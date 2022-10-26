North’s Satterlee 2nd in 100 freestyle
South Suburban Conference teams Rosemount and Lakeville North finished seventh and ninth in the state girls True Team swimming and diving championships Oct. 22.
The championship went to a deep Minnetonka squad that scored 2,427.50 points to narrowly edge its Lake Conference rival, Wayzata, at the University of Minnesota. Rosemount had 1,137.50 points and Lakeville North scored 1,059.
Lakeville North’s 200-yard medley relay lineup of Payton Warns, Izzy Satterlee, McKenna Hultgren and Payton Hultgren dropped .18 seconds from its seed time to finish in 1 minute, 50.47 seconds for fifth in the loaded field. Warns, Satterlee and Payton Hultgren teamed up with Veyda Wilson in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing ninth in 1:41.73.
Satterlee had North’s highest finish of the True Team finals, taking second in the 100 freestyle (53.21). She out-touched Lucy Paczosa of Stillwater at the wall by just six-hundredths of a second to take the silver. Satterlee also was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.64).
Payton Hultgren also had a monster meet for North, finishing seventh in the 100 butterfly (59.83) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (24.55).
Some teams chose to use their fastest racing suits in the True Team finals. Lakeville North typically waits until the section meet to do that, leaving open the possibility of more time drops in the final weeks of the season.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have any of our divers (available for) the meet,” said North Head Coach Dan Schneider. “(But this) was a great experience for the girls to be able to be at True Team state and have a chance to compete against some of the best swimmers in the state.”
For Rosemount, diver Kelly Estebo was seventh in 11-dives with a score of 353.45. She was the Irish’s only top-eight finisher. Fellow Irish diver Peyton Simon was 12th with 298 points. Sophia Savian was 14th with 291.10, followed by Alana Savian in 15th with 291.00 to give Rosemount 148 points toward its team total.
Amelia Labno was Rosemount’s top individual point earner, adding 71 points toward the Irish’s total and finishing 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.23) and 16th in the 200 freestyle (2:00.96).
North tops Eastview
Lakeville North defeated Eastview 98-88 in a South Suburban Conference dual meet Oct. 18 at Falcon Ridge Middle School. The Panthers moved to 6-2 in the conference.
Diving is seeing big improvements across the SSC. At the beginning of the season, it was uncommon to have every varsity diver scoring over 100 points, but that’s no longer the case for the North squad.
Jasmine Sadek has become a major asset for the Panthers. Sadek won the six-dive competition against Eastview with 193.95 points, a personal record. Eastview ninth-grader Halle Jansma was second with 147.45, followed by North’s Ally Sekerak with 122.65, junior Crow Johnson from Eastview with 110.95 and Panthers senior Sydney Bergstein with 103.35.
With the 1-3-5 finish, North diving provided 10 team points in the dual meet.
McKenna Hultgren, Payton Hultgren and Payton Warns were individual swimming champions for the Panthers, gifting North six additional points with each victory. McKenna won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.58, edging sister Payton by .41 seconds. Payton Warns won the 100 freestyle in 57.49. The 50 freestyle belonged to the Paytons – Hultgren took the victory in 25.03 with Warns second in 26.49.
Izzy Satterlee was a dual winner for the Panthers. Satterlee was nearly half a pool length ahead of any competition in the 100 butterfly and was the only one to come in under one minute (58.91). The 200 freestyle was a race between Satterlee and Eastview senior Emma Vogen. Vogen kept it close for the first 100 yards before Satterlee pulled away in the last half to win by a body length in 1:59.51. Vogen came in second at 2:01.04.
Vogen handily won the 500 freestyle for the Lightning (5:24.54) with teammate Lily Sisson second in 5:30.99. Lightning sophomore Stella Bushard won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.81 and sophomore Madalyn Lindgren took the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.11, followed by Frances Anderson. Anderson, only an eighth grader, finished in 1:13.41.
South edges Eagan 97-86
Lakeville South defeated Eagan 97-86 on Oct. 18 at Blanchard Aquatic Center, improving its dual meet record to 3-5.
Relays were the difference. South started things off with a battle in the 200 medley relay. The Cougars’ A and B relays swapped the lead and kept the race from being decided until the end. Captain Ava White pulled the A squad ahead in the breaststroke leg, but Madi Parent used a fast butterfly leg to put the B squad in the lead before the freestyle closing leg. It was Ana Clemon who brought the win home for the A team in 2:00.47. Clemon’s 50 freestyle split was 24.50, which would be a top-10 time on the Minnesota honor roll and beat Clemon’s previous season best of 24.54. With the 1-2 victory, South moved ahead of Eagan 12-2.
Diving was another huge factor in South’s victory. Eagan boasts a large and talented diving squad, but South’s Daphne Fox and senior Juli Holt held the top two spots to add 10 more points for the Cougars’ team total. Fox scored 213.50 for six dives for first place while Holt edged the Wildcats’ Julie Schluter with 178 points to Schluter’s 173.40.
Eagan took first in most of the individual races. Junior Megan Wall won the 200 freestyle in 2:10.24, while sophomore Claire Kindseth held on against South’s Taylor Hintz to take the 200 individual medley in 2:18.79. Kindseth also won the 500 freestyle in 5:28.57. Eagan senior Morgan Kipka won the 50 freestyle “splash and dash” in 26.54.
Eagan senior Amber Peterson held off South swimmers Kayla Gross and Kelsey Jorgensen to take first in the 100 butterfly (1:03.90). Peterson also won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.40 to keep the meet too close to call.
South’s 200 freestyle relay teams and Clemon secured the victory. The 200 freestyle relay of Jorgensen, Clemon, White and Megan Wiltjer scored eight points for the Cougars with their first-place finish in 1:46.57, while South’s B relay of Bree Biehn, Fox, Kamela Flottemesch and Karly Trewin added two points with third place. Then a surprising 1-2-3 sweep of the breaststroke pushed the meet to Exhibition. Clemon won in 1:17.04, followed by Flottemesch (1:17.90) and freshman Julia King (1:20.12).
Clemon was a two-time individual champion for the Cougars, also winning the 100 freestyle in 55.50 and narrowly holding off Eagan’s Kipka (55.90). The Wildcat squad of Kipka, Wall, Kindseth and Peterson won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.94 to close the meet.
Next up
The South Suburban Conference junior varsity championships will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at Shakopee West Middle School. Diving is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with swimming at 1 p.m. All nine SSC teams are expected to compete.
