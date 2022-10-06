Swimming: North moves up in state poll

Kayla Gross swims butterfly for Lakeville South in a recent South Suburban Conference meet against Eastview.

 Photo by Amy Gross

A Sept. 29 victory over Apple Valley helped Lakeville North move to its highest ranking of the girls swimming and diving season.

The Panthers, who won their first five South Suburban Conference dual meets, rose to fifth in the Class AA rankings after defeating Apple Valley 92-78. Entering Tuesday night’s round of South Suburban Conference meets (which will be recapped next week), Lakeville North and sixth-ranked Prior Lake were the only two SSC teams in the state’s top 10.

