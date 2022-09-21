Swimming: Lakeville teams win dual meets

Juli Holt competes in diving during Lakeville South's victory over Burnsville last week.

 Photo by Tara Holt

Victory is first of the season for South

Lakeville South secured its first victory of girls swimming and diving season Sept. 15 in Burnsville, while Lakeville North defeated Farmington to remain unbeaten and tied for first place in the South Suburban Conference.

