Cougars take fourth place; Panthers 11th
Stillwater held off Owatonna by less than half a point to repeat as champion of the Lakeville Invitational gymnastics meet Jan. 14 at Lakeville North High School.
Lakeville South placed fourth, Lakeville North was 11th and Apple Valley/Eastview 14th in the 15-team varsity division. Laney Schwellenbach of East Ridge scored 37.55 to win the all-around championship.
Stillwater, which finished fourth in the 2022 state Class AA meet, scored 145.05 points in the Lakeville Invitational. Owatonna, second in the state coaches association rankings, came in at 144.70 while Detroit Lakes, ranked second in Class A, scored 143.65. Lakeville South was next with 142.90. Lakeville North scored 134.30 and Apple Valley/Eastview came in at 129.90. The fourth South Suburban Conference team in the invitational, Prior Lake, finished ninth with 136.45.
Eighth-ranked Lakeville South was led by junior Autumn Schmidt, who placed second on uneven bars with 9.35 (0.05 out of first place) and fifth all-around with 36.85. The Cougars’ Alexa Drew, also a junior, finished seventh all-around with 36.60. Others placing in the all-around included Lakeville South’s Ella Erickson (14th, 35.25), Lakeville North’s Julie Dawson (21st, 34.25), Lakeville North’s Siri Sullivan (33rd, 32.30) and Apple Valley’s Olivia Hansen (35th, 31.90).
Drew finished fourth on vault, scoring 9.55. Schmidt and Lakeville South teammate Molly Ruhland both scored 9.3 and Erickson turned in a 9.25. Lakeville North’s top vault score was 9.1 by Hannah Owata. Brianna Gootee of Apple Valley/Eastview scored 8.5 in the event.
Drew’s 8.8 on bars was good for ninth place. Top Lakeville North bars score was 8.45 by Emma Hoffacker. Hansen led Apple Valley/Eastview with 7.2.
An 8.95 on balance beam put Drew in 13th place. Dawson led Lakeville North on beam with 8.8 and Jocelyn Pittman scored 8.65 for Apple Valley/Eastview.
Schmidt (9.35) and Drew (9.3) placed seventh and eighth on floor exercise for Lakeville South. Mya Varholdt of Lakeville North finished 13th with 9.2. Top score for Apple Valley/Eastview was 8.9 by Brianna Gootee.
Individual event winners were Liberty Quast of Stillwater on vault (9.7), Schwellenbach of East Ridge on bars (9.4) and floor (9.7), and Evelyn Johnson of Stillwater on beam (9.55).
Lakeville North and Lakeville South are co-hosts of the Lakeville Invitational, which had its 41st varsity edition last weekend (a junior varsity division has been held for 15 years). Teams from Lakeville have won the varsity division 13 times, most recently Lakeville North in 2020.
