North edges Rochester Century in Section 1AA
In what could be a preview of next month’s Section 1AA meet, Lakeville North won a thriller over Rochester Century and Lakeville South to advance to the state True Team girls swimming and diving championships.
North scored 1,016 points in the Oct. 15 Section 1AA True Team meet, where every competitor scores team points. Century was second with 992 and South third with 739.
Diving led off the section meet at Blanchard Aquatic Center, with Farmington juggernaut Jordyn Schmucker establishing her sixth pool record of the season with 427.10 points for 11 dives. Schmucker did it with dives that had a multiplier of up to 2.6 based on their degree of difficulty. Right behind her were two Lakeville South swimmers, Daphne Fox with 384.65 points and Juli Holt was third with 311.35.
North’s Jasmine Sadek slid into fifth place with 294.55 points in her season and lifetime best in 11 dives. Teammates Ally Sekerak and Sydney Bergstein finished 19th and 21st.
“It was a great meet,” said South’s Fox. “Despite technical issues, energy remained high, and the divers were super supportive which always makes a more fun environment.”
The North swimmers bounced back in a big way after two straight dual losses. The Panthers dominated in the first event of the afternoon, winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 50.65 seconds over Century’s top team (1:52.36). The Panthers followed with individual wins by Izzy Satterlee (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle) and Payton Hultgren (50 freestyle). The Panthers also flexed their muscles in the 200 freestyle relay, besting the second-place Century squad by over two seconds in 1:41.60 and moving into fifth on the Minnesota honor roll.
Rochester Century loaded the 400 freestyle relay and had three teams in the final heat of the afternoon. North had two teams in the final head and South one with the championship on the line. Century took first in 3:41.97, but North’s second-place (3:51.57) and seventh-place (4:03.74) finishes sealed the True Team victory for the Panthers. The South relay foiled Century’s B relay to take third in 3:53.88.
“The coaches were proud of the girls and the way they responded after a tough loss to Rosemount (the previous) Tuesday,” said head coach Dan Schneider.
Lakeville North’s Veyda Wilson had two second-place finishes (200 and 500 freestyle) while McKenna Hultgren was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:01.12). Other Panthers with top-eight finishes included Ashley Miranda-Limon (fifth, 200 freestyle and sixth, 500 freestyle), Leah Loftus (fourth, 200 IM and third, 100 breaststroke), Whitney Szorcsik (seventh, 200 IM and sixth, 100 breaststroke), Payton Warns (fifth, 50 freestyle and third, 100 backstroke), Payton Hultgren (second, 100 butterfly), McKenna Hultgren (fourth, 100 butterfly), Alexa Van Dyne (fourth, 100 backstroke) and Addie Marsolek (fourth, 100 freestyle).
Lakeville North will compete in the state True Team meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Lakeville South’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays both finished third, while the Cougars’ 200 medley relay was fourth. Ana Clemon had two third-place finishes for the Cougars, coming into the wall at 25.27 in the 50 freestyle and 1:00.62 in the 100 butterfly. Top-eight finishes for South included Taylor Hintz (sixth, 200 freestyle and third, 500 freestyle), Kamela Flottemesch (eighth, 200 IM), Madi Parent (seventh, 50 freestyle and fifth, 100 freestyle), Kayla Gross (fifth, 100 butterfly), Kelsey Jorgensen (eighth, 100 backstroke), Ava White (fifth, 100 breaststroke) and Kylie Huehne (fourth, 100 breaststroke).
For Farmington, Schmucker and freshman Taylor Gergen were individual winners. Gergen won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.48. Other top-eight finishes for the Tigers included Sommer Krause (third, 200 freestyle and fourth, 500 freestyle), Maddy Cardoza (eighth, 200 freestyle and seventh, 500 freestyle), Gergen (seventh, 100 butterfly), Kate Lentsch (sixth, 100 freestyle) and Mikaela Udell (eighth, 500 freestyle). Farmington finished fifth in the eight-team field (which also included Northfield, Owatonna, and Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall) with 629.5 points.
Shakopee 106, South 75
It was another challenging dual at Century Middle School for Lakeville South, which lost to Shakopee on Oct. 11 to drop to 2-5 in South Suburban Conference dual meets.
The Cougars dazzled in the six-dive competition. After an injury delay in the second round that worked on most athletes’ composure, South junior Daphne Fox scored 231.40 points for first while senior captain Juli Holt scored a season-high 183.80 points for third, less than 10 points out of second place. Quinn Weaver, a relative newcomer to diving, was sixth, finishing with 136.20. Bella Moritz was the top finisher for the South junior varsity, coming in third with 98.95.
Other highlights for South included two second-place finishes for Ana Clemon. Clemon was nearly nine seconds ahead of the third-place finisher in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.53. She finished second to the Sabers’ Ari Zelen. In the 100 freestyle, Clemon finished behind the fastest female 100 freestyler in high school this season, Haley Zelen. Clemon came in second at 54.94.
Eighth-grader Taylor Hintz was another high point for the Cougars, grabbing second in the 200 IM in 2:22.14.
And then there were two
Lakeville North lost to Rosemount 99-87 on Oct. 11, dropping to 5-2 in the SSC. Rosemount and Prior Lake remained the only undefeated teams in the SSC and faced each other Tuesday with first place at stake.
Lakeville North split up its top-ranked 200 medley relay to go for more team points. Rosemount foiled the strategy by winning in a photo finish. North’s teams were second and third.
The Irish used the momentum for a 1-2-3 finish behind Amelia Labno in the 200 freestyle, pulling ahead 21-9. North battled back with Izzy Satterlee winning the 200 IM (2:12.58), followed by Leah Loftus in second and Whitney Szorcsik fourth.
The Panthers followed with Payton Hultgren winning the 50 freestyle in 25.13 and Payton Warns going third to put North back within two points of the Irish (32-30) headed into the diving break.
Jasmine Sadek kept Rosemount from sweeping the diving event, scoring 180.95 points in her season and lifetime best in six dives to finish third. Sophia Savian clinched first for the Irish with 212.40 points, closing in on a top-20 score in Minnesota.
The second half started with North’s 1-2 punch in the 100 butterfly, where McKenna Hultgren clocked a 1:01.44 and was followed by Alexa Van Dyne in 1:03.49.
Rosemount’s Gwen Moore and North’s Payton Hultgren battled in the 100 freestyle, eventually finishing with identical times of 55.45. It was another close battle in the 500 Free, where Annika Arlandson from Rosemount (5:29.86) managed to clip North’s Veyda Wilson at the wall by .31 seconds in a come-from-behind victory.
Satterlee had her own come-from-behind in the 200 freestyle relay to push her team to victory and gain eight points for the Panthers. Satterlee, together with Payton Hultgren, Addie Marsolek and Wilson, finished in 1:42.90 to keep North in contention.
Warns and McKenna Hultgren finished 2-3 in the backstroke, while Loftus, Szorcsik and Broback finished 1-3-5 in the breaststroke.
North’s A squad of Warns, Van Dyne, Wilson and Satterlee tried to repeat in the 400 freestyle relay. Battling back from the Irish’s lead, Satterlee threw down an anchor leg under 53 seconds, but it wasn’t quite enough to overtake the Rosemount A relay, which won in 3:44.64 to clinch the Irish’s 99-87 victory.
SSC notes
• Farmington senior diver Jordyn Schmucker broke a 32-year-old pool record at Apple Valley Middle School, scoring 280.40 points for six dives. Currently, she is second on the Minnesota honor roll in six-and 11-dive competitions.
• The final dual meets of the South Suburban Conference regular season are Tuesday, Oct. 25. Eastview will travel to Apple Valley and Eagan heads to Burnsville. Lakeville South faces Farmington at Levi P. Dodge Middle School while Lakeville North is home against SSC leader Prior Lake at Blanchard Aquatic Center. All meets start at 6 p.m.
• The South Suburban Conference junior varsity championships are Saturday, Oct. 29, at Shakopee West Middle School. Diving starts at 9 a.m. and swimming begins at 1 p.m.
