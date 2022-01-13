Girls hockey team has won 15 in a row
His team has won 15 consecutive games. What does Tim Morris have to worry about?
The same thing that worries every high school coach right now – keeping his team healthy and playing as COVID-19 cases increase. Lakeville South’s girls hockey team has sidestepped that obstacle on its way to a 15-1 record and first place in the South Suburban Conference.
“Thankfully, we haven’t been bitten by the COVID bug,” Morris said, “because when we’re healthy and playing well, we’re pretty darn good.”
The bug hit close to home on Jan. 8. Lakeville South’s girls got through a game against Eagan without incident, winning 6-0, but the Lakeville South-Eagan boys game scheduled for the same day had to be postponed.
The Cougars’ leadership group – captains Taylor Otremba and Ryann Wright, and assistant captains Anika Mader and Claire Enright – have been key in keeping things on course, Morris said.
“They’ve done an exquisite job of helping us maintain our discipline,” the coach said. “During the season, and especially right now, you have to be careful about what you’re doing and who you’re hanging out with. Our captains have been very good at making sure our players aren’t doing anything they shouldn’t be doing.”
The parents are chipping in, too, Morris said – not only helping the players stay on task but organizing events such as a fundraiser for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund that took place during a Dec. 16 game against Lakeville North at Hasse Arena. The event raised $2,500. The cause is personal for Morris, whose 9-year-old grandson finished a series of chemotherapy treatments Dec. 23 and has a full body scan upcoming to determine if he is cancer-free.
The team has been a state academic champion three years running, so the players already understand what they need to do, Morris added. The intelligence has carried over to the ice, where Lakeville South hasn’t lost since dropping its opener at Northfield 4-2 on Nov. 18. Lakeville South, 15-1 overall and 10-0 in the South Suburban Conference, holds a four-point lead over Burnsville and Rosemount in the league standings.
Lakeville South finished second in the South Suburban Conference last season, and the combination of Otremba, Wright and Enright was one of the state’s most productive lines. This year the Cougars’ younger players have progressed to the point that Morris does not need to load up one line. Otremba and Enright now skate on different lines.
“Our younger kids have gotten a lot of experience, and I’ve been impressed with them every time they’re played,” Morris said. “They might have been rookies at the beginning of the season, but they’re not rookies anymore.”
Enright, Wright and Otremba are having monster seasons again, with Enright leading the team in goals (30) and points (45). Wright has 37 points and a team-high 29 assists. Otremba has 34 points.
Teams pursuing the Cougars in the South Suburban Conference might have been looking forward to some help from USA Hockey, which named Enright to the team for the world Under-18 tournament. The tournament was called off because of COVID-19, meaning Enright, a University of Wisconsin recruit, will remain with the Cougars. She had been scheduled to miss eight games while at the world tourney.
“Taylor (Otremba) could easily have been named to the U.S. team. It’s just a matter of the type of player they want,” Morris said. “I sat down with Claire after the world championships were canceled and told her, ‘I’m disappointed for you, but I know our girls are happy to have you back.’ ”
Junior Theresa Soltys (10 goals) and sophomore Brynn O’Neill (seven goals) have emerged as scoring threats. Mader and sophomore Lilly Hunst anchor a defense that hasn’t allowed three goals in a game for more than a month. Senior goalie Payton Lang has a 1.44 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and four shutouts. Sophomore Claire Bronson, who has made seven starts in net, has a 1.57 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.
The Cougars play at Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday, face Rosemount at home at 2:45 p.m. Saturday and play at Dodge County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Victories over Farmington and Rosemount could put more distance between the Cougars and the South Suburban teams chasing them, and Dodge County is a potential Section 1AA playoff opponent.
“We just want to keep putting a good effort forward,” Morris said. “Our team motto is ‘One Degree Better Every Day.’ If we keep doing that, we’ll be OK.”
