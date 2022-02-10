Eagan/Eastview girls are champs in Section 1 Nordic; Eagan team qualifies for Alpine meet
Against a backdrop of world-class athletes competing for Olympic skiing medals, local high school athletes pursued goals that, while on a smaller scale, were no less important to them.
The majority of Nordic and Alpine skiers in the South Suburban Conference competed in section meets on Tuesday. In the Section 1 Nordic meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington, the Eagan/Eastview girls team and ISD 196 boys team qualified for the state meet, and Lakeville senior Grete Engels won the girls pursuit championship.
A few miles away at Buck Hill, the Section 6 Alpine meet took place and when all runs were completed, Eagan’s girls earned a place in the state team competition.
The state Alpine meet is Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The Nordic meet becomes a two-day event this year, starting Feb. 16 and concluding Thursday, Feb. 17.
Section 1 Nordic
The Eagan/Eastview girls co-op team placed three individuals in the pursuit top 10 and won the section championship by four points over Winona. Eagan/Eastview returns to the state meet after finishing 14th in 2021.
Another important factor was Eagan/Eastview’s second place in the team sprint, a new event that’s held separately from pursuit but counts toward the team total.
Lakeville’s Engels built a lead of almost a full minute in the 5-kilometer classic race Tuesday morning. She also had the fastest time in the afternoon’s freestyle leg and finished with a pursuit time of 30 minutes, 36.4 seconds. Winona ninth-grader Anna Gilmer was second, followed by Eagan/Eastview sophomore Emily Percival, whose time was 32:38.8.
Senior Olivia Matsoff was ninth for Eagan/Eastview in 34:31.8, with junior Grace Swenson 10th in 35:04.4. Morgan Brown (18th) and Claudia Beckwith (21st) also skied the pursuit race.
Engels, who was 10th in the state pursuit race last year, led a group of four individual qualifiers from Section 1. Also advancing were Rosemount senior Lydia Jacobson (fourth, 32:51.6), and Sophia Basile and Sophia Jacobson, both of Prior Lake.
The Rosemount team of Ella Lovin and Kaley Riley had the fastest time of 20:10 in the team sprint final and will compete in that event at state Feb. 17. Naomi Fink and Liza Kerndt of Eagan/Eastview were first in their heat and second in the finals in 20:57. They also will compete at state as part of the section championship team.
ISD 196, a boys Nordic co-op that includes Eastview, Rosemount and Apple Valley high schools, was runner-up to Prior Lake in the Section 1 boys meet, with both teams advancing to state.
Mason Johnson and Gabriel Wiegrefe of ISD 196 help push their team into second place with a victory in the team sprint. Their finals time was 18:15, four seconds faster than Luke Poppinga and Liam Caputo Sullivan, who represented Eagan and also will ski at state in the team sprint.
Patrick Grunklee, a senior, led the ISD 196 pursuit skiers, finishing seventh in 28:55.8. Apollo Oase was 10th in 29:31.5 and Cole Adams was 14th in 30:33.0. Walter Haakenson was 16th and Ethan Taylor 18th.
Individual state pursuit qualifiers included Eagan senior Arlan Hegenbarth, who was eighth in the Section 1 meet in 29:06.3.
Section 6 Alpine
Edina won the Section 6 boys and girls Alpine championships by wide margins at Buck Hill, while Eagan’s girls won a tiebreaker with Mankato West to advance to the state team competition.
Eagan junior Haley Struthers finished sixth on her team and 80th individually in the section meet, but for team scoring that was crucial. The top four skiers count toward a team score, and if there’s a tie the fifth finisher’s score is used. Struthers was two places ahead of her Mankato West counterpart.
Two Wildcat skiers placed in the girls top 10: junior Caitlyn Bumpers (sixth, 51.86) and junior Helen Paulsen (ninth, 53.5). Courtney Bumpers, a ninth-grader, finished 29th. Sophomore Isabella Barrios tied for 54th. Sage Kucin also competed for the Wildcats.
The top 10 individuals who are not members of the first- or second-place teams also advance to next week’s state meet. That group includes Lakeville North senior Abby Hahs (fourth, 51.79), Eastview sophomore Megan Young (10th, 53.59), Lakeville North seventh-grader Erin Hahs (11th, 53.78) and Lakeville South senior Erin Otteson (16th, 54.37).
Edina senior Ali Anselmo was section girls medalist in 48.21, winning by more than 2.7 seconds.
Edina and Eden Prairie were the top two teams in the Section 6 boys meet. Defending state team champion Lakeville South finished fifth in the section but will send juniors James Nida (11th, 50.16) and Connor Oujiri (12th, 50.79) to the individual competition at Giants Ridge.
Apple Valley/Rosemount (fourth) and Burnsville/Shakopee (seventh) were also in the top 10 in the team standings.
Also qualifying individually for state were Burnsville/Shakopee senior Forrest Bowman, fifth in sections in 48.78, and Lakeville North junior Payton Kilbourn, 15th, in 51.48.
Edina’s Adam Berghult won the Section 6 individual championship in 46.09 – barely ahead of teammate Will Utendorfer, whose two-run time was 46.10.
