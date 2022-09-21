Swimming: Lakeville teams win dual meets

Victory is first of the season for South
Lakeville South secured its first victory of girls swimming and diving season Sept. 15 in Burnsville, while Lakeville North defeated Farmington to remain unbeaten and tied for first place in the South Suburban Conference.
Divers helped spark South (1-2) to a 92-70 victory over Burnsville. Daphne Fox continues to electrify on the 1-meter board, scoring 235.50 in the six-dive competition to remain undefeated this season. She had strong support from captain Juli Holt in third (164.40) and freshman Quinn Weaver in fourth place. Weaver had a season-high score of 136.45.
Freshman Ana Clemon won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.85 seconds, moving onto the top-20 leaderboard in Minnesota in the event. On the junior varsity side, junior Annisa Nguyen took first with 28.44, besting the competition by almost two seconds in a time that would have placed in the varsity meet.
Clemon also won the 500 freestyle distance event (5 minutes, 46.83 seconds), with eighth-grader Hailey Gross finishing second. Taylor Hintz, another familiar name for the Cougars, won the 100 butterfly in 1:06.83 and placed second in the 50 freestyle behind Clemon.
Some new names made a splash for the Cougars. Julia King won the 200 freestyle in 2:13.76 with Kylie Huehne taking second. Bree Biehn clocked the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:12.56) with Nguyen behind her in 1:14.71. Captain Kamela Flottemesch came in first in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.59), followed closely by Madi Parent in 1:19.25.
Lily Wilkinson and Kayla Gross swam to a photo finish in the 200 individual medley race, with Wilkinson winning in 2:30.43, five hundredths of a second ahead of Gross as South went 1-2 in the event.
Burnsville’s Lauren Bachmeier won the 100 freestyle in 59.27. Amanda Cruz dropped over one second in her 50 freestyle to finish third in 28.35, while teammate Cori Dawson was fifth. Cruz was also the top finisher for Burnsville in the 100 breaststroke, touching at 1:19.37 to nearly catch the Cougars’ Parent.
Burnsville diver Paige Calvin finished second to South’s Fox, scoring 207.05 points, while the Blaze’s Maddie Olafson secured fifth place
North rolled to victory against Farmington, joining Prior Lake and Rosemount as the only undefeated teams in the South Suburban Conference dual meet season.
The Panthers’ 200 medley relay, ranked fifth in Minnesota, came out hot. The team of Payton Warns, Izzy Satterlee, McKenna Hultgren and Addie Marsolek clocked in at 1:54.14 for the victory.
North backed its strong start up with victories by Payton Hultgren in the 100 freestyle (55.55) and 200 freestyle (2:02.52), Payton Warns in the 200 IM (2:21.17), and McKenna Hultgren in the 100 butterfly (1:00.59) and 100 backstroke (1:02.29). Satterlee won the 50 freestyle sprint (25.01) and the 500 freestyle distance event (5:32.09), highlighting her versatility.
Panther diver Jasmine Sadek scored 156.25 points in her best showing of the season, good for second place behind the current No. 1 seed in Minnesota, Farmington’s Jordyn Schmucker.
Schmucker, in her final high school season, remains atop the standings in Minnesota in six-dive competition. She’s also in the top spot in 11-dive meets with a 419.25 score. Schmucker claimed her third straight victory in the Sept. 15 meet at Blanchard Aquatic Center, scoring 270.80 points.
Farmington ninth-grader Taylor Gergen won the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:13.04. Junior Sommer Krause had runner-up swims in the 200 freestyle (2:04.07) and 500 freestyle (5:34.86), while Kate Lentsch was second in the 50 freestyle (26.87) and Gergen was second in the 100 butterfly (1:03.13).
Burnsville was at home against Lakeville North on Thursday, Sept. 22, while South hosted undefeated Prior Lake.
Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Farmington will go to the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the University of Minnesota. Lakeville South and Farmington will compete in the Bronze Division meet starting at 11 a.m. Two of the three SSC leaders, Lakeville North and Prior Lake, swim in the Maroon Division meet at 2:30 p.m. A third division, the Gold, starts at 6:30 p.m.
