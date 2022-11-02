Swimming: Cougars, Panthers finish dual meet season

Section 1AA competition is next week
Lakeville South came up short in its final dual meet against Farmington on Oct. 25, finishing 3-6 for the South Suburban Conference girls swimming and diving regular season.
The Cougars improved from last season’s record and also clinched the Bronze title at the University of Minnesota’s Maroon and Gold Invite as the young team continues to improve. Farmington, another team on the rise, finished 4-5 with the victory over South and will face them again in Section 1AA action Nov. 9.
Farmington 100, South 86
The Cougars and Tigers battled back and forth the entire meet and ended with an unpredictable finish.
The first three swimmers on the Farmington 400-yard freestyle relay team, Mikaela Udell, Micaela Cardoza and Maddy Cardoza, held a substantial lead on Lakeville South’s squad when they handed off to anchor Taylor Gergen. Gergen faced off against South freshman Ana Clemon, who threw down a fiery unofficial split of 53.10 to catch Gergen and bring both girls to the wall almost simultaneously, with Gergen getting the victory.
Officials subsequently disqualified the Cougars’ relay because of a false start, costing South six team points and moving the Farmington B relay up to third place to add two more points to the Tigers’ score, making the final margin wider than it would have been otherwise.
“It was a thrilling dual meet to close out the season,” said Lakeville South co-head coach Madison McBride. “While a heartbreaker, we have some lessons to learn yet before we go into our championship season.”
South’s Kelsey Jorgensen, Ava White, Madi Parent and Clemon started the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay, clocking a time of 1 minute, 58.96 seconds. South’s B relay team of Taylor Hintz, Kylie Huehne, Kayla Gross and Bree Biehn nearly beat the Tigers’ top relay, coming in only .09 seconds behind them at 2:02.62.
The teams traded punches. Hintz and Lilly Wilkinson finished 1-2 in the 200 freestyle, while Farmington was 1-2 in the 200 individual medley with Sommer Krause and Maddy Cardoza. South gained the upper hand again behind Clemon’s first-place finish in the 50 freestyle, followed by Jorgensen in second.
Jordyn Schmucker, the Tiger’s standout senior diver, added six points to Farmington’s team total by winning the six-dive competition with a score of 251.40 points, but South gained nine team points behind a 2-3-4 finish over the rest of the field. Junior Daphne Fox was second with 219.05, Juli Holt was third with 161.85, and sophomore up-and-comer Quinn Weaver racked up 130.05 points for fourth place.
Gergen, a freshman at Farmington, came back from the diving break to win the 100 butterfly. Then South took the next event, with Clemon winning the 100 freestyle. Farmington responded with Udell winning the 500 freestyle.
Despite being down in points, Farmington saw the momentum swinging their way with the 200 freestyle relay. Kate Lentsch, Krause, Maddy Cardoza and anchor Hannah Ryan came in over two seconds ahead of South’s top team, finishing in 1:46.69 to gain two points on South’s lead. Next, Tiger freshman Abigail Olson won the 100 backstroke with teammate Katelynn Radke second. Gergen held on to win the final individual event, the 100 breaststroke, while teammates Parker Risch and Aliya De Wilde finished fourth and fifth. Ultimately, it all came down to that final relay.
“Competing with these girls has been so special,” said Lakeville South senior captain Ava White. “I am going to miss the cheering atmosphere and our fun meet themes.”
Prior Lake 94, North 84
In its final dual meet of the season, Lakeville North lost to eventual SSC champion Prior Lake, which finished 9-0 in dual meets. The Panthers finished their regular season with a 6-3 record as well as the True Team championship for Section 1AA. The Panthers opened with a win by their JV medley relay squad. Sydney McCusker, Miranda Lampat, Yasmin Dalal and Kirsten Dunbar finished in 2:18.03 to defeat the top Lakers team (2:18.94).
Meanwhile, the varsity medley relay of Izzy Satterlee, Payton Hultgren, Payton Warns and McKenna Hultgren switched up their best strokes as head coach Dan Schneider gave his top swimmers some variety. The medley relay touched in 2:01.08 for second place.
“It was a nice change of pace after swimming many meets in a row in their specialty events,” said Schneider. “It showed me the versatility of the team.”
The 200 individual medley was an exciting matchup, with Payton Hultgren battling the Lakers’ Ivy Solt. The two swimmers matched stroke for stroke until the end, with Solt taking the win in 2:16.55. Hultgren followed in 2:18.81. Solt also won the 500 freestyle in 5:16.79, setting a pool record at the Blanchard Aquatic Center and besting the previous record by nearly 12 seconds.
In another tight race, Satterlee won the 50 freestyle in 25.08, beating Halle Nelson of Prior Lake to the wall by .18 seconds. Warns was third in 26.10 and Veyda Wilson clinched fourth (26.31) to give North 11 team points. Satterlee also won the 100 backstroke in 1:04.51, with Ashley Miranda-Limon touching in third (1:06.49) and Leah Loftus fourth (1:06.86).
North’s 200 freestyle relay also changed its state top-10 ranked lineup. The Hultgrens paired up with Wilson and Whitney Szorcsik to race the Lakers down to the wire, touching just .24 seconds behind Prior Lake (1:44.32) with a time of 1:44.56.
The Panthers finished the way they started, with North’s JV squad of McCusker, Ellen McFarlane, Dunbar and Justine Anderson winning the 400 individual medley relay in 5:05.28. Varsity followed with a win in 4:18.87 over the Lakers. Warns, Miranda-Limon, Wilson and Satterlee were almost one second ahead of the Lakers’ top squad, finishing in 4:18.87 when Satterlee used her breaststroke leg to pull closer and then beat the Lakers’ Solt to the wall in another lightning-fast anchor leg, coming from behind for the win.
“The girls had a very good meet to finish the season, swimming off-events, yet getting 54 lifetime-best performances,” Schneider said.
Sections
North and South head into Section 1AA action facing an anticipated rivalry with a strong Rochester Century squad. The Panthers narrowly edged Century at True Team sections. Meanwhile, South’s Daphne Fox and Farmington’s Jordyn Schmucker take to the diving board as they attempt to secure their spots at the Minnesota State High School League Class AA meet.
Section 1AA swimming events will be held at the Rochester Recreation Center. Preliminaries are scheduled to start at noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, with finals at noon Friday, Nov. 11.
Lakeville North hosts Section 1AA diving at the Blanchard Aquatic Center at Century Middle School on Nov. 10.
Farmington, North, South and all three Rochester schools (John Marshall, Century and Mayo) are expected to vie for the Section 1AA title, while the top two swims in each event (or a qualifying time) will advance to the state meet. The top four diving scorers will also advance.
