Swimming: Lakeville North suffers first SSC loss

Lakeville South tops Apple Valley
What was a three-team tie for first place in South Suburban Conference swimming became a two-way tie last week.
In its toughest test of the season, Lakeville North took an early lead but couldn’t keep it, losing to Shakopee 102.5-83.5 on Oct. 4. It was North’s first loss in six SSC dual meets. Shakopee also moved to 5-1.
Rosemount and Prior Lake both won their Oct. 4 meets, with each improving to 6-0. Lakeville North still can have a say in the conference race because the Panthers swam at Rosemount on Tuesday and will play host to Prior Lake on Oct. 25.
The Panthers’ 200-yard medley relay team of Payton Hultgren, McKenna Hultgren, Izzy Satterlee and Payton Warns, ranked third in Minnesota, won easily in 1 minute, 52.25 seconds. North’s B relay of Alexa Van Dyne, Leah Loftus, Gintare Piscikaite and Addie Marsolek finished third behind Shakopee’s A relay in 2:01.71 to help push North to a 10-4 lead.
Shakopee won the first individual event, the 200 freestyle. Panther sophomore Veyda Wilson came in second by only .24 seconds (2:02.20) and out-touched the Shakopee third-place finisher by .08 seconds.
Satterlee won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.29, leading a 1-3-5 finish in the event for the Panthers.
Then Sabers senior Haley Zelen established a Blanchard Aquatic Center record and this year’s fastest time in Minnesota in the 50 freestyle with a blistering 23.94 to pull Shakopee within two points of North heading into the diving competition.
North diver Jasmine Sadek scored 176.65 on her six dives to place first and add six points to North’s team total. Teammate Ally Sekerak finished fourth with 133.45 points as the Panthers preserved a 40-38 lead.
Shakopee fought back. Zelen grabbed her second pool record in the 100 butterfly (56.15). Her sister Ari Zelen won the 100 freestyle in 52.73, establishing the third pool record of the evening and moving to second place on the Minnesota honor roll, trailing only her sister. With those victories, the Sabers took the lead and never gave it back.
North had two huge victories in the last events. Senior captain Warns defeated Amelie Girard, a top-eight finisher at the state Class AA meet last year, in the 100 backstroke. Warns won in 1:02.25 while teammate McKenna Hultgren was third in 1:02.94.
Next, it was Satterlee swimming against friend and off-season teammate Ari Zelen in the 100 breaststroke. Satterlee took first in 1:07.69, narrowly missing her season-best time. Loftus was third and in another exciting finish, Whitney Szorcsik tied for fourth against the Sabers’ Grace Krautkremer.
The Sabers won five individual events and the last two relays, including the 400 freestyle relay where they are ranked second in the state. North came away with four individual first places and its 200 medley relay victory.
South earns second dual victory
Lakeville South (2-4) won two of three relays to defeat Apple Valley (1-5) 94-80 on Oct. 4, earning its second win in SSC dual meets.
In the 200 medley relay, South finished 1-2. The team of Kelsey Jorgenson, Ava White, Ana Clemon and Madi Parent was first in 1:59.09. Second place went to Taylor Hintz, Kylie Huehne, Kayla Gross and Lily Wilkinson in 2:04.06.
South also had the top two times in the 200 freestyle relay. First to the wall was the team of White, Jorgenson, Parent and Karly Trewin in 1:50.38. Second (1:53.22) was the team of Gross, Wilkinson, Bree Biehn and Annisa Nguyen. Relay victories offer huge points and made South’s lead insurmountable.
“The coaches are proud of what the girls have accomplished this season,” said South co-head Coach Madison McBride. “(We) hope this win can help them build their confidence and accomplish their goals at the end of the season.”
South had three individual victories. Parent won the 200 individual medley in 2:29.39. Clemon took the 50 freestyle in 25.09. Cougars captain Juli Holt finished first in diving with 173.00 points.
The meet had gone into exhibition scoring by the 100 breaststroke, but Lakeville South’s Parent had the fastest time in the event in 1:17.91.
Apple Valley ninth-grader Greta Marcott was a dual winner, taking the 100 freestyle in 57.99 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.60. Junior Gwen Marcott swam the 100 butterfly in 1:05.50 to take first.
Junior Taylor Kondes won the 200 freestyle in 2:11.98 and senior Amy Tong earned six points for Apple Valley with a victory in the 500 freestyle in 5:45.20. Kondes, Tong and both Marcotts also swam to victory in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:04.76.
True Team time
Saturday, Oct. 15, is True Team sectionals day for girls swimming and diving. Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South will compete in the Section 1AA True Team meet, which will be held at the Blanchard Aquatic Center at Century Middle School for the first time. Diving starts at 9:30 a.m. with swimming at 1 p.m.
Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan and Rosemount are among the teams headed to the Section 3AA True Team meet at Hastings Middle School. Diving competition is 6 p.m. Friday, with swimming events at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The eight Class AA section champions and four wild-card teams will advance to the state meet Oct. 22 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota, which also is host of the Minnesota State High School League championships in November.
Upcoming SSC meets
The next round of South Suburban Conference dual meets on Oct. 18 finds Lakeville South hosting Eagan and Farmington entertaining Burnsville. Lakeville North travels to Falcon Ridge Middle School to take on Eastview. Rosemount goes to Prior Lake and Apple Valley travels to Shakopee. All meets start at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.