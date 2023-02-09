Swimming: Local teams ramp up for postseason

Thien Pham of Lakeville North swims backstroke in a recent meet.

 Photo by Mike Krance

Prior Lake defeats South to clinch SSC title

Fifth-ranked Prior Lake showed no signs of slowing down in a 98-83 victory over Lakeville South in a boys swimming dual Feb. 3 that clinched the 2022-23 South Suburban Conference championship for the Lakers.

