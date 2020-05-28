South boys golf team would have been near top of Class 3A rankings
One bad round, or even one bad hole, can crush dreams in golf. The players on the Lakeville South boys golf team know not to expect anything to happen before it does.
Still, Wednesday would have been the second and final round of the Class 3A, Section 1 boys tournament, when the Cougars hoped they would be clinching another trip to state. That’s not going to happen after the coronavirus pandemic caused the spring sports season to be canceled.
The Cougars understood, but they’re not going to pretend it didn’t hurt. They were going to be one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3A. Lakeville South returned five of the six players from the 2019 state tournament lineup, when the team placed sixth. There were nine seniors on the roster, four of whom have signed National Letters of Intent to play college golf.
In late April, Gov. Tim Walz announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year. The Minnesota State High School League quickly followed suit by canceling the spring sports season, which had been considered a likely outcome.
Instead of building for a run at a state championship, South’s high school golf season was over. Cougars coach Kirk Reiners had to figure out how to break that news to his players and help them keep it in perspective.
He did, but “I’ll tell you, it’s hard to watch an 18-year-old cry,” Reiners said.
Several other teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area dealt with the same issue. Rosemount was defending state Class AA girls track and field champion, and the Irish were second in last year’s state boys meet. Eastview returned several of its top players from a boys tennis team that was a state runner-up last year. Lakeville North went into softball season with a veteran roster and high hopes in Class 4A. North’s boys and girls lacrosse teams both qualified for the 2019 state tournament.
Lakeville South’s boys team had been in the state golf tournament four times, finishing second in 2016 and third the year before. Reiners and his predecessor, Bill Schommer, had spent years putting together a team that could compete with Minnesota’s top programs, and 2020 might have been the Cougars’ best chance yet for a state title.
“This news was just decimating to them,” Reiners said. “It’s a setback, but we have to keep it in perspective. Our guys have a long time left in their lives.”
The Cougars’ top players include Gavin Cronkhite, a senior who will play at Division I North Dakota State; Ben Rasinski and Brandon Sperling, who signed with Concordia-St. Paul; and Bennett Thomas, who will play golf at Winona State. Tim Berger, one of South’s senior captains, hopes to play on a club golf team at Baylor University.
The depth didn’t end there. John Langlois, a junior, tied for third at the 2019 Class 3A tournament and might have been one of the contenders for the individual medal this year.
Losing the high school season, while disappointing, didn’t force the Cougars to put away their clubs. Junior tournaments are taking place in a number of states under social distancing protocol. With Minnesota’s high school season gone, the Tim Herron Prep Tour stepped in to offer some spring tournaments. The tour, whose namesake is the PGA Tour player from Wayzata, plays its main schedule in late summer and early fall. Several Lakeville South players competed in a Tim Herron Prep Tour event in Willmar on Monday.
Minnesota PGA Junior Golf will offer a schedule of summer tournaments beginning in June. It also will hold the Minnesota High School Senior Golf Showcase on June 9-10 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. The MSHSL Class 3A tourney would have taken place at Bunker Hills on those dates.
The Minnesota Golf Association will still hold boys and girls junior state tournaments. The MGA’s junior team championships, which were to be held at Southern Hills in Farmington, were canceled. Reiners and several other coaches are looking into staging a junior team tournament this summer, perhaps in August.
Reiners will spend a portion of his summer running the junior program at Heritage Links in Lakeville. On Monday he played at Willingers Golf Club near Northfield, where he greeted several current and former South players, and their families.
It was a chance to remember the good times – and remind themselves what the game is about.
“In the end, it’s about building relationships, not wins and losses,” Reiners said.
