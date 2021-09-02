Lakeville’s Cinnamo earns bronze in shot put
Eagan’s Mallory Weggemann made a triumphant return to the Paralympics, winning gold medals in her first two swimming events and setting event records in each.
For Lakeville’s Ian Seidenfeld, the route to a gold medal in table tennis went through the world’s top-ranked player. He put his family name back on the Paralympic podium, winning gold 29 years after his father and coach, Mitchell, did it at the 1992 Games in Barcelona, Spain.
This is Weggemann’s third Paralympics and her two golds in Tokyo are her first two medals since 2012. She was a dominant performer in the women’s 200-meter individual medley, winning the Class SM7 final Aug. 27 in 2 minutes, 55.48 seconds, more than seven seconds ahead of the silver medalist. During the heats, Weggemann set the Paralympic meet record of 2:54.25
On Monday, Weggemann returned to the awards podium after winning the women’s S7 100 backstroke in 1:21.27, another Paralympic Games record. She added a fifth place in the 100 freestyle and has several more events remaining before the Paralympic swimming competition wraps up Friday.
Weggemann, 32, also holds the world record of 2:48.43 in the 200 individual medley, set in 2010. That’s the time she was looking for in Tokyo. “But at the same time, any race that yields a Paralympic gold medal you cannot be disappointed in,” she said. “Because that moment when your hand reaches the wall is about something that’s so much bigger than you, and something that’s bigger than the race itself.”
She described her race in the 100 backstroke as “a really strong swim.
“To go in a (personal) best time and take a gold medal is brilliant. It’s the best way you can imagine doing it.”
Weggemann won a gold and bronze medal at the 2012 Paralympics in London. Paralyzed from the waist down following a series of epidural injections, she faced another challenge in her career after suffering an arm injury in 2014. She rehabilitated in time to compete in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro but did not place higher than fifth in any of her races. Then after Rio she was out of competition for two years.
This year’s Games have been a satisfying comeback.
“It was a really dark time of my life. Probably the darkest time I faced,” Weggemann said of her absence from competition following the 2016 Paralympics. “To be back and to swim, to do the thing I love most is what kept me going.
“When I couldn’t physically be in the water, I would lay in bed and visualize the water, day in, day out until I got there. This has been a long fight. It’s remarkable to get to enjoy the reward of staying in the fight.”
Seidenfeld, 20, won the table tennis gold medal in Class 6, defeating Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark 11-9, 11-8, 11-8. Rosenmeier is a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and was defending champion.
Seidenfeld became the first American to win a medal in Paralympic table tennis since 1996. The last U.S. medalist was Mitchell Seidenfeld, who that year won silver in singles and was a bronze medalist in the team tournament.
Ian Seidenfeld lost to Rosenmeier in five sets earlier in the tournament, but that turned out to be his only defeat in the Paralympics.
Asked if he expected to beat Rosenmeier in the final, Seidenfeld said “No chance. I thought he was going to really beat me, but I take that mentality with a lot of my opponents, I respect them a lot.
“Rosenmeier I respect more than any Class 6 (player), and most para players, so I just took that into the game - knowing that he would compete really hard. So I had to compete really hard too.”
For the most part, parents and fans weren’t allowed in Japan to attend the Paralympics because of COVID-19 restrictions. Mitchell Seidenfeld was an exception – as Ian’s coach, he was present as his son won the gold medal.
The key was making Rosenmeier work hard for his points, Mitchell Seidenfeld said.
“The main thing was that he did a great job of keeping Rosenmeier from making his great shots,” Mitchell Seidenfeld said. “We realized it wasn’t about making great shots, it was about controlling Rosenmeier, because Rosenmeier is such a great player that we didn’t want to see him making his big shots.”
On Wednesday, Lakeville resident Josh Cinnamo finished third in men’s shot put for Class F46. Cinnamo, the reigning world champion and world record holder, threw a season-best 15.90 meters (52 feet, 2 inches) on his third attempt to win the bronze.
Greg Stewart of Canada threw 16.75 meters to win the gold and set the Paralympic Games record. Former Paralympic Games record-holder Nikita Prokhorov of Russia was second with 16.29 meters. Cinnamo’s world record of 16.80 meters, set in Dubai in 2019, remains intact.
“It feels good,” Cinnamo said in a story on teamusa.org. “Obviously, you’re a little torn. If your goals are to come here and get the bronze, you probably didn’t have the right goals to begin with so I’m a little torn. If I’m going to lose to anybody losing to them is okay.”
Cinnamo said the Paralympic experience was fulfilling.
“If you work your bottom off, this is where you’ll wind up,” Cinnamo said. “And even if you don’t, the journey to get you to this point had you create relationships with people along the way that will help you further your life. Set goals. Set big goals, and have people help you along the way.”
University of Alabama student and Burnsville High School graduate Abby Bauleke is a member of the U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team that will play Germany in the bronze medal game Saturday. Team USA defeated Canada 63-48 on Tuesday in the semifinals before losing to China 41-36 in the semifinals Thursday.
