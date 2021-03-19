Six SSC competitors qualify for Class AA meet
Two of the six South Suburban Conference divers to qualify for the state Class AA meet earned medals Thursday afternoon.
Eastview senior Alex Sulistyo and Lakeville South senior Keegan Gare repeated as state medalists during competition at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
There was a difference of less than 12 points between first and fifth place, and Sulistyo was part of the scramble for the championship, eventually finishing fourth with 391.60 points (for 11 dives). He was in fifth place after the semifinals.
Sulistyo improved two places over his 2020 Class AA finish and scored about 25 more points at state this year.
Gare finished seventh with 363.85 points. He dropped a few places in the final three dives after being fourth following the semifinals, but still was about 14 points better than his total at state in 2020. Gare finished eighth in the 2020 Class AA meet.
Apple Valley senior Luke Fischbach (336.80 points) and Rosemount eighth-grader Lucas Gerten (335.05) finished 12th and 13th. Gerten moved up one spot during the final rounds, while Fischbach held his position.
Eagan senior Jacob Frost and Burnsville senior Dillon Hall reached the semifinals but did not advance to the finals, finishing 18th and 19th.
St. Michael-Albertville senior Tyler Barrett won the Class AA championship with 399.10 points, half a point ahead of Stuart Fish of Hopkins.
COVID-19 considerations forced changes in the diving meet format. The entire competition was held on one day, without spectators. The traditional format has the 16 diving finalists performing their final three dives in the middle of the swimming finals, something that couldn’t be done this year because of social distancing concerns.
Class AA swimming finals are being held Friday in two sections. Again, spectators aren’t allowed in the building but a livestream is available for a fee at prepspotlight.tv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.