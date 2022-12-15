Wildcats, Irish win their first meets of new season
Opening night lived up to the hype at the Blanchard Aquatic Center. The Dec. 9 boys swimming meet between Lakeville North and Lakeville South kept the fans’ interest to the end of South’s 99-85 victory.
The Panthers exploded with a strong first half. Sophomore Jonah Hoffman was on fire, clipping South’s Grady Evenson in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 48.56 seconds, then running away in the last half of the 500 freestyle (4:57.80) to take down South’s Ethan LaBounty. Panther captain Justus Ray was the fastest sprinter, taking the 50 freestyle in 23.23, while captain Niko Vinovich touched nearly four seconds ahead of his South competitors in the 200 individual medley (2:09.84).
For a time, it looked as though the Panthers’ Alex Byer might win diving. Byer and Lakeville South’s Porter Woodson came out hot, with Byer pulling ahead midway through the competition.
Woodson responded, hitting a front 2 1/2 somersault dive in the next round to score 48 points and take the lead. He went on to win with 237.65 points, while Byer took second with 208.90.
Woodson, Alex Shannon and Breckin McGill all cracked 100 points in diving for the Cougars, while Byer, Christo Vinovich and newcomer Caleb Baldeshwiler were over 100 for the Panthers, giving both Lakeville teams one of their strongest diving squads in recent memory. Notably, none of those divers are seniors, setting both teams up for an exciting future.
After the momentum from South’s diving victory, the second half of the meet belonged to the Cougars.
Junior Noah Cochran cruised to victory in the 100 butterfly in 54.74, while Evenson took control in the 100 freestyle to win in 49.41. But it was South’s 200 freestyle relay win that brought the crowd to its feet. Evenson and Cochran joined Alex Morelli and Tyler Pihlstrom to win by a fraction over the North team of Niko Vinovich, Ray, Hoffman and senior captain Jack MacLeod. South’s time was 1:34.52, with North finishing in 1:34.55.
Brendan Mattson gave South the victory in the 100 backstroke as the only swimmer to come in under the one-minute mark (59.10), while LaBounty nearly claimed the South breaststroke team record with his decisive victory (58.70). MacLeod finished second and newcomer Liam Grange placed fifth for the Panthers, but South’s Isaac DeMaster and Tien Cao took third and fourth to give the team victory to South before the final relay.
"The competition was fierce. ... I was thrilled that so many guys returned ahead of their best performance last year," Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen said.
“It was a good opening meet for us,” said Lakeville North head coach Dan Schneider. “We have many new young swimmers who had a great first meet and the returning swimmers and divers had some good swims and nice scores. Now we have a starting point and look to improve from here.”
Lakeville South hosts Eastview at the Blanchard Aquatic Center on Friday, Dec. 16, while North swims at Eagan. Both meets start at 6 p.m.
On Dec. 17, North and South travel to Mankato for the Cougar Relays. Diving will start at 9 a.m. and swimming begins at 1 p.m.
South Suburban Conference action results Tuesday, Dec. 20, with North hosting Apple Valley and South traveling to Eagan for meets that start at 6 p.m.
SSC swim highlights
Elsewhere in the South Suburban Conference, Shakopee defeated Apple Valley 91-73 both teams’ opening dual meets. Joven Langseth and Josh Lee were individual winners for the Eagles. Langseth won the 200 IM in 2:05.22 and the 500 freestyle in 5:13.10. Lee was the 100 backstroke winner in 1:01.07. Langseth and Lee, together with Bridger Cook and Gabe Lenzen, won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.72.
Prior Lake and Eagan each moved to 1-0. The Lakers beat Eastview 96-74 while Eagan defeated Farmington. Dobbin Chong (100 and 200 freestyle), Thomas Kehler (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly), Miguel San Jose (200 IM), Mason Deitering (500 freestyle) and Owen Kipp (diving) were individual winners for the Wildcats before the meet headed into exhibition.
Rosemount opened its SSC schedule with an 82-72 victory over Burnsville 82-72. For the Irish, Josh Sikorski (200 freestyle), Nolen Hansen (200 IM), Quinlan Schroeder (100 butterfly) and Lucas Gerten (diving) were individual winners, while Matthias Wong was a dual winner for the Blaze in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Burnsville’s Ben Edwards won the 100 breaststroke and together with Wong, Jack Steglich and Daniel Rojas clinched the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.09.
