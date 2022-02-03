Swimming: Cougars closing in on SSC championship

North’s Satterlee sets KTMS pool record
Burnsville was host to South Suburban Conference-leading Lakeville South on Jan. 28 in a swimming meet between two programs in different stages of their development.
Burnsville head coach Ben Mauser has been tasked with rebuilding the Blaze program. This year Mauser’s team had a large influx of new swimmers to complement team leaders Sam Edwards and Matthias Wong. Mauser and South head coach Rick Ringeisen partnered to provide learning and racing experiences for every athlete in the pool.
Ultimately, Lakeville South won 93-77 with two South swimmers earning the first varsity victories of their careers. Freshman Isaac DeMaster “has been really working,” Ringeisen said. “He has been putting in extra time on his technique – I knew he was due for a breakout meet.”
DeMaster went under six minutes in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking five minutes, 59.03 seconds to claim the victory. “Isaac has been pushing hard for weeks to set himself up for a great meet,” Ringeisen said. DeMaster was followed by freshman Connor Zak in second in 6:03.08.
Eighth-grader Brendan Mattson finished with the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.98). “His talent, competitive desire and how coachable he is makes the sky the limit,” Ringeisen said of Mattson, who also finished third in the 100 butterfly.
Andrew Cao, Noah Anderson, Gage Boushee, Bob Smith (diving), Dalton Bild and Ethan LaBounty were the other individual event winners for Lakeville South.
Notable for the Cougars’ junior varsity were the swims of eighth-graders Leo Mattson and Dylan McHale. “Leo’s performances were outstanding and showcased his consistent development and improvement,” Ringeisen said. “The Burnsville team brought out the best in Leo’s performances. He was motivated to attack his races.”
Mattson also finished fourth in the JV 50 freestyle (34.39) and contributed to the first-place JV 200 medley relay (2:21.50).
McHale is a first-year swimmer for the Cougars. He swam a lifetime best in the JV 100 freestyle (1:52.72) by dropping nearly 20 seconds from his previous best, finishing fourth and adding two individual points to the Cougar total.
“Swimming is a sport that rewards time on task,” Ringeisen said. “When an athlete gets hungry to level up it’s a tough process. They work harder and as a result they are more fatigued and that makes it more difficult to swim faster times. This is especially the case this time of the season when we are working extra hard to set up taper.”
Lakeville South will be at home against Apple Valley on Friday, Feb. 4, with diving at McGuire Middle School at 5 p.m. and swimming at Kenwood Trail Middle School at 6.
South will be at home against Eagan on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Cougars would clinch the South Suburban Conference championship with victories over Apple Valley and Eagan. Both meets will be streamed on the Lakeville South boys swimming and diving YouTube channel.
North 92, Eastview 83
Lakeville North senior captain Marcus Satterlee set a Kenwood Trail Middle School pool record in the 100 breaststroke as the Panthers defeated the Lightning.
Satterlee exploded off the blocks and immediately distanced himself from the field. He hit the wall over half a pool length ahead of the closest competitor, and when his time of 58.48 flashed on the board, the team broke out in cheers. Satterlee took down the oldest record on the KTMS board, set by Mark Sofelt of Eden Prairie in 2004.
If Satterlee’s record isn’t broken this year (Lakeville South has two more dual meets at KTMS this season), it could stand for a long time. Lakeville’s teams are scheduled to move to the new aquatic center at Century Middle School starting in 2022-23.
Satterlee, a team member since seventh grade, reflected on his final season with the Panthers. “It’s come faster than I expected. I’m thankful for everyone that has led me so far and for Coach (Dan Schneider) giving me a chance,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without him or my team.”
Satterlee also shares a KTMS record for the Panthers in the 200 medley relay, set in 2020. This is likely to be the final competitive season for Satterlee, who said he doesn’t plan to swim in college in order to concentrate on academics.
Niko Vinovich, Jonah Hoffman, Alex Byer (diving), Cooper Krance and Jack MacLeod also won individual events in the Eastview meet.
North travels to Apple Valley Feb. 8 for its final dual meet of the season. Lakeville North will host the South Suburban Conference junior varsity championships on Feb. 12 at Kenwood Trail Middle School.
