League approved a format change that took effect last year, fully integrating a two-person team sprint into the state meet. The team sprint now accounts for about 40 percent of a team’s point total at section and state meets, making it critical to put the right people in the right places in the lineup.
ISD 196 head coach Brian Abery said that process was fairly easy this year because his skiers had ideas about where they should be in the lineup, and their suggestions generally aligned with what the coaches were thinking.
“It was easier this year,” Abery said. “A couple of our ISD 196 skiers came up to us and said, ‘We think we’re a little faster in the sprints,’ and they became our boys team sprint. We scored the most points of any team in the boys team sprint at the section meet, and it was key to us winning the championship.”
The two-day state meet started Wednesday with team sprint races at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. ISD 196 (Apple Valley, Eastview, Rosemount, School of Environmental Studies) is represented in boys team sprint by Mason Johnson and Apollo Oase, who won the event at the Section 1 meet last week in Bloomington. The Eagan team of Aaron Luu and Luke Poppinga was second in the section and also competed at state (the team sprints were in progress when this edition went to press).
Eagan is part of the ISD 196 Nordic program but for years has had enough boys for its own separate team. But the Eagan boys team sprint helped the ISD 196 squad by finishing ahead of the top teams from Prior Lake/New Prague and Winona/Winona Cotter and pushing them farther down the points list. ISD 196 had the third-most points in the pursuit race but the lead is built in sprints was enough to clinch the team title.
“Even though the Eagan skiers were competing against the ISD 196 kids, they ended up helping them win the team championship,” Abery said.
Competitors in the state girls team sprint included Liza Kerndt and Morgan Brown of Eastview/Rosemount, and Claudia Beckwith and Naomi Fink of Eagan. Last year, Fink and Kerndt skied for Eagan/Eastview in the team sprint. The ISD 196 program arranges teams based on participation at each school, and this year Eagan had enough skiers for its own girls team, while Eastview and Rosemount combined.
Boys and girls pursuit races will be Thursday. The local skier with the best chance for an All-State (top 25) finish is junior Emily Percival, who competes for the Eastview/Rosemount team and took second in the Section 1 meet.
“I think Kaley Riley (fifth in Section 1) could surprise a lot of people,” Abery said. “She reminds me of Regan Hansen, a skier we had a few years ago who’s now at the Air Force Academy. She finished fifth or sixth in our conference meet, then went to state, had the race of her life, and was All-State (15th place).”
Grace Swenson, Noelle Wanken and Emily Hopke also will ski for Eastview/Rosemount in girls pursuit. Kaelyn Ambuehl of Burnsville qualified individually for state in pursuit.
The ISD 196 pursuit team of Gabe Wiegrefe, Patrick Grunklee, Walter Haakenson, Tyler Mullin and Rudy Amezcuashoeman will compete in the state meet Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.