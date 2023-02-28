North and South athletes win 9 of 12 events
Rochester Century won the Section 1AA boys swimming and diving team championship, but Lakeville went home with most of the hardware.
Century was stymied by the top-end Lakeville talent. South dominated with individual and relay victories, taking five individual titles and two of the three relay titles. North had two individual champions, leaving Century with two individual winners and one first-place relay in the Feb. 25 section finals.
Lakeville divers took the top two places in the section. South’s Porter Woodson broke the Blanchard Aquatic Center record for 11 dives, scoring 421.95 points. With that, Woodson repeated as the section diving champion and Section 1AA Diver of the Year. In second was Alex Byer of Lakeville North with 383.60 points, a lifetime best that secured a berth at the state Class AA meet for the second year in a row.
Only the top four divers advanced, but in their first year of diving, South’s Breckin McGill finished sixth and North’s Caleb Baldeshwiler finished eighth to medal. Christo Vinovich (North) was the consolation champion in ninth, while brothers Owen and Quintin Constine (South) tied for 12th.
Lakeville’s Derek Moulton was named the Section 1AA Diving Coach of the Year.
The competition then moved to the Rochester Recreation Center for swimming, where Lakeville swimmers fired the first shot. South, seeded fourth in the 200-yard medley relay, dropped over six seconds from its preliminary time to set a Section 1AA record. The team of Grady Evenson, Ethan LaBounty, Noah Cochran and Alex Morelli finished in 1 minute, 35.66 seconds, more than three seconds ahead of Century (1:38.32). North finished third in (1:39.38), narrowly missing qualifying for state.
Section 1AA Swimmer of the Year Gage Boushee won the first individual title, missing a section record by three-hundredths of a second when he won the 200 freestyle in 1:40.37. He broke the Lakeville South school record from 2014 (1:40.85) held by Mitch Herrera and advanced as a top-three seed to state. North’s Jonah Hoffman also punched his ticket in the 200 freestyle with a state-qualifying time of 1:44.52 and a third-place finish, the first of four events where Hoffman qualified.
In the 200 individual medley, breaststroke specialists Ethan LaBounty of South and Cooper Krance of North battled to finish 1-2 and advance. LaBounty finished in 1:55.21 while Krance was 1:55.85.
Krance and LaBounty faced each other a second time in the 100 breaststroke, with Krance digging deep to beat LaBounty to the wall in 57.32. LaBounty touched in 57.61. Both swimmers set school records. Krance shattered the Lakeville North record previously held by Marcus Satterlee, while LaBounty obliterated the South record established by Dalton Bild. Both records could be lowered again when they swim at the state meet Friday and Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Cochran started the second half of the meet with another Cougar victory. In addition to his contribution to the record-setting 200 medley relay, Cochran swam a lifetime best in the 100 butterfly, winning in 50.76. He was second in the 50 freestyle sprint at 22 seconds, qualifying him in two individual events at state for the first time in his career. Cochran coined it “the best meet of my life.”
Boushee followed with a victory in the 100 freestyle (46.18) for his second state-qualifying swim.
North’s Hoffman was a standout all season in the 500 freestyle. He clinched North’s second individual title and dropped 8.76 seconds from his season best to win in 4:44.73. Hoffman was over six seconds ahead of his closest competitor and was never really challenged for the lead, setting a steady pace of 28- and 29-second splits. Hoffman goes into state as the seventh seed.
Boushee and Hoffman both anchored their 200 freestyle relay teams to state berths. Seeded a distant fifth, the Cougar squad of Morelli, LaBounty, Noah Lind and Boushee dropped 6.47 seconds from their preliminary time for a come-from-behind victory over Century. South’s winning time was 1:27.75, with Century touching in 1:28.26.
North’s 200 freestyle relay also advanced by finishing third and beating the Class AA qualifying standard. The lineup of Krance, Justus Ray, Niko Vinovich and Hoffman finished in 1:28.77 after dropping 4.77 seconds from their preliminary swim, with Hoffman showing off his sprinting chops in a 21.80 closing split.
Evenson, a South freshman, is a butterfly standout, but his backstroke has seen huge development this season. Evenson had a 24.59-second split in the record-breaking medley relay, and he followed with a second-place finish and state-qualifying time of 53.91 in the 100 backstroke.
Evenson turned around to lead off South’s 400 freestyle relay. Evenson, Cochran, Lind and Boushee finished second in 3:15.71 while the North team of Jack MacLeod, Vinovich, Aaron Larkin and Hoffman were third in 3:16.92. Both squads beat the Class AA qualifying standard.
“We had a great meet,” Lakeville North head coach Dan Schneider said. “Although it was unfortunate to miss the medley relay cut by two-tenths of a second in the first event (of the evening), the team responded well and had great swims throughout the remainder of the meet. It is always great to see so many Lakeville swimmers on the podium and heading to state.”
Century, which hadn’t won the section team championship in nine years, used its depth to score 482 points. Century advanced all three relays, one diver and four individual swims.
South was runner-up with 427 points but advanced seven individual swims, one diver and all three relays. North finished third in the seven-team field with 334 points and sent four individual swims, one diver and two relays to state. Additionally, North achieved the Academic Gold Standard with a team grade-point average over 3.75. South was awarded Silver for a team GPA between 3.5 and 3.74.
Lakeville South’s Tim Mitchell and Erik Knutsen were named Section 1AA Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year along with the Rochester Century assistant coaches. Rick Ringeisen of South repeated as the Section 1AA Head Coach of the Year.
The state Class AA meet is Thursday through Saturday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Diving preliminaries are Thursday, swimming preliminaries are Friday and swimming and diving finals will be Saturday. All Class AA sessions start at 6 p.m.
Farmington
The Tigers spent the 2022-23 season rebuilding. For junior Jake Peterson, it paid off in two top-eight finishes at the Section 1AA meet. Peterson was third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.46 and placed eighth in the 200 IM (2:02.03). Sophomore Adam Moorlach finished sixth in the 100 freestyle (50.01) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (22.84), while freshman Eli Montgomery came in at 5:25.47 to place eighth in the 500 freestyle.
Farmington’s 400 freestyle team of Peterson, Thomas West, Hantruy Nguyen and Moorlach finished fifth (3:26.99) behind Moorlach’s anchor split of 49.78 for its highest finish in the relays.
Farmington finished sixth of seven teams with 158.5 points and was within six points of fifth place. The Tigers earned the Academic Silver Standard with a team GPA between 3.5 and 3.74, and all three of its top qualifiers return for the 2023-24 season.
Top 16 Results: (F) Farmington, (N) North, (S) South, (*) State Qualifier
200 Medley Relay – 1st *South (Evenson, LaBounty, Cochran, Morelli); 3rd North (Ray, Krance, MacLeod, Larkin)
200 Free – 1st *Boushee (S); 3rd *Hoffman (N); 5th Vinovich (N); 7th Lind (S); 9th Brenden Beach (S); 10th Isaac Snaza (N); 12th Nguyen (F); 14th Montgomery (F); 15th Alex Windfeldt (S)
200 IM – 1st *LaBounty (S); 2nd *Krance (N); 3rd MacLeod (N); 8th Peterson (F); 11th Brendan Mattson (S)
50 Free – 2nd *Cochran (S); 4th Ray (N); 6th Morelli (S); 7th Moorlach (F); 14th Larkin (N); 15th Carson Eppert (N)
1 Meter Diving – 1st *Woodson (S); 2nd *Byer (N); 6th McGill (S); 8th Baldeshwiler (N); 9th Christo Vinovich (N); 12th TIE Owen Constine (S); 12th TIE Quinton Constine (S)
100 Fly – 1st *Cochran (S); 3rd Evenson (S); 9th Lind (S); 11th Daniel Budde (F); 13th Reilly Kasper (F); 14th Caleb Budde (F); 16th Tyler Hultgren (N)
100 Free – 1st *Boushee (S); 4th MacLeod (N); 5th Ray (N); 6th Moorlach (F); 8th Morelli (S); 14th Nguyen (F); 16th Connor Zak (S)
500 Free – 1st *Hoffman (N); 4th Niko Vinovich (N); 6th Beach (S); 8th Montgomery (F); 9th Snaza (N); 10th Windfeldt (S); 11th Carter Nesbitt (S); 12th Brody Suby (S); 13th Luke Hoffman (N)
200 Free Relay – 1st *South (Morelli, LaBounty, Lind, Boushee); 3rd *North (Krance, Ray, Vinovich, Hoffman); 6th Farmington (Moorlach, C. Budde, West, Hantruy)
100 Back – 2nd *Evenson (S); 3rd Peterson (F); 6th Mattson (S); 9th West (F); 10th Larkin (N); 11th Zak (S); 14th Samuel Auwarter (F); 15th C. Budde (F)
100 Breast – 1st *Krance (N); 2nd *LaBounty (S); 9th Isaac DeMaster (S); 12th Eppert (N); 13th TIE Kasper (F); 15th Miquel Corral (S); 16th Matthew Hendricks (N)
400 Free Relay – 2nd *South (Evenson, Cochran, Lind, Boushee); 3rd *North (MacLeod, Vinovich, Larkin, Hoffman); 5th Farmington (Peterson, West, Nguyen, Moorlach)
Team Results – 1. Rochester Century 482; 2. South 427; 3. North 334; 4. Rochester Mayo 318; 5. Owatonna 164; 6. Farmington 158.5; 7. Rochester John Marshall 99.5
