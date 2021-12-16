Four south metro swimmers can now say they are the fastest in Minnesota. Ever.
Seniors Max Kasal of Lakeville South, Haakon Naughton of Lakeville North, Jackson Kehler of Eagan and Evan Kindseth of Rosemount competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in Austin, Texas, Dec. 8-11. Representing Riptide Swim Club in Apple Valley, the team dropped over eight seconds from their seed time in the 4x200-yard freestyle relay, finishing in 6 minutes, 40.48 seconds.
It was fast enough to place 13th in Austin, and they blew away multiple records in Minnesota, including the previous senior 800 freestyle relay record of 6:43.97, held by the Aquajets Swim Club. Kasal, Naughton, Kehler and Kindseth now own the Minnesota event record for the 17-18 and 15-18 age groups.
Individually, North’s Naughton set a Minnesota 17-18 age group record in his signature event, the 200 butterfly. Naughton finished tenth in Austin in 1:47.40. Jack Dahlgren set the previous Minnesota record of 1:47.55 in 2018.
Most of the Riptide teammates are expected to join their respective high school teams this week and will find themselves competing against each other during the winter season.
High school season delayed
It was a later start than expected for the first boys high school swimming and diving meets, but this time it had nothing to do with COVID-19. The Dec. 10-11 snowstorm postponed the first South Suburban Conference meets of the season, with some teams rescheduling for Tuesday. It kicked off a frenetic start to the competition season, with Lakeville South now having four meets in eight days and Lakeville North competing three times in the same span.
South traveled to Shakopee on Tuesday to open its season and won 94-86. North moved its meet against Rosemount, originally scheduled for Dec. 10, to Jan. 25, 2022.
On Friday, South will travel to Farmington to face the Tigers, while North plays host to Shakopee, with swimming events in both meets starting at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, both Lakeville teams will travel to Mankato to take part in the Mankato East Tim Johnson Cougar Relays. COVID-19 prevented larger invitationals from happening last year, so the Lakeville teams are particularly excited to compete.
“The relay meet is extra special because we get a glimpse of most of the Section 1AA teams early in the season,” Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen said. “Plus, swimming a meet of all relays is fun for the athletes, and there is always more excitement when relays compete.”
All three Rochester schools, both Mankato teams, Northfield, Austin, Owatonna, Faribault and Albert Lea are expected to compete. Relay action kicks off from Mankato at 1 p.m.
Lakeville North goes to defending co-SSC champion Prior Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 21, while Lakeville South has its first home meet of the season against Rosemount. Diving for the South-Rosemount meet starts at 5 p.m. at McGuire Middle School, while swimming begins at 6 p.m. at Kenwood Trail Middle School. The North-Prior Lake meet will begin at 6 p.m. at Hidden Oaks Middle School.
The Lakeville teams will train over the holiday break, with the South Suburban Conference schedule resuming the first week of January.
Girls season wrapup
Lakeville North and Lakeville South held their girls swimming and diving banquets this month to celebrate the recently completed 2021 season. Accomplishments included an 18th-place finish for North at the state Class AA meet and a tie for 27th for South.
Sophomores McKenna Hultgren and Izzy Satterlee shared Lakeville North’s MVP award for their individual and relay contributions throughout the year. South’s MVP was sophomore diver Daphne Fox, who placed seventh in Class AA and earned All-State recognition.
South, junior Kamela Flottemesch received her team’s Most Dedicated award, while North’s winner was eighth-grader Brennah Kosobud.
Eighth-grader Sidney Eastling was named Lakeville South’s Most Improved athlete. Eighth-grader Payton Hultgren and sophomore Nevaeh Jereczek shared the Most Improved award for Lakeville North.
North junior Payton Warns and South senior Lauren Hanback received the Team Spirit awards from their schools.
