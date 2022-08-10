Summer’s just about over; fall sports athletes prepare for season

Rosemount's Ava Grate (right) takes the ball from an Elk River player during the 2021 state Class 3A girls soccer quarterfinals. Rosemount went on to finish fourth in the tournament and is expected to be one of the state's top-ranked teams again this year.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

First day of practice is Monday, Aug. 15

Summer is slipping away for high school athletes – and they likely couldn’t be happier.

Tags

Load comments