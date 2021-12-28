U.S. Trials champs are one of the top women’s teams in the world
Tara Peterson’s first in-person Olympic experience was surreal, and that was as a spectator.
Imagine what it will be like when she goes back in February 2022 – only this time as a competitor, and with her sister Tabitha at her side.
She’s tried to imagine it, but it’s difficult. “I think a lot about how fun it was four years ago, being at the venue, spending some time with the team and watching the competition,” Tara said. “It was a super-cool experience. It made me determined to be on the team the next time. Four years later, here we are.”
The sisters, who are Eagan High School graduates, are key parts of a U.S. women’s curling team that has high aspirations in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. How big of a role do they have? Consider the group’s name – Team Peterson. In U.S. curling, a team takes on the name of its “skip,” or captain. This year that’s Tabitha Peterson, who was vice-skip of the U.S. team that qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics and went 4-5 in the qualifying rounds.
Like many sports, national and international curling largely shut down when the COVID-19 pandemic raged in early 2020. Team Peterson returned to competition in spring 2021 and has been on a roll ever since. The team won the bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships, becoming the first U.S. women’s team to earn a medal in 15 years. The team earned its spot in the 2022 Olympics by winning the U.S. Olympic Trials in November, sweeping Team Christensen in a best-of-three final. Last week they won the women’s team championship at the Curl Mesabi Classic in Eveleth.
The Olympic women’s team competition is scheduled to begin Feb. 10, 2022, with the gold medal match Feb. 20. The U.S. is sixth in the women’s world rankings. Sweden is ranked first, but Team Peterson defeated Sweden in the bronze medal match at the 2021 worlds, which gave the U.S. team a sizable dose of confidence.
“For a while, it seemed like we were just short of the playoff every time, finishing fifth or sixth,” Tabitha Peterson said last week during USA Curling’s pre-Olympics media day. “We felt that if we kept grinding, kept practicing, we’d get better results against the good teams. At the worlds, we got to see what it was like in the heat of battle. We saw we could compete, and that really helped us.”
As skip, Tabitha Peterson directs team strategy, telling teammates where to throw their shots and where to sweep. Tara Peterson is the “lead” and throws the first two stones of each end for her team. Nina Roth is vice-skip and Becca Hamilton is second; both live in McFarland, Wisconsin, a suburb of Madison. Aileen Geving of Duluth is Team Peterson’s alternate and Laine Peters is coach.
Roth was skip of the 2018 U.S. women’s Olympic team. Tabitha Peterson, Hamilton and Geving also were on that team. Cory Christensen was the alternate in 2018, then became skip of her own team that reached the finals at the November 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Team Peterson’s home rink is the St. Paul Curling Club, where the Peterson sisters were introduced to the sport about 20 years ago. Tabitha, 32, and Tara, 30, come from a sports-minded family. Their father Sheldon was a diver at the University of Minnesota and their brother Trent is one of the state’s top amateur golfers.
The sisters’ competitive curling careers started about 2005, and success came quickly. Both won multiple state championships as juniors. Tara won three national junior championships and Tabitha two. Since moving to the senior division, each has been on two gold medal teams at the U.S. women’s championships, including one in 2020 when they were on the same team.
“I haven’t always been on the same team as Tab, and we were fine with that,” Tara said. “We’ve always been competitive in sports. It’s not necessarily a sibling rivalry, but I think her success pushed me to achieve things, not just in curling but in other parts of my life.”
Top U.S. curlers generally juggle careers and competition. Tabitha is a pharmacist and Tara a dentist. Both said their jobs allow them flexibility to train and compete. Tara did not compete in the U.S. Trials before the 2018 Winter Olympics because she was finishing dental school
Tabitha took over as skip for what was then Team Roth in 2019-20, while Roth was on maternity leave. That left an opening in the lineup, which Tara filled. Tabitha remained skip after Roth returned. Team Peterson won the 2020 U.S. women’s championship, which was Tabitha’s first national title as a skip.
There already was plenty of chemistry among the team members. Tabitha said U.S. curlers started working with sports psychologists several years ago and the results have been dramatic.
“We were working with sports psychologists in the four years leading up to (the 2018 Olympics. It was a big asset,” Tabitha said. “It’s helped keep us sharp mentally and helped us put some W’s on the board in big competitions.”
In 2018 the Peterson entourage numbered more than a dozen as Tabitha competed with Team Roth in South Korea. In February the family likely will have to stay home. As a COVID-19 precaution, only residents of mainland China will be able to attend Olympic events. At the recent Summer Olympics in Japan, fans were not allowed at events in Tokyo, although limited amounts of spectators were permitted at events in other parts of the country.
It’s not ideal, but Tabitha Peterson said “we had a taste of that last spring in Calgary,” where Team Peterson competed in three events, including the world championships. “It was a strict bubble environment, and we were there for five weeks. There were no fans in the stands. If we have to be in the bubble (in Beijing), we know how to handle that.”
Based on their performances in 2021, Team Peterson sees no reason not to shoot for a medal in Beijing.
“Goal No. 1 was to make it to the Olympics,” Tara said, “and now goal No. 2 is to get to the podium.”
