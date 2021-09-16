Sense of normalcy returns to SSC season
High school girls swimming and diving launched the season with a different vibe versus 2020. This year competitions are in-person, swim lanes are filled, energy is high with spectators back in the stands – and every athlete is looking forward to the return of the state meet this fall.
Highlights from early season meets:
Lakeville North 92, Burnsville 73
The Panthers return a strong team with big point potential, and have a goal of qualifying multiple individuals and relays for state. They opened their season Sept. 2 with a decisive win over the Blaze. Senior Helen Zenner won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 28.49 seconds and junior Leah Loftus claimed the 100 butterfly in 1:06.01. Sophomore Izzy Satterlee continues to be a dominant force on the Panther team, finishing first in the 50 freestyle (25.57) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.28).
Payton Hultgren (eighth grade) comes off an outstanding summer season, while North also welcomed ninth-grader Veyda Wilson. Both had an immediate impact. Wilson won the 100 freestyle in 58.78, while Hultgren took the 200 freestyle (2:05.03) and 500 freestyle (5:38.06).
Burnsville sophomore standout Grace Affeldt led the diving competition, scoring 221.00 points in the 1-meter competition. Blaze freshman Ava Roberts finished just ahead of teammate Paige Calvin to clinch second with 159.15.
North defeats Rosemount
On Sept. 9 Lakeville North hosted Rosemount at Kenwood Trail Middle School and clinched another victory to move to 2-0 on the season. In front of a raucous crowd, North battled the Irish to several photo finishes and capped the night with a come-from-behind win in the 400 freestyle relay, which was anchored by Satterlee.
The Panthers were a threat on multiple fronts. In individual races, Satterlee, Loftus, and Payton and McKenna Hultgren all clinched victories for the Panthers. Two of the most exciting individual races of the evening came in the 200 individual medley, where North’s Loftus stretched to out-touch teammate Payton Warns by .23 with a time of 2:23.40, and the 100 breaststroke, with Rosemount’s Olivia Dolan and Loftus battling to the finish. Dolan reached for the finish and beat Loftus to the wall by .18, with Dolan’s time of 1:15.13 sealing the win.
Rosemount sophomore Amelia Labno grabbed the 500 freestyle victory and six individual points with a time of 5:34.50, almost seven seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
The Irish diving team also added 13 points to their team total with a 1-2-3 finish. Sophomore Sophia Savian claimed first with 178.40, followed by junior Peyton Simon with 171 and ninth-grader Kelly Estebo at 153.40.
Prior Lake 105, Lakeville South 75
The Cougars had their hands full when they traveled to Prior Lake on Sept. 2, visiting a Lakers team that has been undefeated in dual meets for three years. While they opened their season with a loss, the Cougars are rebuilding quickly and will be a team to watch in the years to come.
Sophomore diver Daphne Fox impressed the crowd with her complex routines, scoring 205.25 to earn her first victory of the season. Teammate Leah Schonthaler finished third with 153.90 and freshman Quinn Weaver was sixth with 124.80.
Sophomore Kayla Gross and eighth-grader Kylie Huehne both earned their first-ever victories for the varsity squad. Gross won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.93 and Huehne took the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.84, with second going to senior Maddy Rateliff (1:16.69). Gross was an All-South Suburban Conference selection from last year, while Huehne is a huge addition to the young team.
Eighth-grader Ana Clemon returned from last year’s stellar season with two second-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (56.32) and the 50 freestyle (25.66).
Shakopee defeats South
The Cougars fell to 0-2 on the season Sept. 9 when they traveled to Shakopee. The Sabers return a team that boasted top-eight Minnesota state times in multiple events and relays from last year, and proved too much for the Cougars to handle.
Diving was the exception. The Cougars’ Fox won her second competition of the season with a 235.9 total, setting a Shakopee pool record.
“The meet at Shakopee was a really fun one for all the divers,” said Fox. “I think (it) really contributed to my high score. During warmups we were all laughing a ton and having an overall great time jamming with the music, so I was really relaxed going into the meet which definitely helped mentally. I also credit God.”
Lakeville Relays
The Cougars hosted North, Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo on Sept. 11 at Kenwood Trail for an afternoon of offbeat relays and festivity. North finished second place behind Century while South held on for third.
Although many of the swims were not official high school events, the meet showcased the strength of Section 1AA. Century turned in the fastest times for the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays as well as the 200 medley relay and will be heavily favored for the Section 1AA titles in those events.
Diving was held at McGuire Middle School, where South’s Fox finished first with 202.70 points and Schonthaler was third with 156.60.
Upcoming
Lakeville South was at home against Apple Valley on Thursday, while North traveled to Shakopee. Both Lakeville teams will go to the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Saturday. South Suburban Conference dual meets resume Thursday, Sept. 23, with Lakeville South traveling to Rosemount and Lakeville North home against Eagan.
South Metro Storm record-breakers
The Lakeville-based South Metro Storm has seen multiple athletes from the club set new pool and school records during the high school season.
Haley Zelen, a junior from Shakopee, broke a pool record Sept. 2 in Farmington with 57.22 in the 100 butterfly.
Ninth-grader Payten Schieffer, who swims for New Prague, has broken the 100 butterfly records in Waconia, St. Peter, Bloomington Kennedy and her home pool, with her fastest time being 58.49. Schieffer has also broken the 50 and 200 freestyle records in New Prague this year.
Schieffer and Storm swimmer Ella Lund were on a New Prague 200 medley relay team that set a school record of 1:56.65 on Sept. 9. They also were part of a 400 freestyle relay team that set a school record of 3:51.43 on Aug. 26.
Logan Norrid of Owatonna recaptured the 200 freestyle record Sept. 2 at Rochester John Marshall. Norrid swam 2:01.47, breaking her previous record of 2:01.58.
