Farmington marksman aiming to return to Olympics in 2024
When elite international athletes compete, differences are tiny. That point was reinforced to Farmington’s Patrick Sunderman during the Tokyo Olympics, and he left there convinced he belonged.
In August, Sunderman represented the United States in the men’s 50-meter three-position rifle event. Thirty-nine shooters were in the qualification round, firing 40 rounds from each of three positions – prone, standing and kneeling. A perfect score is 1,200; Sunderman had 1,172, placing 12th and coming up just short of a spot in the finals, where the top eight competed.
Shortly after returning to the U.S., he reported for a six-week U.S. Army promotion school (Sunderman, a sergeant, has been on active duty for five years). But he’s had time to reflect on his Olympic experience and consider what it will take to qualify for the next Games in Paris in three years.
“It’s discipline,” he said. “I know exactly what I have to do, I know I can do it and I know I can do it over and over because I do it in practice. It’s a matter of realizing something little isn’t right and recognizing it sooner rather than later, re-setting and making it perfect.”
Sunderman is about to return to the routine of training and competition. Last week, he returned to Minnesota on a tour arranged by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. He visited the Minnesota Centershots club in Anoka, which helped launch his competitive shooting career, and spoke to young shooters hoping to follow in his footsteps.
“I just wanted to give them some advice about my experience,” he said before reading to a preschool class at Riverview Elementary School in Farmington. “A lot of them are right where I started, at the club where I started, doing the stuff I did. They can kind of see the progression, how it works, and ask me about what I did.
“I told them one of the biggest things I learned was to ask questions of people who have done what you want to do, so you can do it better.”
He qualified for his first Olympics at age 27, but Sunderman said he might have gotten better sooner if he had been more willing to listen to advice when younger.
“Your parents always tell you that – you should go talk to this person and you’re always like, ‘No I don’t need to,’” he said. “I think one of the biggest things I learned growing up and doing it is maybe I should have listened to my parents more and gone and talked to (marksmanship coaches). Maybe it would have made the process a little smoother.”
A multi-sport athlete at Farmington High School, Sunderman and his father Mike took up marksmanship together. Before long he was shooting targets with an air rifle at the family cabin. He eventually landed at West Virginia University, helping the Mountaineers’ rifle team win four NCAA championships.
He was in the West Virginia Army National Guard while in school and described his decision to go on active duty after college as “a no-brainer.” Sunderman is stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.
When not training for upcoming meets, he’s a rifle instructor. Sunderman not only helps Army brethren prepare for competition, he assists soldiers in what he called “the big Army” with marksmanship for tactical situations.
Prior to Tokyo, he won several national competitions as well as an international medal at the ISSF World Cup in India. His Olympic goals were threefold – make the U.S. team, make the 50-meter three-position finals and earn a medal. Sunderman was one of two U.S. qualifiers in men’s three-position rifle; the other qualifier was 26th.
“I want to get back there. I accomplished some goals, and I had goals I didn’t quite get to,” he said. “I felt I had a pretty good day (in the qualification round). I made a couple of mistakes that just put me out of where I needed to be to make the final.
“One of the personal goals was to keep level-headed. I did what I told myself I wanted to do, which was not freak out and lose everything and let the pressure get to me. A couple of things didn’t come together the way we wanted. As much as we want to think back on it, life keeps going forward, so we just have to follow it.”
With COVID-19 closing Tokyo to almost all international visitors, some of the Olympic experience was missing for the qualifiers. But it still had its moments, Sunderman said.
“The village had everything you ever needed while you were there,” he said. “Getting to interact with athletes from other countries was cool and a lot of fun. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to leave the immediate area of the village. We did get to see quite a bit of (the city) when we drove to the range because it was so far.”
He saw enough of the city to conclude, “there’s a place I want to go back to. It looked super-cool.”
He also enjoys coming back to Farmington, although it usually happens only on holidays. “It was a great environment for me,” he said. “My parents still live in the same house. I still have friends in the area. My lasting relationship with Farmington is never going to go away.”
