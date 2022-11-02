Swimming: Cougars, Panthers finish dual meet season

Ella Springer swims for Lakeville North during a regular-season meet. Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Farmington will compete in the Section 1AA meet beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Section 1AA competition is next week

Lakeville South came up short in its final dual meet against Farmington on Oct. 25, finishing 3-6 for the South Suburban Conference girls swimming and diving regular season.

