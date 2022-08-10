Summer’s just about over; fall sports athletes prepare for season

First day of practice is Monday, Aug. 15
Summer is slipping away for high school athletes – and they likely couldn’t be happier.
It means they’re about to start their fall seasons. Most Minnesota prep teams are allowed to start practice Monday, Aug. 15, and will have one or more competitions before Labor Day.
With the start of the fall season on the horizon, here’s a quick primer:
Football
Practice begins: Monday, Aug. 15.
Regular season begins: Sept. 1 and 2.
Playoffs begin: Oct. 28 for Class 6A; Oct. 25 for all other classes.
Prep Bowl: Dec. 2-3, U.S. Bank Stadium.
What to look for: After going undefeated in 2021, Lakeville South is likely to start the 2022 season ranked first in Class 6A. But it could be a deep class. Traditional South rivals such as Lakeville North and Rosemount aren’t going anywhere. Maple Grove gave the Cougars a battle in the 2021 Prep Bowl. Eden Prairie is Eden Prairie. Prior Lake and Shakopee have athletes ranked among the state’s top 10 recruits. Also among the state’s top recruits are Lakeville South running back Carson Hansen, who has committed to Iowa State, and Eagan defensive lineman Keenan Wilson, who committed to North Dakota State. In Class 5A, new head coach Pete Usset will try to bring back Apple Valley after a couple of rough seasons.
Boys soccer
Practice begins: Monday, Aug. 15.
Regular season begins: Aug. 25.
Playoffs begin: mid-October.
State tournament: semifinals and finals are Oct 31-Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
What to look for: Rosemount was a surprise finalist in the 2021 Class 3A tournament after finishing with a losing record in South Suburban Conference play. Most of the Irish’s top players were seniors but they can build around some returnees. Defending conference champion Lakeville South will try to finish the job in the playoffs after suffering their only loss of the 2021 season in the Section 1 championship game. Lakeville North, which returns its leading goal scorer, also figures to contend in Section 1.
Girls soccer
Practice begins: Monday, Aug. 15.
Regular season begins: Aug. 25.
Playoffs begin: mid-October.
State tournament: semifinals and finals are Oct 31-Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
What to look for: Last year Rosemount had state championship ambitions that ended with a loss to Centennial in the Class 3A semifinals. With more than a dozen returnees, the Irish are expected to begin the 2022 season as one of the state’s top-ranked teams. Lakeville North tied Rosemount for the South Suburban championship and was the only SSC team to defeat the Irish. Dark horses? Possibly Shakopee and Eagan, which finished third and fourth in the conference and had double-digit victories last season.
Boys cross country
Practice begins: Monday, Aug. 15.
Regular season begins: Aug. 25.
Section meets: late October.
State meet: Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
What to look for: Wayzata returns five of the top seven runners from a team that won the 2021 state Class 3A championship. The South Suburban Conference, however, also returns some strong runners, including Prior Lake’s Hootie Hage, Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey and Bryce Stachewicz, and Rosemount’s Will Harder. Rosemount and Lakeville North were the South Suburban’s top teams at state last year, finishing fifth and sixth.
Girls cross country
Practice begins: Monday, Aug. 15.
Regular season begins: Aug. 25.
Section meets: late October.
State meet: Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
What to look for: No fewer than five South Suburban teams finished in the top 11 at the 2021 Class 3A meet, and the conference is loaded with emerging young talent. Prior Lake’s top three runners at state were eighth-graders. Eastview’s Kienna Loberg and Eagan’s Norah Sjerven were All-State runners last season, and junior Mackenzy Lippold leads a young, deep Farmington team that placed fifth at state last fall.
Volleyball
Practice begins: Monday, Aug. 15.
Regular season begins: Aug. 25.
Playoffs begin: late October.
State tournament: Nov. 9-12, Xcel Energy Center.
What to look for: Eagan went to the state tournament seven years in a row before East Ridge broke the Wildcats’ grip on the Section 3 championship last year. Now the question is, was that an anomaly or a changing of the guard? East Ridge defeated Eagan in the Class 4A, Section 3 final then went on to finish second to Wayzata in the state tournament. Lakeville North, last year’s Class 4A consolation champion, is looking to return to the tournament but could be pushed in its section by Lakeville South and Northfield.
Girls tennis
Practice begins: Monday, Aug. 15.
Regular season begins: Thursday, Aug. 18.
Playoffs begin: early October.
State tournament: Class AA Oct. 25-28, University of Minnesota.
What to look for: Lakeville South went undefeated in South Suburban matches but ran into a roadblock against Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AA championship final. The Cougars will return several players from last year’s roster including junior Reese Burton, who played in the 2021 Class AA doubles tournament. Eagan’s Cassandra Li reached last year’s Class AA singles quarterfinals as an eighth-grader.
Girls swimming
Practice begins: Monday, Aug. 15.
Regular season begins: Aug. 25.
Section meets: early November.
State meet: Nov. 16-18, University of Minnesota.
What to look for: The Blanchard Aquatic Center, the new home of the Lakeville North and South teams, debuts this fall. The facility at Century Middle School also is scheduled to hold the Section 1AA meet in November. Shakopee appears to be the conference favorite, although Lakeville North returns all of its point-scorers from the 2021 Class AA meet. Other top returnees include Farmington sprinter Camille Gehrke and Lakeville South diver Daphne Fox.
Adapted soccer
Practice begins: Aug. 29.
Regular season begins: Sept. 8.
Playoffs: early November.
State tournament: Nov. 18-19, Stillwater High School.
What to look for: Expect the Dakota United Hawks and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville Blazing Cats to be in mix for state championships. The Blazing Cats defeated Dakota United in the CI Division soccer championship game last year and also won an adapted softball championship in early June. Dakota United, a co-op that includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, was the state’s dominant PI Division team in 2021-22, winning state championships in floor hockey and softball and finishing second to Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka in soccer. The Hawks and Blazing Cats programs will return a number of their top athletes this year.
