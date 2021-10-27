Lakeville North defeats Apple Valley in SSC dual
Lakeville North closed the home portion of its dual meet schedule with a 99-85 victory over Apple Valley on Oct. 19 at Kenwood Trail Middle School.
North touched first in all three relays. As head coach Dan Schneider continues to tweak his lineup, the 200 freestyle relays held some pleasant surprises for the Panthers. The addition of ninth-grader Addie Marsolek to the team of Izzy Satterlee, Payton Hultgren and Leah Loftus led to a first-place finish in 1 minute, 46.62 seconds, while senior Haley Hoffman and sophomore Ashley Miranda-Limon joined eighth-graders Whitney Szorcsik and Brennah Kosobud for third in 1:54.53.
Satterlee won the 200 individual medley in 2:17.99 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.80, while senior Helen Zenner endured the 500 freestyle distance race to win in 5:39.13. Alexa Van Dyne and Caitlyn Holl finished 1-2 in the 100 backstroke while Fannie Blumberg finished fourth to give the Panthers 12 points towards their team total.
One-meter diving at McGuire was especially eventful, where fewer than 44 points separated the entire field. Seventh-grader Trinity Garwick-Nelson of Apple Valley sailed to first with a score of 134.30, followed by teammate Vi Nguyen with 120.85. North’s Alea Kroeten clinched third with 117.80, followed by Panther Addison Kloetzke in 108.50. Finally, a clutch performance from Ally Sekerak clinched fifth place for the North squad, with Sekerak scoring 96.90 points to edge Adrianna Clark of Apple Valley (90.95).
Schneider saw standout performances from the Panthers’ Satterlee as well as junior Miranda Lampat, sophomore Nevaeh Jereczek and freshman Mallory Logsdon. Lampat finished second to Hoffman in the junior varsity 100 butterfly (1:19.33) and reached for the win in the JV 100 breaststroke in 1:32.12 over North’s Lauren Croke (1:32.64). Seventh-grader Sydney McCusker and Lampat swam the two fastest splits in the JV 200 freestyle relays and could be in consideration for spots on the varsity relays in the future.
Jereczek contributed to all three JV relays and led with the fastest splits on the team. She took third in the JV 100 butterfly for three team points with her season-best time.
Logsdon won the 200 IM for JV in 3:16.84, contributing six individual points to JV team scoring.
“It was a fun meet,” stated Schneider. “We had good swims with many of the girls getting to swim events of their choosing.”
For the Eagles, Taylor Kondes took the 200 freestyle while senior standout Gwyn Schultz swept to easy victories in the 50 freestyle (25.27) and the 100 freestyle (54.85). Amy Tong narrowly out touched the Panthers’ Holl in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.31 for six of Apple Valley’s team points.
Eastview 94, Lakeville South 87
Lakeville South traveled to Eastview and lost 94-87 on Oct. 19. While Eastview won all three relays, the Cougars put two formidable teams together for the 200 medley relay and managed six team points with a 2-3 finish. The all-senior team of Anna Olson, Felicia Hermann, Laura Cochran and Maddy Rateliff finished second in 2:03.73, while senior Sophie Fox led off the third-place squad that included junior Ava White, sophomore Bree Biehn and eighth-grader Ana Clemon. Their time was 2:04.85.
Olson was an individual winner in the 200 IM (2:26.08) while Clemon won the 500 freestyle in 5:55.36.
Diving was another electrifying event, with the highest score coming from the Cougars’ Daphne Fox. Fox scored 201.45 for a first-place finish over Maddie Heim of Eastview, while Cougar junior Julianna Holt was third in 158.95 and senior Leah Schonthaler was fourth in 145.50. On the JV side, Quinn Weaver was first with 144.25, a score that would have been good for fifth place in the varsity meet. Sophie Fox exhibitioned in diving for a total of 82.75.
Final SSC meets
On Tuesday, North lost at Farmington 96-85 in both teams’ final regular-sesaon meet. Farmington finished second in the South Suburban Conference. Lakeville South defeated Burnsville 90-78. More details about those meets will appear in next week’s edition.
Both Lakeville teams are preparing for the South Suburban Conference Junior Varsity Championships scheduled Saturday, Oct. 30, at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake. Six-dive competition will take place at 9:00 a.m. and swimming will begin at 1:00 pm.
Section 1AA action starts Nov. 10 in Rochester with swimming preliminaries. Diving will follow on Nov. 11 and swimmers will make their final attempt to qualify for state Nov. 12.
