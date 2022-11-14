Panthers set two records in finals
Swimming is a sport of seconds. Athletes put countless hours in the pool training for races that can finish in seconds.
For a select few, their training takes them to the penultimate high school event – the state meet. But for most varsity swimmers, the section meet is the end of the season. The emotions that go with that, especially for seniors, are apparent at the end of hard-fought races that can go either way.
The Section 1AA meet Nov. 11 in Rochester brought highs and lows for the Lakeville squads. The highs included two Section 1AA records with two relays, six individual swims and six swimmers overall advancing to the state Class AA meet.
Lakeville North’s 200-yard medley relay of Payton Warns, Izzy Satterlee, McKenna Hultgren and Payton Hultgren slammed into the wall in first in a time of one minute, 45.58 seconds for a Section 1AA record and All-America consideration (AAC) time.
“Starting Friday off with the new school and section title in the medley (was) the best experience to have with my teammates,” said Warns. “We have such a good chance at state, and I know that we can go faster and I know that Lakeville is going to come out on top.”
Satterlee had a big meet, winning the 100 freestyle in 51.64 and following with a victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.63). In the breaststroke, Satterlee was almost half a pool length in front, earning her own Section 1AA record and AAC nod. Satterlee is the only Lakeville swimmer to advance in two individual events.
North and South both advanced a swimmer in the 50 freestyle sprint. Payton Hultgren touched fourth for the Panthers (23.91) and the Cougars’ Ana Clemon finished fifth (24.18). Both came in under the qualifying time to advance for the first time in the event.
In the 100 butterfly, McKenna Hultgren had a second-place finish, automatically advancing her to state. In the next event, the 100 freestyle, Warns clinched her first-ever individual qualifying time, finishing third.
It was an emotional moment for Warns, a senior captain for North. “I was proud of how hard the girls worked ... for me, I’ve been working my butt off for the past five years, never making it to state individually,” she said. “I didn’t know if I could drop in the 100 from what I did (in prelims) but I just saw Izzy (Satterlee) ahead of me and I could hear the coaches whistling and I just kind tucked my head and held my breath the last 25. It was kind of funny watching Katey (Radant, a North assistant coach) check the time and then everyone screaming because I beat the time by .05.”
North finished with another win in the 200 freestyle relay, touching the wall in 1:36.89. Payton Hultgren, Warns, Satterlee and sophomore Addie Marsolek were victorious, with Marsolek earning her first appearance at state.
Lakeville North swimmers set five school records at the Section 1AA meet. The medley and 200 freestyle relays, as well as Satterlee’s two swims and Payton Hultgren’s 50 freestyle time, will be added to the Panther board – unless they swim even faster at the state meet.
North set its sights on winning the Section 1AA team championship but came up just short. Rochester Century finished with 405 points, 14 more than Lakeville North, which won the Section 1AA True Team championship in October.
South also saw its share of highs and lows. The Cougars send three individuals to state (Clemon and divers Daphne Fox and Juli Holt) after only advancing Fox in 2021. But their hopes of advancing a relay were dashed when Century narrowly beat them to the wall in the 200 freestyle relay to take second place and an automatic state berth. The South team of Clemon, Kayla Gross, Ava White and Madi Parent dropped 5.30 seconds but could not hold off Century senior Katherine Homme, who swam a strong final leg to complete her team’s time of 1:40.56. The Cougars came in at 1:41.35 for third and were just short of a state qualifying time.
Clemon and Hintz were South’s top individual finishers. Clemon claimed fourth in the 100 butterfly (58.65) and dropped over a second from her entry time, while Hintz was third in the 500 freestyle (5:19.13) and took off over nine seconds from her previous season best. Hintz also grabbed a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:59.28).
Kylie Huehne, Parent and Gross were top-eight finishers for the Cougars and could return for the 2023 season as the South team continues to build.
White was Lakeville South’s lone senior top-eight finisher (100 butterfly) and felt all the emotions in her final meet. After six years, “this senior season as a captain was very memorable and bittersweet,” said White. “I have had so many fun experiences with the team that I will cherish. I am going to miss my teammates and coaches so much.”
South finished fifth in Section 1AA with 239 points, while Farmington took sixth with 200. Farmington ninth-grader Taylor Gergen punched her ticket to state with a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke behind North’s Satterlee, dropping over three seconds from her entry time to finish in 1:09.59. She will join diver Jordyn Schmucker in representing the Tigers at state. Gergen also took sixth in the 100 butterfly at sections.
Tigers junior Sommer Krause was another top-eight finisher, grabbing the top SSC time in the 200 freestyle (1:58.23) for third place and snatching fourth in the 100 freestyle (54.72) with nearly a two-second drop from her season-best time.
Lakeville South and Farmington were also recognized for stellar work in the classroom, with both teams achieving Gold Academic Awards for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.75 to 4.0. Lakeville North received a Silver Academic Award (3.5-3.74).
The state Class AA meet begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday with diving preliminaries at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Swimming preliminaries are 6 p.m. Thursday and swimming and diving finals are 6 p.m. Friday.
Section 1AA top 16
Farmington (F), Lakeville North (N), Lakeville South (S)
*denotes state qualifier
200 medley relay: *North (Warns, Satterlee, McKenna Hultgren, Payton Hultgren) 1st; Farmington (Krause, Gergen, Hannah Ryan, Kate Lentsch) 5th.
200 freestyle: Krause (F) 3rd; Hintz (S) 5th; Wilson (N) 8th; Maddy Cardoza (F) 10th; Ashley Miranda-Limon (N) 11th; Theresa Anderson (N) 14th; Olivia Broback (N) 15th; Mikaela Udell (F) 16th.
200 individual medley: Leah Loftus (N) 3rd; Whitney Szorcsik (N) 8th; Kamela Flottemesch (S) 13th; Ryan (F) 15th.
50 freestyle: *Payton Hultgren (N) 4th; *Clemon (S) 5th; Marsolek (N) 6th; Parent (S) 7th; Lentsch (F) 10th; Katelynn Radke (F) 15th; Gintare Piscikaite (N) 16th.
Diving: *Schmucker (F) 1st; *Fox (S) 2nd; *Holt (S) 4th; Jasmine Sadek (N) 8th; Quinn Weaver (S) 12th.
100 butterfly: *McKenna Hultgren (N) 2nd; Clemon (S) 4th; Gergen (F) 6th; Gross (S) 7th; White (S) 8th; Alexa Van Dyne (N) 9th; Ryan (F) 12th.
100 freestyle: *Satterlee (N) 1st; *Warns (N) 3rd; Krause (F) 4th; Marsolek (N) 5th; Parent (S) 9th; Lentsch (F) 11th; Lily Wilkinson (S) 12th; Megan Wiltjer (S) 13th; Avery Ristow (N) 16th.
500 freestyle: Hintz (S) 3rd; Wilson (N) 8th; Cardoza (F) 10th; Miranda-Limon (N) 13th; Anderson (N) 14th; Flottemesch (S) 15th.
200 freestyle relay: *North (Payton Hultgren, Warns, Marsolek, Satterlee) 1st; South (Clemon, Gross, White, Parent) 3rd; Farmington (Krause, Ryan, Cardoza, Lentsch) 5th.
100 backstroke: McKenna Hultgren (N) 3rd; P. Hultgren (N) 4th; Warns (N) 7th; Van Dyne (N) 11th; Kelsey Jorgensen (S) 14th.
100 breaststroke: *Satterlee (N) 1st; *Gergen (F) 2nd; Loftus (N) 5th; Huehne (S) 6th; Szorcsik (N) 7th; Megan Wiltjer (S) 11th; White (S) 15th.
400 freestyle relay: North (Wilson, Marsolek, Van Dyne, McKenna Hultgren) 3rd; South (Hintz, Wilkinson, Parent, Clemon) 5th; Farmington (Maddy Cardoza, Gergen, Micaela Cardoza, Radke) 6th.
Team scores: Rochester Century 405, Lakeville North 391, Rochester Mayo 315, Northfield 285, Lakeville South 239, Farmington 200, Rochester John Marshall 140, Owatonna 105.
