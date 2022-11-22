Farmington's Schmucker 2nd in diving
It couldn’t have ended much better for Lakeville North.
The Panthers wrapped up an award-winning season at the state Class AA girls swimming and diving meet Nov. 18 with, according to head coach Dan Schneider, “the highest state meet finish of any girls team I’ve coached.” North earned 112 points toward its sixth place finish out of 46 teams that sent athletes to the state meet at the University of Minnesota. Edina won the team competition with 260 points, edging early favorite Minnetonka by six.
The first Lakeville North medal was bronze in the 200-yard medley relay. The Panthers’ Payton Warns, Izzy Satterlee, McKenna Hultgren and Payton Hultgren posted a 1 minute, 45.91 second time to finish third and take their first trip to the awards podium.
Freshman Payton Hultgren was on the podium next for the 50 freestyle. Hultgren ripped a 23.88 for fourth place, holding off Madeline Francois of Sartell (23.90) by a fingernail length. Apple Valley freshman Greta Marcott finished sixth in 23.94.
Finally, Lakeville South freshman Ana Clemon, affectionately referred to by her club teammates as “Clemontime,” won the consolation championship with a 24.05. “This has been a fun season because of great coaches, teammates and competitions,” said Clemon. “Last year I missed qualifying for state by a tenth of a second, so this year it was a big goal for me. I worked hard and am very excited that I was able to make it happen.”
Coming off the diving break, the Eagles’ Marcott finished 12th in the 100 butterfly (58.19) with McKenna Hultgren right behind her to the wall in 58.30 for 13th. Marcott scored enough points on her own to put Apple Valley in a tie with Lakeville South for 26th in the team standings.
Then it was Satterlee’s turn. Satterlee ripped into the wall in 50.96 in the 100 freestyle to take the silver. Her time was a personal best and only .10 behind Paige Dillon of Minnetonka. Satterlee and Dillon were the only two to the wall in under 51 seconds.
Satterlee summed her experience up in just five words: “The state meet was fun.”
She also anchored Lakeville North’s 200 freestyle relay to fifth in a season-best time. Payton Hultgren, Payton Warns, Addie Marsolek and Satterlee posted a 1:36.65, narrowly missing fourth place to Stillwater (1:36.59) but remaining over one second ahead of South Suburban Conference rival Prior Lake (1:37.69), which finished sixth.
Satterlee finished her evening with a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke, giving her a total of four All-State honors. Her time in the breaststroke was 1:04.43.
“We had a great state meet, re-setting two school records (100 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay) that were just broken the week before at sections,” said Schneider. “It was a great season and a wonderful way to end it. I am so proud of this team and the season that they had. Congratulations to the entire team on a tremendous season.”
Diving
Woodbury junior Gabby Mauder and Farmington’s Jordyn Schmucker sat atop the state diving leaderboard the entire season, leading to an epic showdown in the Class AA meet last week at the University of Minnesota.
Mauder seemed firmly in control going into finals Nov. 18, but Schmucker clawed her way back. Mauder watched her lead erode until the final dive of the night.
Mauder, who dove third in the finals lineup, held a narrow lead on Schmucker and scored 46.20 on her 11th dive. She waited. Schmucker was at the end of the order and after another technically sound dive, both girls looked to the scoreboard. Schmucker scored 46.80, giving Mauder the gold by only .60 points as the audience erupted.
Schmucker ended her senior season with an incredible run that included multiple pool and school records and, until state, an undefeated season. “I am thankful for having my coaches, team members and family as my support system,” she said.
She had what she described as “kind of a rocky start” in the diving preliminaries Nov. 16, even though she was fourth after the opening rounds and second after the semifinals. “I’m really happy with how I did in the finals,” she added.
Schmucker chose difficult but potentially high-scoring dives for her last three attempts in the finals. “I’ve been working on those dives since the summer, so that was the plan all along,” she said. “But those are probably my three scariest dives. I was pretty nervous on all of them.”
The final dive, a reverse 1 1/2 somersault, 1 1/2 twist, has a 2.6 degree of difficulty, making it one of the tougher dives on the high school 1-meter chart. But Schmucker pulled it off and almost caught Mauder for first place.
She said she exceeded her goals for the 2022 season. She also pushed her disappointment in the 2021 state meet, where she didn’t reach the finals, farther into the past.
“I feel like that was a pivot point in my diving career,” she said. “I thought, ‘You have two options. You can quit or come back stronger.’ I just chose to keep going.”
Schmucker said she wants to dive at the Division I level in college and has been accepted to a couple of schools, but she hasn’t chosen one yet.
Lakeville South’s Daphne Fox improved on her point total from last year’s state meet. In 2021, Fox scored 353.50, but jumped to 366.75 this year for ninth place. She was .20 from seventh and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Five of the eight divers finishing ahead of her are seniors.
Burnsville senior Grace Affeldt finished 12th with 346.90 points. She improved three places and more than 20 points over her 2021 state finish. Affeldt will continue diving in college at Missouri State University.
Rosemount junior Kelly Estebo (22nd), Burnsville senior Paige Calvin (24th) and Lakeville South senior Juli Holt (30th) competed in the Class AA diving preliminaries.
Rosemount
A balanced Irish squad finished 13th as a team in the Class AA meet with 57 points.
Amelia Labno was the top finisher for the Irish, finishing seventh in her signature event, the 100 backstroke. Labno touched in 57.96 to earn All-State honors and hand her team 12 points. Teammate Addison Pavek was second in the consolation final and 10th overall in 58.41. Pavek was seeded 13th going into state and made an impressive jump.
Labno, Olivia Dolan, Annika Arlandson and Gwen Moore finished tenth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.20). Moore, Arlandson, Labno and Ashley Swenson were 11th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.15), and the group of Pavek, Dolan, Emily Toenges and Swenson was 13th in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.13.
Moore also made the consolation finals in the 200 freestyle (1:56.75) and the 100 freestyle (53.50), finishing 15th in both races.
Eastview
Sophomore Madalyn Lindgren reached the consolation final in the 100 breaststroke, finishing 13th in 1:08.11. Lightning senior Emma Vogen, swimming the longest race of the evening, was 15th in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.12. Lindgren and Vogen combined for six team points, putting Eastview in a tie with Irondale for 34th place.
(Mike Shaughnessy contributed to this story.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.