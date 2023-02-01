Friday’s meet expected to decide SSC championship
The South Suburban Conference boys swimming meet of the year is Friday, Feb. 3, at Blanchard Aquatic Center in Lakeville.
Lakeville South (7-0) will host Prior Lake (7-0), with the victor clinching at least a share of the conference championship and putting itself in position to win the outright title. For the third year running, the teams are locking horns for the SSC championship. Lakeville South and Prior Lake tied for the championship in 2021 and South won the conference in 2022.
On paper, Prior Lake has the advantage. South head coach Rick Ringeisen says this year’s Prior Lake team could be the best Lakers team ever.
“They are for real – fast up front and their team depth is unmatched in the SSC,” Ringeisen said.
All three Laker relays sit in the top five times in Minnesota, while nine of the Lakers’ individual times are top 20, including Minnesota’s fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke (50.35 seconds) by Ethan Kosin. South has six individual swims and all three relays in the top 20.
“The matchup between the Cougars and Lakers is the meet everyone in the SSC has been waiting for,” Ringeisen said. “(It’s the last) two undefeated teams in a late-season match-up. The Cougars are looking forward to the fast competition and the opportunity to face our best competitors of the season before we turn our focus to the championship season.”
Lakeville South diver Porter Woodson will square off against the Lakers’ Blake Wallen in his final high school season. Both are ranked in the top 10 in Minnesota and are within five points of each other on the leaderboard.
South diving coach Derek Moulton said “both divers will bring everything they have. The winner from this battle will have to make very little mistakes. With Porter barely taking the reins over Blake at their True Team State matchup, it should be an exciting clash of competition.”
Tickets are available at the door beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the meet starting at 6. The meet will be streamed on LSHS Cougars Live (lshsactivities.com).
“Regardless of how the deck appears going into the meet, we plan to show and press,” Ringeisen said. “Just maybe, that press will result in the breaks we need to have a chance to win at crunch time.”
South 96, Shakopee 82
The Sabers struggled to gain traction against the Cougars, winning only one individual event.
South, meanwhile, appears to be peaking at the right time. The Cougars had lifetime-best swims from Henry Breza, Miquel Corral, Nathan Hotchkiss, Connor Zak, Isaac DeMaster and Brody Moritz.
DeMaster and Zak ran away with the 500 freestyle varsity race. DeMaster touched first in 5 minutes, 31.13 seconds, with Zak second in 5:37.95. Both boys matched stroke for stroke until the final 100 yards and were over 20 seconds ahead of the closest competition.
Breza cruised to a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley with his best time of the season (2:23.59). Moritz stood out in junior varsity races, winning the 200 freestyle and contributing to the top 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Moritz added a second place in the JV 500 freestyle, where he finished second to Hotchkiss by two seconds. Hotchkiss anchored the JV 200 freestyle with a 27.37 split and swam breaststroke for the winning JV 200 medley relay, giving him three first-place finishes for the evening.
Corral, an exchange student from Spain, is quickly making a name for himself at South. “Miquel has been an excellent surprise for us this year,” said Ringeisen. “His older brother Tony was a foreign exchange student and swam for us a few years back, so Miquel and his family were thrilled that he could also come to South.”
Corral finished third in the varsity 200 freestyle (2:09.51) and was less than two seconds behind teammate Alex Windfeldt, who was second in 2:07.58.
“Miquel arrived with experience as a water polo player (and) quickly picked up competitive swimming. He has earned a spot in our section line-up and has been scoring points in our varsity meets all season,” Ringeisen said.
Porter Woodson won diving, flirting with his lifetime best and scoring 256.10 points. Breckin McGill finished fourth (130.55). “Diving in the SSC is reaching a pinnacle, with many teams now having All-State caliber divers. Porter Woodson is one of those top divers,” said Ringeisen.
“Our divers have really improved this year. It is exciting to be able to field four divers at invitational and championship meets. Breckin McGill is turning heads and will be a force for the next four years. Owen Constine’s performances have been making giant leaps in recent weeks, (plus) Quintin Constine made the switch from swimming to diving this year and is now scoring points on the boards for the team. Quintin’s future looks bright diving.”
Individual winners for varsity also included Gage Boushee (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Noah Cochran (50 freestyle) and Ethan LaBounty (100 freestyle). LaBounty was the top finisher in the 100 backstroke, while Grady Evenson touched first in the 100 breaststroke. Additionally, Boushee claimed two pool records. His 200 IM time of 1:55.42 went up on the board, while his leadoff leg on the 200 freestyle relay (22.24) is the fastest 50 freestyle time to date at Blanchard Aquatic Center. Boushee currently holds six records at Blanchard Aquatic Center, which is in its first season, but a number of pool records could be threatened during Friday’s meet between South and Prior Lake.
Rosemount 99.5, North 86.5
The Panthers (3-4 in SSC dual meets) held their own the first half of the meet against the Irish, with Rosemount (4-2-1) barely out-touching North in the 200 medley relay after a huge push from the Panthers’ Justus Ray in the freestyle anchor leg. Ray closed in 22.67 to nearly catch Josh Sikorski at the wall, with Rosemount reaching in 1:41.25 to North’s 1:41.40. The Irish jumped to an early 10-4 lead.
Niko Vinovich won the 200 freestyle for North (1:51.53), but Matthew Warweg won the 200 IM for the Irish (1:59.75) to keep Rosemount ahead by six points going into the 50 freestyle.
The score tightened after a huge 50 freestyle for the Panthers. Jonah Hoffman won (22.76) while Ray tied Sikorski, with each touching in 23.18 seconds for second place.
Lucas Gerten and the Rosemount divers gave the Irish the point cushion they needed. Gerten nearly matched his personal-best score of 300.65 points for six dives, finishing with 296.25 to finish first. The 2022 state Class AA diving champion continues leads the state honor roll this year.
North’s Alex Byer scored 201.60 for second place, but Rosemount’s Zach Manwarren (176.45) and Will Carrigan (144.35) grabbed third and fourth as Rosemount outscored the North divers 11-5. The Panthers’ Christo Vinovich was fifth with 120.35.
After the diving break, the Panthers and Irish traded punches. North’s Jack MacLeod won the 100 butterfly (55.67) and Niko Vinovich won the 100 freestyle (50.62) in a fantastic race, then Hoffman clinched his second individual victory of the evening in the 500 freestyle (5:00.17), with Isaac Snaza third and Lucas Hoffman fifth. North also won the 200 freestyle relay to pull within three points of the Irish, with the team of Cooper Krance, Aaron Larkin, Carson Eppert and Niko Vinovich touching in 1:33.90.
The Irish pulled away with a 1-2 finish by Warweg and Spencer Rudd in the 100 backstroke, then added to their lead with a victory by Quinlan Schroeder in the breaststroke. Schroeder swam 59.25, a season-best time.
While the Irish needed to simply place in the 400 freestyle relay to clinch the meet, it was as hard-fought as the other relays, with both teams lining the pool to cheer on their squads. Rosemount eked out the victory with Sikorski, Sullivan Labno, Sawyer Smith and Warweg going head-to-head against MacLeod, Niko Vinovich, Ray and Hoffman. Both teams were in a virtual tie until the anchor leg, when Warweg (47.78) and Hoffman (48.43) recorded the fastest legs of the pool as they brought their teams home. Rosemount touched in 3:21.50 to North’s 3:23.22.
North’s overall record is deceiving, as the Panthers faced their toughest competitors early in the season and held their own against every SSC team except Prior Lake. Head Coach Dan Schneider is getting lifetime-best swims from team members including Nick Anderson, Davin Berg, Angad Handa, Thien Pham, Robert Ruetzel and Kai Younglove.
Handa, a sophomore, is showing huge potential in the butterfly. Freshmen Berg, Ruetzel and Younglove add diversity – Berg had his best time in the 200 IM, Ruetzel showed vast improvement in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, and Younglove dropped eight seconds in both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Anderson and Pham, eighth-graders for the Panthers, showcased their breaststrokes as well as lifetime-best sprinting in their relays. Altogether, North is developing one of the most formidable JV squads in the SSC.
In other SSC meets Friday, Lakeville North travels to Farmington (3-4), while Apple Valley (1-6) hosts Burnsville (1-6), and Eastview is at home against Eagan. All meets start at 6 p.m.
