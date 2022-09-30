Lakeville North places third in Maroon Division
Impressive underclass talent. Seasoned senior leadership. One of the best divers in Minnesota. A galvanized 400 freestyle relay. Together, they equaled a second consecutive championship for Lakeville South’s girls swimming and diving team at the Maroon and Gold Invite held Sept. 24.
The Maroon and Gold Invite takes place annually at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota, the same facility used for the Minnesota State High School League championships. The meet features three divisions, with Lakeville South and Farmington competing in the Bronze Division. Lakeville North competes in the Maroon Division.
South clawed its way back from behind Blaine in the Bronze standings at the halfway point. Blaine led 129-106, but an individual win by Cougars eighth-grader Taylor Hintz in the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 29.85 seconds), followed by a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.97), put the Cougars back in contention. Fold in Daphne Fox’s second-place finish (340.95 points) in diving and suddenly the title was South’s to lose – but the Cougars added an exclamation with a thrilling photo-finish victory over St. Paul Central in the 400 freestyle relay to put the meet away.
South’s winning time of 3:54.51 in the 400 freestyle relay put the team total at 374 points, well ahead of runner-up Blaine (282). Farmington finished third with 241 points.
“It was so thrilling to see such success for our athletes on Saturday,” South co-head coach Madison McBride said. “The girls came together as a team and gave outstanding performances throughout the day – from not just our seniors, but from our rising underclassmen as well We had so much fun and always love giving the team an opportunity to compete at such a nice facility.”
Ana Clemon, coming back from a wrist injury, was responsible for 33 of the Cougars’ individual points in addition to her relay contributions. Kylie Huehne and Lily Wilkinson each contributed 26 points. Fox added 17 points and teammate Juli Holt’s fifth-place finish in diving (274.75) was good for 14 team points.
Holt “has just continued to improve greatly in diving, (despite) having only joined the sport last year,” McBride said.
Farmington diver Jordyn Schmucker continued to dominate, winning the 11-dives title with 387.60 points. She scored 20 of Farmington’s team points. Schmucker remains the diver to beat in Minnesota on the 1-meter board.
Tiger swimmers Taylor Gergen and Sommer Krause each contributed 28 points toward Farmington’s third-place team finish. Both were part of Farmington’s 400 freestyle relay that finished third (3:55.76) and the fourth-place 200 medley relay in fourth place (1:59.96).
Maroon Division: North third
In the Maroon Division, Lakeville North went head-to-head with Minnetonka, the top-ranked team in Class AA. The Skippers lived up to their ranking, handily winning the team championship with 597 points.
The Panthers, as well as Delano, East Ridge, South Suburban Conference team Prior Lake and Section 1AA competitor Rochester Century all battled for second place into the final event, the 400 freestyle relay. Delano finished second in the relay and in the team standings with 261 points. North clipped Prior Lake for third place by one point, finishing with 234.
Minnetonka had multiple top-eight individual finishes as well as a sweep of all three relays, but North managed to foil the Skippers more than once. Payton Hultgren swam a season best in the 50 freestyle (24.30 seconds) to finish first by over half a second. Hultgren moved to third on the Minnesota leaderboard with her swim. Izzy Satterlee won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.40, beating the second-place Minnetonka competitor by over a second. Satterlee’s time is currently No. 3 in the state.
North’s relays also lived up to their high rankings. The 200 medley relay (1:49.85) finished second to Minnetonka but dropped almost three seconds from its previous best to move into third in state rankings behind the Skippers and Wayzata.
“The team is off to a good start to the season,” North head coach Dan Schneider said. “We are continuing to improve each meet.”
North senior captain Gintare Piscikaite said: “I am so proud of the hard work and dedication the team has put in this far. We have had so much success and I can’t wait to see where it goes the rest of the season.”
North 4-0 in duals
The Panthers improved to 4-0 in dual meets with a win over Burnsville (0-4) on Sept. 22 and remained one of three unbeaten squads in the SSC. Rosemount and Prior Lake are also undefeated.
Alexa Van Dyne, Payton Hultgren, Izzy Satterlee, Veyda Wilson, Leah Loftus and Ashley Miranda-Limon all won individual events for North. Van Dyne, a junior, cruised to first in the 200 freestyle in 2:07.45. She was followed closely by Panther captain Payton Warns in 2:08.94.
Hultgren won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.08, while Satterlee was victorious in the 100 butterfly (58.89) and was the only swimmer to come in under the one-minute mark. Satterlee moved to 12th in the Minnesota top-20 list for the butterfly.
Wilson, a sophomore, claimed the 100 freestyle in 57.81 with teammate McKenna Hultgren second in 58.75. Captain and senior Loftus was the 500 freestyle winner in 5:47.04. The meet moved into exhibition scoring before the 100 backstroke, but junior Miranda-Limon was first to the wall in 1:09.16.
Burnsville’s Lauren Bachmeier won the 50 freestyle in 26.39. Amanda Cruz was the 100 breaststroke winner in 1:17.56.
Diver Grace Affeldt was just shy of her season-best six-dive score, winning with 225.70 points. Teammate Paige Calvin was second for the Blaze with 200.55. Affeldt is ranked 18th in the state with a top score of 227.20.
South falls to Prior Lake
Lakeville South lost 102-79 to a loaded Prior Lake team that’s ranked fourth in Class AA. The Cougars fell to 1-3 in South Suburban Conference dual meets.
South eighth-grader Taylor Hintz came in second in the 200 individual medley (2:24.22), followed by captains Kamela Flottemesch and Ava White for a 2-3-4 finish. Hintz also finished third in the 100 freestyle (59.17).
Sophomore Lacey Trewin had a strong showing for South, winning the junior varsity 200 freestyle in 2:17.12. Junior Annisa Nguyen touched first for JV in the 500 freestyle (6:18.92) with Kylie Page taking third.
Ninth-grader Julia King won JV 100 breaststroke in 1:21.73, with classmate Kaci Phan second. King’s time would have been fast enough to place fourth in the varsity meet. King was also the top finisher for the Cougars in the varsity 50 freestyle, taking fourth in 28.70.
South’s took a relay first place in the JV 200 freestyle, where captain Amelia Chelgren joined ninth-graders Phan, Gina Schonthaler and Sophia Cowley to finish in 2:04.72. Second went to the South team of Page, Izzy McGill and ninth-graders Allie Strege and Truc Nguyen (2:13.95).
The Cougars’ lone varsity winner was Daphne Fox, who scored 226.95 in the six-dive meet to stay undefeated on the dual season. Captain Juli Holt was fifth with 152.60.
Upcoming SSC meets
Lakeville South will look for an SSC victory when it travels to Apple Valley (1-3) on Oct. 4. Lakeville North, currently ranked ninth in Class AA, will host Shakopee at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Blanchard Aquatic Center. Shakopee’s only loss on the season is to Prior Lake, the top-seeded team in the SSC.
SSC notes
• Farmington’s Jordyn Schmucker broke her third pool record of the season, this time in Shakopee. Schmucker scored 241.85 points in 1-meter diving, breaking the pool record previously held by Daphne Fox of Lakeville South by five points. Schmucker is one of four SSC divers currently posting top-20 six-dive scores in Minnesota. Anna Cundiff of Prior Lake, South’s Fox and Grace Affeldt of Burnsville are all on the list. Those four also are on the 11-dive state honor roll, as are Ellie Leisure of Shakopee and Sophie Church of Prior Lake.
• Shakopee senior captain Haley Zelen has the fastest 100 butterfly time (56.11) and the second-fastest 50 freestyle time (24.15) in the state rankings, while Ari Zelen and Erika Schroeder are tied for second in the 100 freestyle (52.98), moving Shakopee to seventh in the Class AA team rankings. The Saber 400 freestyle relay is currently second on the Minnesota honor roll and only .26 seconds out of first. The Zelen sisters swim for Lakeville’s South Metro Storm Swim Club outside of the high school season.
