South defeats Burnsville in ‘virtual’ meet; visiting Tigers edge North
In a unique sporting season with social distancing, no audience, new head coaches and a murky postseason, Lakeville’s girls swimming and diving teams took the opportunity to excel in their first meets of the year.
North senior captain Grace Gray was happy to just be there. “This season, being in the time of COVID, has brought challenges no doubt, but I am extremely grateful for the fact that we are able to have a season this year at all.”
First up in last Friday’s South Suburban Conference opening night was South, hosting a virtual meet against Burnsville. The Cougars swam in their home pool at Kenwood Trail Middle School, with the Blaze competing at Burnsville High School. Both teams started at the same time and after competition was over, the validated times were compared.
The Cougars defeated Burnsville 117-68, highlighted by winning all three relays. The South 200-yard medley relay team of juniors Laura Cochran and Madelyn Rateliff paired with senior captain Moira Croghan and fellow senior Skyler Leverenz for the win in 2 minutes, 1.94 seconds. In the 400 freestyle relay, Lauren Hanback, Kendall Krohn and Ava White teamed with freshman Kayla Gross in her first year swimming for South, winning in 4:09.67.
South took the top two places in the 200 freestyle relay. Krohn and Cochran joined sophomore Kamela Flottemesch and seventh-grader Ana Clemon for the first-place finish of 1:49.23, touching out the second-place team of Leverenz, Hanback, White and Gross by .29.
Individually for the Cougars, two juniors took the top spots in the 200 freestyle to fire up the team. Hanback finished first in 2:14.35 and Krohn was second in 2:15.24. White, a sophomore followed by winning the 200 individual medley in 2:29.25, nearly 11 seconds ahead of the runner-up. White was a dual winner, going 1:01.77 in the 100 free for the victory, followed by Krohn and Hanback for the 1-2-3 sweep.
Leverenz blew past the field in the 50 freestyle spring with 24.77. Returning to the South team after one year away, Leverenz also took the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.44.
Burnsville senior Olivia Caldwell made it clear she wouldn’t let COVID slow her down. Caldwell, who swims for the South Metro Storm in the off-season, cruised to victory in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.64 and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.79. Burnsville eighth-grader Lauren Bachmeier took first place in the distance event, the 500 freestyle, winning in 6:04.84.
Blaze sophomores Grace Affeldt and Paige Calvin went 1-2 in the diving competition. Affeldt scored 221.32 points and Calvin had 190.65. Cougar freshman Daphne Fox placed a close third in 181.95.
South’s victory also was the first for new co-head coaches Tim Mitchell and Madison McBride. In an email, they said “this was a meet that was filled with many firsts, and it could not have gone any better. It was our first-ever virtual meet, the first meet with us as head coaches, and the first competition representing Lakeville South for over a third of our athletes. The way our athletes competed and supported each other in this brand-new atmosphere was fantastic. This was a great starting point and we are very excited and optimistic for the rest of the season.”
After the South swimmers cleared the pool Friday, Lakeville North hosted Farmington in dual action at Kenwood Trail in one of a handful of dual meets held in-person that are approved within the conference. The visiting Tigers came away with a 93-89 victory.
“Our first meet of the year we were lucky enough to have an in-person meet with Farmington and not virtual, so being able to have another team to race against at home was really awesome,” said Lakeville North’s Gray.
North started with a win in the 200 medley relay. Gray and Georgia Olson teamed with ninth-graders McKenna Hultgren and Izzy Satterlee to take the race in 1:56.56.
The Panthers’ Satterlee won the distance freestyle races, finishing the 200 in 2:00.79 and the 500 in 5:28.41. Senior captain Katie Pattee won the 50 freestyle in 25.63 and the 100 freestyle in 57.64, more than a second ahead of the nearest competitor.
Pattee, Olson, Satterlee and junior Helen Zenner swam to a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.78, nearly one second ahead of the competition.
Hultgren was the 100 butterfly victor in 1:03.58, and followed that victory with first in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.93.
The Tigers’ depth proved decisive as they chipped away at North’s point total. Farmington junior Maddie Grimm won the 200 individual medley in 2:16.17, with second going to teammate Faith Ring. Grimm added a victory in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.83 and 6 team points, while Ring nabbed second place and 4 team points.
The divers were 1-2-3 for the Tigers, racking up 13 team points. Sophomore Jordyn Schmucker had the high total of 193.25 points, followed by freshman Kiya Schneider at 137.70 and sophomore Brielle Field with 134.25.
Farmington had a large enough lead to swim exhibition in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay. The Tigers had the fastest time in that event with 3:51.92 by ninth-graders Sommer Krause and Molly Johnson, sophomore Camille Gehrke and junior MacKenzie Roach.
“For our first meet of the season the coaches felt the team had great swims,” Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider said. “We had many lifetime bests throughout the meet by many of the girls. It was great to see all of the girls back racing again. We also enjoyed watching all of our new swimmers and divers in their first high school meet. Now we will be looking for continued improvement as the season moves forward.”
