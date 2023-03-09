Cougars, Panthers place among top 10 teams
Lake Conference schools have won the last eight state Class AA boys swimming and diving championships, but the South Suburban Conference might be chipping away at their dominance.
The SSC placed four teams in the top-10 at the state meet March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota. Prior Lake placed third in its best finish since 1984. Lakeville South was fifth, just one spot from its school-best finish of fourth place last year. South competed with seven athletes and earned eight All-State performances.
Lakeville North broke into the top 10 in ninth with six All-State performances, bouncing up from a 14th place finish in 2022. Finally, Rosemount finished tenth, up from 13th in 2022, and Lucas Gerten was crowned Class AA diving champion for the second year in a row.
“It was a tremendous season,” Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen said.
Eden Prairie extended the Lake Conference’s championship streak at the Class AA meet. Four-time defending champion Edina finished second this year. The last non-Lake Conference team to win the boys team title was Eagan in 2015.
In diving preliminaries March 2, the deep field put on an impressive show. Five SSC divers advanced to finals, including Gerten and South’s Porter Woodson. North’s Alex Byer just missed the cut to make finals and finished 20th with a score that would have advanced him in 2022.
Swimming prelims and finals were March 3-4 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Lakeville teams advanced all but one swim to the finals.
South started with a barnburner in the finals. The 200-yard medley relay team of Grady Evenson, Ethan LaBounty, Noah Cochran and Alex Morelli raced Edina to the wall for second place, missing by only six-hundredths of a second for third-place and earning All-America consideration for their time of 1 minute, 34.01 seconds. They dropped a full second from their preliminary time and set the tone for South’s night. It was also a team record.
“Morelli had a breakout season,” said Ringeisen of the relay anchor. “This year we focused his training on sprint freestyle, and he delivered. The entire relay swam lifetime best times in the finals.”
Next, it was South’s Gage Boushee and North’s Jonah Hoffman in the 200 freestyle. Boushee earned All-America consideration and finished third in 1:39.83, a personal best. Boushee also broke his own South school record. Hoffman finished eighth in 1:44.55 and earned his first of four All-State honors.
The 200 individual medley showcased North’s Cooper Krance and South’s LaBounty. They were neck-and-neck to the wall, with Krance managing the touch in 1:54.47 to place fifth. LaBounty was sixth in 1:54.64. Both swimmers were All-State in all four of their events.
“Ethan is an exceptional all-around swimmer who is up for any challenge that helps the team,” said Ringeisen.
Woodson showcased three intricate dives in the finals, moving up from 15th to 10th place with a score of 367.25. He improved from his 2022 12th-place finish and score of 324 points.
“Porter capped his record-setting season with exceptional dives in finals,” Ringeisen said. “His move up to 10th place was phenomenal. He performed under pressure by showing grit, determination and excellent technique.”
SSC diving scores were significantly higher as Minnesota’s diving talent surges. Every SSC diver saw at least a 40-point improvement from their 2022 final scores as the degree of difficulty and technicality of their dives jumped. Gerten, who won with 419.40 points last year, finished with 480.60 points for the gold.
Cochran kicked off the second half of the meet with his first-ever individual podium finish in the 100 butterfly. He touched in 50.98 to take sixth place. His butterfly leg in the 200 medley relay was the third fastest in the pool (22.79).
“Noah’s strong work ethic led to his successful season,” said Ringeisen. “He stayed late nearly every practice this year, working on perfecting his technique.”
Boushee had the highest finish for South, earning a silver medal in the 100 freestyle. Racing Evan Witte of Minnetonka, Boushee touched second in 46.04 behind Witte’s 45.31. The duo defeated five seniors hoping to end their high school careers as state champions.
“I had a lot of fun competing ... it’s always nice getting to see all of my friends from other teams across Minnesota all in one meet together,” said Boushee. When asked about his swims, he said “My technique felt alright in my races, but I didn’t feel the most rested and I wasn’t holding as much water as I wanted (the amount of water a swimmer can grab and push through, resulting in stronger strokes and faster times).”
Despite that, Boushee said “I think that I did really well individually, and I saw some time drops in my events that I hadn’t seen in a while. That was really cool.”
Hoffman was the next Lakeville swimmer on the podium. He endured two straight days of the 500 freestyle distance race and managed to drop nearly a second from his preliminary time to finish fifth in 4:39.65 for his second All-State individual swim.
“Jonah just kept getting better all season,” said Lakeville North head coach Dan Schneider. “His sense of pace and his ability to compete against the best competition is special.”
North’s 200 freestyle relay was ranked 12th headed into preliminaries but dropped nearly a second and a half to finish sixth. The team of Krance, Justus Ray, Niko Vinovich and Hoffman touched in 1:27.09 for their first of two North relay medals.
“Niko’s and Justus’ performances were lifetime bests,” said Schneider. “They both were outstanding in helping the relays get to finals and then move up.”
South was edged out of the finals heat in preliminaries but finished 10th in 1:27.22 with the team of Morelli, Evenson, Noah Lind and Boushee. About South senior captain Lind, Ringeisen said “Noah’s outstanding season, swimming lifetime-best times, allowed our team to advance all three relays to the state meet. Without three relays, we would not have been able to crack the top five as a team. Noah is a great competitor, always being at his best when it means the most.”
Evenson turned around to swim the 100 backstroke, finishing 10th in a personal-best time of 52.43. Evenson, only a freshman, shouldered a big second half, swimming in three of the four final events for South to help push the Cougars to the fifth-place team finish.
“Grady’s performances turned a lot of heads,” said Ringeisen. “He will be on everyone’s radar next year, along with our other returning finalists.”
Krance and LaBounty faced each other for the final time this season in the 100 breaststroke. LaBounty reset his Lakeville South school record in preliminaries with a time of 57.33, while Krance broke his Lakeville North record in finals with a time of 56.97 to earn his second individual All-State award.
“Cooper had an incredible meet with lifetime bests in all his events,” Schneider said. “He is a swimmer who works constantly on his technique, trying to improve in any way possible. It was sure fun to watch his swims and see all his hard work pay off.”
Krance placed fourth for the Panthers in the breaststroke and LaBounty was eighth (58.02).
In the final event of the evening, North and South squared off in the 400 freestyle relay. South entered the state meet as the 12th seed while North was 17th. Both teams shook up the field by advancing to the top eight to face each other in the championship finals. The Panthers ended with the touch over South, finishing seventh in 3:12.23 with the team of Jack MacLeod, Vinovich, Hoffman and Krance.
“Jack’s leadoff at sections in the 400 relay helped get the team the state cut, and his leadoff leg at state was even better and got the relay into a great position to make finals,” said Schneider.
The Cougars were eighth in 3:12.74 with Cochran, Boushee, Evenson and LaBounty.
“Again this year, Ethan performed what many consider the most difficult challenge in high school swimming,” Ringeisen said. “Ethan swam the breaststroke, then swam the anchor leg of the 400 free relay. Ethan taking on that challenge made it possible for our relay to place in the top eight and earn All-State honors.”
South graduates Lind while North loses MacLeod, Vinovich and Ray from this year’s meet lineups.
Most swimmers and divers will head back to their clubs for training, with many advancing to the Short Course State Championships for swimmers in mid-March. Surging numbers at South Metro Storm Swim, which had 16 of its swimmers in the state finals, and NorthStar Diving Club, with seven of its athletes in finals, paid huge dividends at the high school state meet.
