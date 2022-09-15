Panthers tied for first with Rosemount, Prior Lake
Payton Hultgren, the younger of two standout sisters on the Lakeville North girls swimming team, took the spotlight with an explosive 50-yard freestyle race, another decisive win in the 100 butterfly and two top finishes in relays as the Panthers defeated Eagan 98-83 in a South Suburban Conference dual meet Sept. 8.
Hultgren swam the backstroke leg on North’s winning team in the opening event, the 200 medley relay. Together with McKenna Hultgren, Leah Loftus and Payton Warns, the Panthers cruised to first in 1 minute, 56.90 seconds. North’s relay is currently the fifth fastest in the state this season.
Payton Hultgren followed it up with a huge launch off the block on the way to a victory in the 50 freestyle in 24.90 seconds. Warns was second and Addie Marsolek third to complete a sweep for the Panthers. Hultgren’s best time in the 50 freestyle (24.47 against Lakeville South) is currently tied for second in state high school action. Hultgren also swam a top-20 time in Minnesota in the 100 butterfly, clinching the victory in 1:00.34. North’s Alexa Van Dyne was second in the butterfly and Gintare Piscikaite touched fourth.
Senior Amber Peterson stood out for Eagan, winning the 200 individual medley in 2:18.11, stretching into the wall over three seconds ahead of the closest competitor. Peterson also took the 500 freestyle (5:28.90) by nearly 11 seconds.
Julia Schluter, a sophomore at Eagan, won 1-meter diving with a score of 154.30 points. Two more Wildcats, Ellery Jones and Naomi Fink, were second and third.
The final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay, was a thriller that brought the crowd to their feet. The Wildcats led off with Ferris Gatti, who built an early lead for Eagan while facing North’s McKenna Hultgren. Megan Wall and Peterson (in the third leg) held strong against a North squad currently ranked 12th in the state. The anchor leg saw senior Morgan Kipka trying to hold off the Panthers’ Izzy Satterlee (who holds a top-10 cut in the 100 freestyle). Satterlee showed why she is one of the best sprinters in the state, coming from behind to capture the win. The Panthers finished in 3:48.63, less than a second ahead of the Eagan squad.
Satterlee remains a top point asset for the Panthers (2-0), also winning the 100 freestyle in 54.50 and the 200 freestyle in 2:00.09. McKenna Hultgren was the 100 backstroke winner (1:01.67) with Warns taking second to send the meet into exhibition scoring.
South vs. Rosemount
South hosted Rosemount in an SSC meet Sept. 8, with the Irish winning 103-81 to move to 2-0 on the season. South fell to 0-2 in dual meets but continued to see potential from their younger swimmers and clutch performances from their captains.
South came out of the gate with a victory in the 200 medley relay, which included Ana Clemon’s 24.13-second split on the freestyle leg. The team of Taylor Hintz, Kylie Huehne, Kayla Gross and Clemon finished in 1 minute, 58.39 seconds. Clemon’s anchor time on the relay would currently place her second in Minnesota standings for the 50 freestyle individual event. Meanwhile, South’s relay team of Kelsey Jorgenson, captain Ava White, Madison Parent and Lily Wilkinson finished third to give South the early lead against the Irish.
Hintz continues to impress for the Cougars. She used a fast breaststroke leg to win the 200 IM in 2:23.72. Huehne claimed her second straight victory in the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 1:13.65, while White finished third and captain Kamela Flottemesch finished fourth, giving South 11 points in the event.
South diver Daphne Fox secured her second victory of the season, matching her previous week’s score of 236.15 points for six dives. Rosemount’s Kelly Estebo came in second with 213.45 points.
Clemon, a ninth-grader, was South’s final individual winner, taking the 100 butterfly title in 59.52 and establishing a lightning-fast Blanchard Aquatic Center record. Clemon was over five seconds ahead of the closest competitor and is 12th on the state leaderboard.
Rosemount battled back in individual events with Annika Arlandson setting a pool record in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.95. The Irish finished first, third and fourth in the event.
Then, Arlandson battled South’s Hintz in perhaps the most exciting showdown of the evening, the 500 freestyle, with a sprint finish that saw both competitors hitting the wall together. Ultimately, it was Arlandson who established another pool record that improved the previous best by almost 13 seconds. Arlandson won in 5:27.78 to move into the top-20 on the Minnesota leaderboard.
Amelia Labno was also a dual champion for the Irish, winning the 50 freestyle (26.20) and 100 freestyle (56.56). Sophomore Addison Pavek finished first in the 100 backstroke in (1:03.48) and led a sweep of the top three places to secure Rosemount’s win.
Lakeville Relays
In a potential preview of the Section 1AA meet, Lakeville South was host to Lakeville North, Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo and Northfield in the Lakeville Relays on Sept. 10 at the Blanchard Aquatic Center.
Lakeville North won only one relay before break but ended the competition by winning three straight relays and setting another pool record in the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.95) to win the event with 54 points to Rochester Century’s 46. Century won four relays. Rochester Mayo won two relays and placed third overall with 43 points. Host team South finished fifth with 28 points.
In the diving well, South’s Daphne Fox shot her way to the top with 397.20 points, setting a pool record for 11-dive competitions and a Lakeville South record.
Fox said she was “so grateful for this experience and my team and am excited to see how much further I can go.”
Cougars captain Juli Holt finished fourth in diving with 258.40 points. Rochester Mayo outscored South 479.25-473.25 in diving. Lakeville North’s Jasmine Sadek was fifth individually with 241.85.
SSC swim notes
• Shakopee All-American Haley Zelen broke her own team record in the 100 butterfly (56.11) and swam the fastest time in the state in the Sabers’ dual with Prior Lake, but it wasn’t enough to hold back the talent-rich and deep Lakers’ team. The Lakers were dominant in individual event points while Shakopee had an edge with its top-ranked relays.
In the end, the Lakers needed a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay to clinch, but also managed a photo-finish third to defeat the Sabers 97-89. With the victory, Prior Lake moved to 2-0 on the season. Prior Lake, Rosemount and Lakeville North are tied for first place in the conference.
Prior Lake and Shakopee met again two days later, with Shakopee winning the Prior Lake Invitational with 562 points to Prior Lake’s 526. The Sabers won two of three relays and five individual events as they rolled the Lakers.
• Greta Marcott of Apple Valley currently has the 16th-fastest time in the 100 butterfly in Minnesota, clocking in at 1:00.44. Lakeville South’s Ana Clemon and Payton Hultgren and McKenna Hultgren, both of Lakeville North, also sit in the top 20.
• Farmington’s Jordyn Schmucker remains first in Minnesota in six-dive competition. Her 277.45 score from the first week of SSC competition has yet to be topped. Daphne Fox of South currently is ranked ninth, while Burnsville’s Grace Affeldt is 13th.
